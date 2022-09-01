HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 2, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, 73% of North Carolinians said inflation is still the most important issue in the state right now. For example, more than half (56%) of North Carolinians said that higher gas prices have affected their household a lot. Just over one-third (34%) said gas prices affected them a little bit, and 8% said not at all.

