Saint Louis County, MO

fox9.com

Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River

A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
SAINT PAUL, MN
myleaderpaper.com

Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception

A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

A Food Lover's Guide to St. Louis County

This year, we're bringing you "Something Old and Something New:" Those favorite spots that are embedded in our hearts — our gold standards — as well as those new and notable places that are recent to the scene but are sure to become our new classics. These, and all the restaurants in our guide, were curated by RFT Dining Editor and Restaurant Critic Cheryl Baehr, who is excited to shine a light on all of the reasons our region's food scene is garnering national attention. Read on to discover the shape of dining in St. Louis county, and then check out her introduction to the guide as well as her picks for St. Louis city and the metro east.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Malone's Grill & Pub-South County

6921 S. Lindbergh Blvd. South St. Louis County, MO 63125. Malone's Neighborhood Pub and Grill offers a large menu, happy-hour specials and a friendly atmosphere. Malone's menu features a variety of appetizers, sandwiches, burgers and entrées, and a bottomless lunch with salad and an eat-till-your-full amount of soup and chips and salsa. Sandwiches, which come with your choice of sides such as fries, mashed potatoes or coleslaw, include a Reuben, Jack Daniel's-seasoned chicken and a rib-eye steak. Malone's also serves up fried chicken, char-grilled ribs and fire-grilled steaks. Happy-hour drink specials run all day long and change daily.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
1440 WROK

Three Reasons You Should Definitely Get Gas This Weekend in Illinois

Heads up, you just might want to fill your tank today, tomorrow or this weekend if you're out and about in Illinois. Gas prices have been the talk of the town for this entire summer and let's face it, the entire year, but if you haven't noticed, for the last few weeks, gas prices have actually been trending down.
FOX 2

Multi-vehicle crash in Ladue early Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several vehicles were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Ladue. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on southbound I-170 just north of Ladue Road. Two lanes of traffic were blocked for a time. No injuries were reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
LADUE, MO
5 On Your Side

Loop Trolley approved for 2-year grant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis' planning organization on Wednesday approved $1.8 million over two years for the Delmar Loop Trolley, aimed at shoring up operations for the recently restarted streetcar line. East-West Gateway Council of Governments OK'd utilizing $1.26 million in federal funding from the Congestion Mitigation...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
