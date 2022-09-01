While it may seem like the country is often divided on a many numbers of issues, there was one thing America could all agree on — and it was Kelly Clarkson. You may remember the singer and Emmy-winning host of The Kelly Clarkson Show got her start on the first season of American Idol back in 2002. To celebrate the anniversary of the night she was officially dubbed America’s favorite singer, she shared a heartfelt message online. If you were a fan from the beginning, then Kelly Clarkson’s Instagram 20 years after winning American Idol will truly touch your heart.

