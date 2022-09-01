ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Back-to-School Cookies for Kids of All Ages

By Annie Tobey
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 4 days ago

Easy and fun to eat, cookies can be simple, like sugar cookies, or packed with abundant ingredients. These Back-to-School Cookies from JeanMarie Brownson are packed with healthy, tasty ingredients including nuts and dried fruits plus bits of chocolate. But don’t let the name fool you – these are for kids of all ages. Perhaps you can rename them “Back-to-Fall Cookies” or “Back-to-Pickleball-League Cookies” or “Just Because Cookies”!

In my book, a well-made cookie beats just about any other treat or protein bar every time. Especially when the cookie is oversized and chock-full of crisp, golden nuts, bits of dried fruit and tiny nuggets of chocolate. Who can resist?

The base of my giant cookies – suitable for sharing with friends or tucking into a backpack for replenishment on hikes, day trips, or outings – uses creamy nut butter. The nut butter adds protein and a bit of sweetness. I’m particularly fond of roasted almond butter, but peanut butter also tastes delicious here.

Hearty oats add crunch and fiber. Instead of plain rolled oats, I often use a muesli cereal mix that includes seeds and nuts. Dried fruit also adds fiber along with a pleasing chewy texture. Other add-ins can be customized to suit tastes. Broken salty pretzels and chunks of chocolate keep things interesting. Sweet and salty trail mixes work too.

When baking large cookies like these Back-to-School Cookies, keep the additions in larger pieces. If you choose to make smaller cookies, break the pretzel pieces or chop fruits and nuts a bit more. Make these cookies gluten-free by using gluten-free muesli or oats, a gluten-free 1 to 1 baking mix in place of all-purpose flour and gluten-free pretzel sticks.

Balls of raw cookie dough can be frozen up to several months. Place on baking sheet and bake from frozen; increase the baking time by a few minutes.

Be sure to check for nut allergies before sharing these cookies.

Giant Back-to-School Cookies

Makes 16 large cookies OR 40 smaller cookies

Note: Try Bob’s Red Mill Muesli cereal here, or substitute 1 1/2 cups rolled oats and 1/4 cup each: raisins and sliced or chopped almonds. Granola will make a sweeter cookie. Substitute your favorite sweet and salty trail mix for the dried fruit and chocolate if desired.

Ingredients:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rcZM_0heHtiZC00
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup each: granulated sugar, packed dark brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup creamy roasted almond butter or peanut butter
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups muesli cereal with sliced almonds and raisins or not-too chunky granola
  • 2 cups (about 4 ounces) broken skinny pretzel sticks
  • 1/2 cup dried fruit (chopped if large), such as dried cherries, cranberries or apricots
  • 1 cup (8 ounces) milk chocolate covered candies, such as M&M’s, OR chunks of white or dark chocolate or dark chocolate bars, roughly broken into 1/4 inch pieces

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone mats.
  2. Beat together butter and sugars in large bowl of electric mixer until light. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until smooth and creamy. Beat in almond butter, baking soda, vanilla and salt until smooth. Beat in flour until incorporated. Use a wooden spoon to stir in muesli, pretzels, dried fruit and chocolate candy pieces.
  3. For giant cookies, divide dough into 16 equal portions (about 1/3 cup of the batter weighing 4 ounces). Roll into balls and place on prepared baking sheets, about 3 inches apart and flatten slightly with a spoon. Bake until set and bottoms are slightly golden, about 20 minutes. (For smaller cookies, shape into 40 balls about 1 1/2 inches in diameter; bake 12 to 15 minutes.)
  4. Cool cookies on pan for 5 minutes. Transfer with a metal spatula to a wire rack to cool completely. (You can reuse the paper-lined baking sheets to bake the remaining cookies.)
  5. Store the Back-to-School Cookies in a covered container up to several days or freeze up to two months.

Related:

Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies

Hot Honey S’more Brownies from the “Hot Honey Cookbook”

© 2022 JeanMarie Brownson. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

The post Back-to-School Cookies for Kids of All Ages appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Granulated Sugar#Oats#Food Drink
shefinds

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
TODAY.com

44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with

Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

Are Sweet Potatoes Good for People with Diabetes?

Don’t skip out on sweet potatoes! You’re missing a great opportunity to give your body a boost of stay-healthy nutrients. If you’re mindful about how you eat them, these colorful tubers (did you know they come in yellow and purple, too?) can be an easy-to-prep side dish or a low-calorie, high-fiber ingredient in recipes.
RECIPES
shefinds

5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar

Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

3 Fruits To Eat Every Morning For Better Brain Health Over 50

Having a healthy brain is probably one of the most common concerns you can have as you get older. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “The brain is a complex organ that controls thought, memory, emotion, touch, motor skills, vision, breathing, temperature, hunger and every process that regulates our body.” Just like the heart and other organs, it is essential for it to be taken cared of. The kind of lifestyle that you live, and what you eat in particular matters a lot because it can greatly affect how your brain functions.
NUTRITION
TheStreet

General Mills Is Bringing Back 4 Classic '80s Cereals

What's old is very often new and, in the case of food, nothing sells quite like nostalgia -- the tastes one remembers from childhood can push you to buy a donut despite being on a mission to eat healthier or go inside a McDonalds (MCD) or Yum! Brands (YUM) Taco Bell for the first time in years.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning

When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
WEIGHT LOSS
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
7K+
Followers
518
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy