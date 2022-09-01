ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KSNT News

One in stable condition after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a report of gunshots on Saturday afternoon. TPD investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln, the same location as the homicide that left one person dead on Sept. 1. Shortly after 4:35 p.m. Saturday, an individual with an apparent gunshot […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

A driver was killed in a crash Sunday night in Riley County near Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Sean Warner was driving a 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck headed east on Deep Creek Road. He failed to negotiate a curve and left the road to the right. He then overcorrected back onto the road, entered the south ditch, and struck a power pole. The truck then overturned and came to rest.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Topeka man dies following motorcycle crash north of Admire Sunday

A Topeka man has died following a motorcyle crash north of Admire Sunday. The Highway Patrol’s crash log says 71-year-old Joseph Mueller was northbound on Kansas Highway 99 when he crashed around 12:25 pm near Road 370, between Admire and the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line. Mueller was going around a curve and went off the highway for currently unlisted reasons. He and his motorcycle flipped into a ditch nearby.
ADMIRE, KS
WIBW

No injuries reported after collision causes RV to tip over

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign along a Douglas Co. highway and hit an RV which caused it to flip on its side. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, emergency officials shut down U.S. Highway 56 in both directions at the County Road 1061 intersection - east of Baldwin City.
BALDWIN CITY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man injured after fatal head-on crash

MORGAN COUNTY —One person died died in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Friday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Traverse driven by Alexander J. Luttrell, 36, Kansas City, Kansas, was southbound on MO 5 just north of Route MM. The driver passed several...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, September 4, 2022

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSN/KPR) - Investigators say they have new evidence in a cold case double homicide in Great Bend. KNS reports that 24-year-old Mandy Alexander was working and 79-year-old Mary Drake was a customer at the Dolly Madison bakery where their bodies were found on September 4th, 2002. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Great Bend Police Department are holding a joint news conference Tuesday about new evidence in the cold case. The KBI lists a $17,000 reward for an arrest and conviction in the case.
GREAT BEND, KS
KMBC.com

Police investigating body found along I-435 as hit and run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after they said a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian along Interstste 435 over the weekend. Officers got the call around 8:45 a.m Sunday after a driver saw a body in the median of northbound I-435 at Gregory. Kansas City Police Department said officers are still working to determine the exact time of the hit and run. It could have been early Sunday or overnight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas State Collegian

Shot fired in Aggieville, second incident of calendar year

Editor’s note: In the original published version of this article and in the print edition, Aaron Wintermote’s last name was incorrectly spelled as “Wintermoore.” Upon realizing our mistake, we immediately updated this published article with the correct spelling of Mr. Wintermote’s last name. The Collegian gives its sincerest apologies to Mr. Wintermote for this error and to our readers for any confusion this mistake may have caused.
MANHATTAN, KS
