The Nissan 300ZX Tom Cruise Raced in the 1980s Is up for Auction

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mYXm_0heHsxWe00

Tom Cruise didn’t just play a race car driver in a movie, he actually was one.

During the late 1980s, the Days of Thunder star raced competitively for a brief moment in time. And now the beautifully restored 1984 Nissan 300ZX he would careen around the track in is up for auction on Bring a Trailer .

Cruise’s dalliance with motorsports dates back to the filming of The Color of Money , which he starred in alongside one of Hollywood’s most racing-obsessed actors, Paul Newman . The then-young actor would end up driving for the silver screen icon’s Newman/Sharp Racing team in Sport Car Club of America’s Showroom Stock A class. Unfortunately, Cruise’s talents were better suited to the box office than the track. He quickly earned himself the nickname SCCA (which in this case stood for “See Cruise Crash Again” ) because of his overly aggressive driving style. By the end of the decade, he’d put racing behind him to focus on what he does best.

Cruise’s race car fell into disrepair and was reportedly “kept in a scrapyard for several years” before its current owner acquired it in 2004, according to the auction listing. The owner commissioned a full refurbishment that included a bear-metal repaint of the car’s original no. 70 Newman/Sharp Racing livery. The 300ZX was already one of the best-looking sports cars of the 1980s, but it looks even better in red, white and blue. Inside, you’ll find a 6-point roll cage, racing seats with harnesses and a two-spoke steering wheel. Everything is how it was when Cruise drove the car, even the wooden block taped to the brake pedal to make it “appropriate for a driver of shorter stature.”

The car, which has 5,000 miles on the odometer, is powered by a period-correct 3.0-liter V-6 that sends power to the rear wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission. Nismo sway bars, MSA suspension bushings and Tokico springs and shocks were added during the refurbishment. One thing to note, this car isn’t street legal, so you won’t be able to show it off around town. The local race circuit is another story, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Flz9A_0heHsxWe00

If you’re interested in adding Cruise’s race car to your collection, the auction runs through Monday afternoon. Bidding had reached $20,000 as of press time, but considering the car’s provenance and condition, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it climb even higher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Motorious

Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection

Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
CARS
Robb Report

Serena Williams Has Been Wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak During All Her US Open Matches

Serena Williams is leaving tennis on her own terms. The 23-time Grand Slam winner has dressed to the nines for her final US Open. While her on-court looks have dazzled, what really caught our attention at this year’s tournament is the watch she’s been wearing during the first two rounds—an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Quartz. If you watch enough tennis, you’ve probably seen a champion or two strap on a high-end Swiss watch following a big win. That’s not what Williams has been doing, though. She’s worn a Royal Oak during the entirety of the three matches she’s played in the...
TENNIS
fordauthority.com

1914 Ford Model T Motorhome Up For Auction May Be Last Of Its Kind

These days, camper conversions, roof-top mounted tents, and full-blown campers and motorhomes are all the rage as more and more people are looking to get out and explore the world. However, this trend is nothing new, as RVs have been a thing for well over a century, at the very least. In fact, what is believed to be the very first RV ever built and perhaps the last of its kind – this 1914 Ford Model T motorhome – is still around and kicking, and it’s going up for grabs at Bonham’s upcoming auction at the National Motor Museum in the village of Beaulieu, which is located in the UK.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Top Speed Test Is A Real Eye Opener

Harley-Davidson took the ADV market by storm when it debuted its first-ever adventure bike, the Pan America 1250. It was an instant hit throughout the world, and we too fell in love with it when we rode it. A lot of the credit for this goes to the bike’s Revolution Max 1250T engine which is also the reason the Pan America is the most powerful Harley at the moment.
CARS
Robb Report

These Hybrid VTOLs Fly Faster and Farther Than Pure Electric Aircraft

Sticking a small “e” in front of VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft changes everything. The e designator—standing for electric—means battery packs connected to electric motors. These quiet, carbon-emissions-free craft have so far been the darlings in an industry with a reputation as a big polluter. Joby, Illium, Archer, Wisk and eHang, among many others, have attracted serious investors as they race each other towards certification. The fastest known eVTOL in development is the Joby S4, with a top speed of 205 mph and 150-mile range. But recently Horizon Aircraft showed off a half-scale prototype of its Cavorite X5 VTOL, which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

The 20-Car Garage in This $43 Million Dallas Mansion Can Charge 8 EVs at Once

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including this palatial home in University Park and its lofty price tag. A Dallas mega-mansion years in the making has finally come onto the market and it’s primed to be the most expensive listing in town. The lavish, European-inspired estate is asking a whopping $43 million and was reportedly custom built by real estate investor and homeowner, Christy Thompson. The chateau-esque structure has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms—none of which are alike. “We’re four years in and ready to be finished, with final details expected to be completed in the fall. We’re 98 percent finished inside,” listing agent Diane Stewart...
DALLAS, TX
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Robb Report

