This year, we're bringing you "Something Old and Something New:" Those favorite spots that are embedded in our hearts — our gold standards — as well as those new and notable places that are recent to the scene but are sure to become our new classics. These, and all the restaurants in our guide, were curated by RFT Dining Editor and Restaurant Critic Cheryl Baehr, who is excited to shine a light on all of the reasons our region's food scene is garnering national attention. Read on to discover the shape of dining in St. Louis county, and then check out her introduction to the guide as well as her picks for St. Louis city and the metro east.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO