Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Man arrested after driving stolen vehicle into St. Joseph River
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested early Monday morning after driving a stolen vehicle into the St. Joseph River, according to South Bend Police. Just after 2 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of E. Lasalle to investigate reports of a stolen vehicle. While taking the...
WNDU
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Anthony Williams, 42, was taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries. If you have any...
WNDU
Death investigation underway in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead. Police were called to the area of 9050 W 100 N in Kewanna just before 8:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Charles Grigsby, 29, from Angola was found unresponsive off the roadway....
WNDU
Elkhart Police investigating shooting, appears to be accidental
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Elkhart home. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Bane Berry Street just before 4 a.m. Monday. Officials tell 16 News Now it appears to be an accidental shooting to the lower leg. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Local Officers Are ‘Traffic Safety All-Stars’
INDIANAPOLIS - Two Kosciusko County officers received an award Thursday from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute for their efforts in 2021 in finding impaired drivers. They were among 62 police officers presented with the Traffic Safety All-Star Award from the ICJI for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement, according to a news release from the ICJI.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A man is dead after a shooting in Elkhart. It happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Vermont Street. This is south of the river and just east of State Road 19. Police say when they arrived, they found 42-year-old...
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
threeriversnews.com
Suspect escapes standoff, police actively searching
THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect who escaped a standoff situation that lasted for several hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, police were called to an apartment at Riverside Apartments and Townhomes in the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive around 5:33 p.m. Saturday. Police claim they located a wanted suspect, who barricaded themselves inside the apartment of a third party.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northwest Indiana man accused of murdering uncle, stabbing father
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. — A 42-year-old man from Michiana Shores is accused of murdering his uncle and stabbing his own father. Kyle K. Earley was officially charged by the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s […]
abc57.com
One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
WNDU
Mishawaka 14-year-old dead in homicide investigation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mishawaka. According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Street around 7 p.m. on Friday. A 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this...
abc57.com
Fulton County Sheriff's Office investigates death of man found on roadway
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. -- Emergency personnel were called to the area of 9050 West 100 North Kewanna to a report of an unresponsive individual on Friday at 8:43 p.m., according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Upon arriving, emergency personnel located an unresponsive man off the roadway, who was later...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
95.3 MNC
Angola man, 29, found dead on side of road in Fulton County
An Angola man was found dead off a roadway in Fulton County. First responders were called around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, to the are of 9050 West and 100 North in Kewanna where the found Charles Grisby, 29, unconscious and unresponsive. Grisby was pronounced dead at the scene.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Fort Wayne man airlifted following suspected drunk driving crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police out of DeKalb County say that a Fort Wayne man was hurt when his truck crashed into a tree Thursday morning. Right now, police say that alcohol and speed could be factors in the crash. William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was...
abc57.com
Sturgis man found guilty of firearm, fleeing and eluding charges
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was found guilty on Thursday for charges connected to an October 2021 incident, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Dylan Brand, 27, was found guilty by a jury on the charges of fleeing and eluding, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House
(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
22 WSBT
14-year-old dies in Mishawaka shooting
Mishawaka, Ind. — Mishawaka Police responded to the 600 block of Locust Street in reference to a shooting at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a 14-year-old juvenile inside with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to a hospital where he died as a result of the injury.
WANE-TV
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
WWMTCw
Sturgis man convicted after armed robbery, leading police on 100 mph chase
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A Sturgis man, who fled from law enforcement after a 2021 armed robbery, has been convicted, according to the St. Joseph County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. After a two-day trial, Dylan Brand, 27, of Sturgis, was found guilty and could face life in...
WNDU
Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
Comments / 0