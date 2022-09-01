Read full article on original website
Wester Frye
4d ago
Idiot Cooper has the highest favorability rate even over Donald Trump? I highly doubt that. I don't know anyone who likes Cooper he's a joke.
Reply(3)
5
giggles
4d ago
And O'Biden supporters still think he is going to be the president again. At 32% approval rating, I don't even know how they can think that is possible. You can believe, I'm not included in Cooper's 44%. I personally don't know anyone who is!! Two incompetents.
Reply(1)
5
Lois Hodge
4d ago
Biden is so crazy and so is Roy Cooper they are demacrat they will say anything about NC but Roy Cooper has not yet give NC a 4 stimulus checks we the people would like to know why
Reply(3)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Slaying Of Wake Deputy Galvanizes NC Republicans Against Sanctuary Cities
When the charges were announced against Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s accused killers, brothers Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, a charge of “possession of a firearm by an illegal alien” was included, making the killing not just a local law-enforcement issue but a border-control issue for many Republicans.
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. elections board won't fight for checks on poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's State Board of Elections will not fight a recent decision by the state rules panel blocking its proposed restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers this fall. But the board pledged Friday to do all it can to help county elections officials maintain a safe and orderly voting environment and to deter any voter intimidation.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley up 17 points in latest polling
SEATTLE, Wash., September 3, 2022—According to a Trafalgar Group poll, Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley has made a tremendous polling gain to be within striking distance of her Democratic challenger Senator Patty Murray (D-WA). Republican polling firm, Trafalgar Group, released results from a survey of 1,087 likely General Election voters...
carolinajournal.com
Partisan vote by state elections board saves N.C. Senate candidate’s campaign
The Democrat-controlled N.C. State Board of Elections overruled the Currituck County elections board Friday and kept a Democrat’s campaign alive in state Senate District 3. The 3-2 party-line vote from the state elections board responded to a protest filed by Republican Sen. Bobby Hanig that his Democrat opponent was ineligible to run in District 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High Point University
HPU Poll: Inflation is Biggest Issue in North Carolina Households
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 2, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, 73% of North Carolinians said inflation is still the most important issue in the state right now. For example, more than half (56%) of North Carolinians said that higher gas prices have affected their household a lot. Just over one-third (34%) said gas prices affected them a little bit, and 8% said not at all.
North Carolina, other states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still paying down student loans could owe taxes […]
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
Mayor asks North Carolina governor to declare state of emergency after threats over Confederate monument removal
Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson has asked Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in response to threats of domestic terror.
RELATED PEOPLE
Didn’t matter where candidate parked her car, as NC board lets Democrat stay on ballot
The NC elections board’s vote in favor of a Democrat fell along party lines, 3-2.
cbs17
Enfield Mayor asks Governor to declare state of emergency
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson has asked Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in response to threats of domestic terror. Mayor Robinson will host a press conference on Tuesday to address dangerous threats that he and the community have received. CBS 17 previously...
Expect more law enforcement on the road in North Carolina through Labor Day week
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s annual “Booze It and Lose It” campaign is in full force for Labor Day week. Law enforcement will be out on the roads sending a message to drivers: never drink and drive. Through the end of the week, police, sheriff’s offices and Highway Patrol will be enhancing their enforcement […]
WRAL
Beasley discusses whether she'd want Biden to join her on the campaign trail
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Beasley discusses whether she'd want Biden to join her on the campaign trail. At an event in Durham on Monday, North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Carolina gains 30,000+ female voters since Roe vs. Wade ruling
But North Carolina has gained over 30,000 new registered voters since the High Court decided on abortion. According to experts, women outperform men in new registration numbers, but not more than they were back in 2018.
WLOS.com
Student loan forgiveness considered taxable income in NC, state department says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — As millions of Americans await further information on the Biden administration's sweeping student loan forgiveness, a few states have announced that money will be considered taxable income. The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced on Aug. 31 that although student loan forgiveness will be...
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen North Carolina deputy blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
Technician Online
OPINION: North Carolina is on the wrong side of the gun debate
As a new academic year begins, excitement from students and teachers alike is reviving schools and universities across the state, and NC State in particular has been preparing for the largest incoming first-year class in its history. In Madison County, the public school system is gearing up for the school year with a different newcomer: AR-15s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina: Still the Worst Place to Work in America
If you've ever had a job as a waiter or a bartender in North Carolina, you already know that an hour of your work is worth a mere $2.13—not even enough to buy a cup of coffee. The minimum wage for workers who receive tips (yep, $2.13 an hour)...
Armadillos advance Northward across the US as temperatures rise, more sightings reported in North Carolina
The nine-banded armadillo is native to Central and South America. The creatures moved to Southern Texas in the mid-1800s and have been Texas’s state mammal for more than two decades. As warm weather spreads across the U.S, armadillos have been steadily moving north for over 100 years.
Raleigh News & Observer
Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter
A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
Wolfspeed in Chatham, Meta in Durham?
Hey all! I’m Brian Gordon, and in this week’s Open Source, we asked Meta if they’re coming to Durham. Then we asked Wolfspeed if they’re coming to Chatham County.
Comments / 20