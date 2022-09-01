Read full article on original website
12news.com
This Day in History: The 1970 Labor Day storm in Arizona
During Labor Day in 1970, a severe storm and flooding were responsible for the deaths of 23 people. Krystle Henderson has more on the weather from that day.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
KTAR.com
USFWS announces recovery plan for endangered Arizona cactus
PHOENIX — The acuna cactus is a small and spherical succulent that grows pink colored flowers with green fruits in the Sonoran Desert. The cactus native to Arizona, though, is listed as endangered and has been since 2013. The species has eight surviving populations, four of which contain 50 or fewer individuals.
fox10phoenix.com
'Michael Myers' spotted at Florida beach during Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter says he was at Panama City Beach early Sunday morning when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building. Despite his...
fox10phoenix.com
'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories
From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Cool colors right? Well this Arizona beetle also smells like cheese
PHOENIX — While Arizona is home to an impressive number of venomous creatures, one insect uses a different kind of chemical warfare. The Fiery Searcher ground beetle is one bug that looks a lot better than it smells. Widespread but uncommon, the beetle is most known for its striking...
12news.com
A massive dust storm hit the southeast Valley on Friday
PHOENIX — A massive wall of dust rolled across the southeast Valley on Friday evening pausing many high school football activities and halting traffic. The National Weather Service said winds up to 70 mph were expected as the storm passed through. The dust storm was making its way southwest...
KTAR.com
Arizona Office of Tourism launches Route 66 digital map, passport
PHOENIX — The Arizona Office of Tourism on Wednesday announced the launch of a digital passport designed to make planning a trip on Route 66 easier than before. The Route 66 Passport will provide a free digital map and passport from Topock 66 on the Colorado River to the Painted Desert Trading post, with sights, shops and towns in between, according to a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River
A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
Dramatic air rescue footage shows dog dangling above Arizona desert
A prolonged heat wave in the Southwest that has pushed temperatures into the 100s left two adventurers and their pet ill-equipped and in a dangerous position as they hiked a trail known for being treacherous. Two hikers and their pet dog were so overcome by the intense Arizona heat on...
Large 200-year-old desert cactus collapses in Arizona after seasonal rains
An old cactus known as the Bicentennial Cactus and a popular landmark that had looked over the Sutherland Wash since shortly after the turn of the 19th century has collapsed following heavy rains in southern Arizona.
phoenixwithkids.net
Buck Springs Resort in Pinetop
Arizona isn’t all desert – and Buck Springs Resort in Pinetop invites you to see just how relaxing a weekend away in the pine trees can be!. Buck Springs Resort is located in Pinetop, about 3 hours from Phoenix. They offer 1-3 bedroom cabins. Also on-site is a dog park (yes, pets are welcome!), a simple swing and spinner for the kiddos, and the beauty of a quiet getaway spot. Community firepits and tables are in the center of the cabin groups.
fox10phoenix.com
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) - A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor called...
KOLD-TV
Police: Southern Arizona football and cheer league cleaned out by treasurer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A football and cheer league in southern Arizona is nearly broke, thanks to its treasurer, police allege. Authorities said Katrina Brewer admitted to embezzling almost $26,000 from the Willcox Football and Cheer League. “It is unfortunate the local football youth and cheer league and...
Historic cafés and restaurants to visit in Arizona
Whether you’re a tourist or a native, you’ll want to check out this list of historic cafés and restaurants that you need to visit in Arizona.
Arizona warned of scorching temperatures
Today the National Weather Service (NWS) released an excessive heat warning for Arizona this next week. "Thunderstorm activity will decrease substantially through [this] holiday weekend as much drier air filters into the region. Heat will become a greater concern with the warmest lower elevation communities occasionally flirting with afternoon highs of 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains in place for many lower desert locations through the middle of next week."
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sonoita, Arizona – August 2022 – Empire Ranch
In the high grasslands of Southern Arizona lies the Empire Ranch. This ranch at it’s largest covered 180 square miles, larger than the city of Philadelphia. While there are still some cattle still on the land, it is mostly a nature preserve. Located between the Whetstone Mountains and the...
arizonasuntimes.com
St. Mary’s Food Bank Shares Alarming Rise in Families Seeking Food in Arizona
Jerry Brown, director of public relations for St. Mary’s Food Bank, told The Arizona Sun Times that the number of families seeking food in Arizona has risen in recent months. “To give you an example at St. Mary’s Food Bank,” Brown said Friday. “We’re still getting the final numbers...
