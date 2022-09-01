Police: Suspect questioned after cab driver shot near I-205 in Portland

Editor’s note: A Portland Police Bureau spokesperson previously told KOIN 6 News the shooting happened near Interstate 5 on Thursday morning, when it actually happened on Interstate 205.

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A cab driver was rushed to a hospital after he was shot near Interstate 205 in northeast Portland Thursday morning, authorities said.

Portland police responded to the shooting reported off NE Glisan Street and NE 47th Avenue just after 9 a.m.

PPB told KOIN 6 News officers possibly found the suspect vehicle, but no one has been arrested at this time.

However, Darin Campbell with Radio Cab said that the driver is being taken care of.

“Radio Cab is a big family and we’re going to make sure we take care of our own so we’re making sure all his needs are being met,” he said.

Campbell also told KOIN 6 that for decades, Portland had been a city where taxi drivers have felt safe working. He believes that’s still the case but is tired of rising crime and gun violence.

“It’s out of control, it really is out of control and this is just a side effect,” he said. “If he wasn’t shooting a moving vehicle, he was bound to shoot somebody today I’m sure.”

This incident comes days after a ride-share driver escaped a passenger holding her at gunpoint, according to police. That suspect passenger reportedly fled the area before officers arrived.

In late July, Uber driver Josiah Kuehl was shot and injured while dropping off a passenger in North Portland. The passenger, 25-year-old Zamere Bentley, was also struck with a bullet but did not survive.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.