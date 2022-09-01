Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Elite Daily
House Of The Dragon’s Jason Lannister Totally Lives Up To The Family Name
Game of Thrones was set after the fall of the Targaryen family that ruled for 300 years. With no established family holding the throne, the series was about all the different houses vying for the Iron Throne, a dozen in all. However, House of the Dragon is far less messy, with only Targaryens (and Hightowers) to contend with. But finally, House Lannister showed up in the form of Jason Lannister, who fits his family’s reputation to a tee.
Elite Daily
Kelly Celebrated The 20th Anniversary Of Her American Idol Win With The Best Note
While it may seem like the country is often divided on a many numbers of issues, there was one thing America could all agree on — and it was Kelly Clarkson. You may remember the singer and Emmy-winning host of The Kelly Clarkson Show got her start on the first season of American Idol back in 2002. To celebrate the anniversary of the night she was officially dubbed America’s favorite singer, she shared a heartfelt message online. If you were a fan from the beginning, then Kelly Clarkson’s Instagram 20 years after winning American Idol will truly touch your heart.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elite Daily
Mariah Called Meghan Markle A Diva, And It Led To A Bit Of Misunderstanding
Meghan Markle earned a surprising new title recently, and it’s not one she initially liked. On the Tuesday, Aug. 30 episode of her new Spotify podcast Archetypes, she sat down with Mariah Carey to discuss the multiple meanings of the word “diva,” a word the two women use very differently. Toward the end of the show, Markle admitted even she misunderstood the label in a conversation with the singer, which led to an awkward moment.
Comments / 0