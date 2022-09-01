Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Thousands roll in for annual Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally
Thousands of bike enthusiasts from all over the country are rolling into Milwaukee as the Harley-Davidson Museum hosts its annual Hometown Rally.
CBS 58
Ogres, onions and optimism: Shrekfest brings fairytale fun to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A fairytale swamp came to life Saturday, Sept. 3 at Humboldt Park. More than a thousand people of all ages sported green costumes for a unique gathering - Shrekfest. The festival is an all-afternoon event honoring the 2001 animated film, Shrek. What started as a joke...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Veterans Stand down event
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Zach Zdroik is the Executive Director of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. He joined CBS 58 in studio to discuss an upcoming event which will provide resources to Veterans in need. The event will take place on October 1st. The Veterans Outreach and Racine County Veterans...
CBS 58
Classic cycling comes alive at Old World Wisconsin
EAGLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, video editor Susanne Barthel introduces the Wheelmen as they demonstrate historic cycling for crowds at Old World Wisconsin. The Wheelmen is a national, non-profit organization dedicated to keeping alive the heritage of American cycling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Learn about Regal Society Lifestyle
RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- One of the owners of Regal Society Lifestyle joined us in studio for Racine & Me. Deon'Te Cottingham says his company is family owned and operated in Racine. The company is a lifestyle brand with comfortable streetwear created to uplift and inspire people to wear...
2 people shot and injured near MLK and State in Milwaukee
Two people from Chicago were shot and injured in a shooting near Dr. MLK Jr. Drive and State Street in Milwaukee early Monday morning.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Zoo Brew & Jack-O'-Lantern Nights
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The Racine Zoo is getting ready for spooky season!. Zoo Brew is coming up on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 2pm-6pm. You can taste your way through nearly 100 beers and ciders offered by some of the best brew masters while enjoying the beautiful scenery of Lake Michigan.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Taco Fest tickets on sale now
MILWAUKEE - The eight annual Taco Fest takes over Henry Maier Festival Park on September 10. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with just a few of the vendors that'll be featured at the festival.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
CBS 58
MPD investigating double non-fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double non-fatal shooting that happened around 1:25 a.m. on Monday September 5th near State Street and Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive. Authorities say a man from Chicago was grazed by a bullet on his leg and was treated at the...
milwaukeemag.com
11 Things To Do In Milwaukee Over Labor DayWeekend: Sept. 2-5
Grab your leather jacket and ride on down to the Harley-Davidson Museum for the Labor Day Weekend Hometown Rally. It’s a jam-packed weekend with events like motorcycle demos, museum tours, performance and stunt shows, Flat Out Friday’s Boonie Bike World Series and more for motorcycle enthusiasts and spectators alike. Many dealers in the area are throwing parties, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Milwaukee's Latino population galvanizes huge population boom
As the city of Milwaukee sees its population drop in the 2020 U.S. Census, one community surges to new heights.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What’s in store for the future of Lakeview Park? | Local News
RACINE — The clock is about to expire on the City of Racine’s one-year planning agreement with developers regarding the future of Lakeview Park. The future has some in the neighborhood, like Helen “Sis” Brook, extremely concerned. One of the “Let Lakeview Park Be Lakeview Park”...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
CBS 58
What's the buzz?: Tracking bee populations across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's nothing to swat at. Bee populations are declining worldwide. Considering bee pollination is crucial to supplying food to animals and humans, people are sounding the alarm. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Michael Schlesinger spoke with a local beekeeper and conservationist about what we all can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Lucky's Ice House
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. The Miller Park Way area has seen plenty of changes over the years – after all, the busy roadway itself isn’t even 40 years old, and its namesake isn’t even named that anymore. But throughout it all, the Ice House has stayed consistent.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Gym protects kids with anti-Covid technology
RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) - An inclusive park in Racine is protecting children with new anti-COVID technology. This technology called CASPR is currently at We Rock the Spectrum. It's an inclusive kids gym located in Racine County. This will keep kids healthy and its a big part of the reason...
wtmj.com
A ‘first’ for David Stearns and family
Thursday was a big day for David Stearns and his family. “We are on our way to school right now,” the Brewers President of Baseball Operation told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. Stearns’ oldest child is entering 4K this year. He wasn’t worried about any nerves or tears....
Comments / 0