ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Saffold found guilty of exploitation

By Richard Everett, Cameron Conrad, Aaron Dixon
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ShJ5_0heHtNE300

DOTHAN, Ala ( WDHN )— A Houston County man whose name has been in the news headlines over recent years from filming arrests and posting them online, to being arrested himself, has been found guilty after three years.

More News from WRBL

Kevin Saffold, 54, of Dothan, has been found guilty of three counts of first-degree financial exploitation of an elder.

Get the latest news developments in your area; click here to subscribe to WRBL’s daily newsletter, “WRBL Daily News.”

Saffold was accused of taking more than $75,000 from an elderly woman and buying a new truck.

The sentencing hearing is set for September 28, at the Houston County Courthouse.

Saffold was arrested in 2019 after failing to appear in court while on the same charges

Chilean man arrested in Madison County for alleged Tennessee, Oregon crime spree

Stay with WDHN for more updates

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Dothan police are investigating an assault of a juvenile

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are investigating an assault of a juvenile, who also had a piece of jewelry stolen Saturday night. On Saturday night patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Man dead in suspected Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
DOTHAN, AL
dothanpd.org

Dothan Man Found Murdered

At approximately 3:20 AM on 9/4/2022, Dothan Fire and Rescue along with Dothan Police Department responded to a residence in the 600 block of Mauldin Road for a medical emergency. It was determined the victim, 48 year old Robert Blount, was deceased as a result of being murdered. Multiple persons have been interviewed to attempt to gain information related to this incident.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
City
Houston, AL
Houston County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, AL
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
County
Houston County, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Chipley, Florida Man on Felony Charges on Thursday, September 1, 2022

A traffic stop on Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida on Thursday, September 1, 2022, for faulty equipment ended in the arrest of a Chipley man on felony charges. At approximately 12 p.m. on September 1, deputies make contact with the driver and witness Hogue moving around a lot and digging in his pockets as a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle.
CHIPLEY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 1, 2022

Esa Smith, 48, Marianna, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Pamela Vinson, 41, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft-retail: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Theodore Black Jr., 43, Blountstown, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 197 inmates lodged...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

City blames one woman for feeding mess

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager admits mistakes have been made in the city’s feeding program but places the blame squarely on one employee. “It’s damaging to the city to know that we have an employee to do something like this,” Kevin Cowper said after the Dothan Personnel Board upheld Stephanie Wingfield’s termination on Wednesday.
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Crime Spree#Violent Crime#Chilean#Wdhn#Nexstar Media Inc
niceville.com

Armed standoff with police leads to lengthy sentence for Quincy man

FLORIDA – A Quincy man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after he pled guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. Jermaine Lee Walker, 45, of Quincy, Florida, was sentenced to 262...
QUINCY, FL
WMBB

Calhoun Department of Health officials arrested for fraud

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun county sheriff’s deputies arrested the business manager for Calhoun and Liberty County Department of Health Thursday night on a complaint issued by the Florida Department of Financial Services. Kelly King, 47, is accused of using a state credit card for fraudulent purchases. They’ve identified 54 suspect purchases from November […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro. WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body. The remains...
EBRO, FL
dothanpd.org

Strong Arm Robbery at Dothan Pavilion

On 09/03/2022 at approximately 7:15 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles. Upon arrival, it was determined that a juvenile had been physically assaulted by a group of additional juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault.
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ALA
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Ground clearing for VA nursing home in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—”Ground clearing” is underway on a state veteran nursing home in Enterprise. Once completed in 2024, WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says now local and state officials are looking at building a road into the facility. Since the official “groundbreaking ceremony” took place earlier this summer....
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass counties still facing high covid rates

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Covid-19 still numbers still on the rise, it’s important to know what’s going on around you. WDHN has the latest virus stats for the Wiregrass. According to the CDC, over the past seven days, Alabama has had over 14,000 new cases around the...
ALABAMA STATE
WJHG-TV

Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at approximately 1:50 p.m., a silver vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 10 and State Road 71 South. Officials say the driver was identified as Tommy Jake Jackson, who reportedly had felony warrants out for violating his probation on possession of meth.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pickup truck discovered in the Chattahoochee River

BASCOM, Fla. (WMBB) — A fisherman discovered a pickup truck at the bottom of the Chattahoochee River near Neal’s Landing on Monday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Houston County Search and Rescue located the vehicle around 10:00 Monday night. The red GMC Sonoma was pulled out of the river by a local […]
BASCOM, FL
WSFA

Troy truck driver hits 5 million miles

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - He’s one of the few that continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been on the road now for nearly 30 years. Richard Doggrell at Wiley Sanders Truck Lines said he did what he had to do to support his family. To his co workers, he was an American hero.
TROY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy