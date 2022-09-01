Read full article on original website
US authorities sought Binance internal docs on money laundering
An ongoing U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) probe into whether Binance violated the Bank Secrecy Act sought internal records—including communications involving Binance boss Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao—to determine if the cryptocurrency exchange was complying with anti-money laundering (AML) rules. On September 1, Reuters reported on a December...
South Korea: 16 arrested over alleged illegal digital assets-linked forex transactions
South Korea’s crackdown on the digital asset market’s exploitation of the “Kimchi premium” through illegal foreign exchange transactions has continued to gain momentum. The South Korean Customs Service has arrested 16 individuals allegedly involved in illicit digital assets-linked foreign exchange transactions. As reported by local media...
Basel banking proposals on ‘crypto’ assets spell bad news for BTC bag holders—part 1
Last month, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) released its second—and likely final— public consultation document detailing the proposed guidelines for the prudential treatment of ‘crypto’ asset exposure for banks. The rules, once finalized, will set the minimum standards which internationally active banks must adhere to when dealing with digital currency assets, with individual jurisdictions able to supplement these requirements with additional, more restrictive measures, where deemed necessary.
The vision for the future of the internet—Craig Wright joins ETSI panel
On September 1, Dr. Craig Wright joined a panel of experts to talk about IPv6, Bitcoin, and the future of the internet. Dr. Wright joined Professor Latif Ladid, Pascal Thubert from Cisco, Thomas Graf from Swisscom, and Jean-Charles Bisecco from the French IPv6 Task Force. Watch the webinar here. Latif...
