ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Family behaviors and attitudes are key elements to providing end-of-life care at rural hospitals

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Patients' families are a key factor in end-of-life care at rural hospitals

Nurses who care for critically ill and dying patients in rural hospitals rate family behaviors and attitudes as key elements to providing end-of-life care, according to new research published in American Journal of Critical Care (AJCC). A survey of nurses at critical access hospitals (CAHs) found that many respondents pointed...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
nypressnews.com

The food shown to cause vision loss – bought by 99% of Britons

Watching a sunset is one of life’s most pleasurable pastimes. It’s made pleasurable by the miraculous process of light hitting the retina (a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye), which in turn sends signals through the optic nerve to the brain. The brain then turns these signals into the images you see. Unfortunately, many things can hinder this process, such as age. However, diet can also play a role in vision loss and there are some surprising associations.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

Japanese Nursing Home Recruits Babies to Keep Elderly Company

For many jobs, a baby would be an unsuitable candidate. They sleep more than they’re awake. They cry when they’re hungry. They throw tantrums just to get your attention. But a nursing home in Japan would like to disagree. The Moyai Seiyūkai nursing home in the southern prefecture...
JOBS
IFLScience

Single Alcoholic Drink Could Permanently Change Mitochondria Function In Brain Cells

A single exposure to ethanol produces lasting alterations to neurons of both mice and fruit flies, resulting in synaptic remodeling within the reward circuit of the brain, new research reveals. In the journal PNAS, the study suggests that just one alcoholic drink may prime the brain to become addicted to booze further down the line.
nypressnews.com

Stroke: Study of 40,000 people finds hot drink slashes risk by 30%

Green tea is also a major source of oxalate, which can cause kidney stones. This suggests that drinking more than five cups of green tea a day (or taking the equivalent in catechin capsules) might have more risks than benefits. When consumed wisely, though, green tea may improve your cardiovascular...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#End Of Life Care#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health
healthleadersmedia.com

Nursing Homes Doing the Best They Can Despite Financial, Hiring Struggles

The pandemic further exacerbated a labor shortage in the industry, with nursing home staffing at a 30-year low. Nursing homes were the most heavily affected sector of healthcare during the pandemic and as the industry works toward stabilizing itself amid an ongoing labor shortage, they're working the hardest to recruit and retain talent, an industry leader says.
EDUCATION
The Independent

How to use the 333 rule for anxiety

At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline

A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to indirect mechanisms of vasodilatation and increased brain...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Health Services
MedicalXpress

DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults

New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
HEALTH
labroots.com

A Common Bacterial Infection Could Lead to Colon Cancer

Infections of the bacterium C. difficile can cause diarrhea and inflammation of the colon called colitis. It is estimated that around half a million infections of C. diff occur every year in the United States. Most C. diff infections occur while an individual is taking antibiotics or just after taking antibiotics.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Top of Foot Pain: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

With its 26 bones, 30 joints, and over 100 ligaments, muscles, and tendons, the foot is an extremely intricate structure. Because of this complex nature, it can be difficult to determine the exact cause of pain on the top (dorsal) part of the foot. Paying attention to the details of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
reviewofoptometry.com

Fibromyalgia Signs Visible in Retina

Spectralis OCT was able to effectively differentiate between healthy patients and those with FM. Photo: Wikimedia Commons. Click image to enlarge. The pathophysiology of fibromyalgia isn’t fully understood, but digital imaging of the neuroretina may shed some light on the condition. Researchers recently found OCT-observable retinal changes in FM patients; in a separate study, the same group then calculated two different linear discriminant functions (LDFs)—a way to measure variance—to improve the specificity of OCT retinal parameters in FM diagnosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

A mother's diet during pregnancy is linked to her child's food preferences

Diet during pregnancy is an important factor in determining the health of the developing fetus and neonate after birth. However, there is little known about how diet quality during pregnancy affects the development of food-related traits in the offspring. A recent Appetite journal study examines the relationship between the quality...
NUTRITION
InsideHook

We Could Cut Cancer Deaths in Half Starting Tomorrow

According to a new study published in The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal, an eye-opening 44% of cancer deaths are actually preventable. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in America; last year 696,962 Americans died from heart disease, and 602,350 died from cancer. The worldwide figures follow a similar pattern — there were roughly 10 million cancer deaths across the world in 2019, and 23 million cases in total, which indicated a “substantial” increase in global cancer burden.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy