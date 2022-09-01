Student dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at a North Carolina high school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student has died and another was injured in a stabbing that happened at a North Carolina school on Thursday. One teacher was also injured in the incident.

In a news conference, the Jacksonville Police Department said that at around 7 a.m. Thursday, a school resource officer asked for assistance with an incident at Northside High School, said WSOC. The SRO said that there was a physical fight happening between students in the common areas.

According to WSOC, two students were stabbed during the fight. They were both taken to the hospital. One of the students who was stabbed died at the hospital. WSOC said that the name of the victim who died will not be released because of their age.

JPD said that a teacher was also injured but not stabbed, according to WSOC.

JPD’s Chief Mike Yaniero said in the news conference per WSOC that one student is in custody. Investigators believe it is possible that the incident was gang-related but the investigation is still in the early stages.

According to WCTI, students were in lockdown until 9 a.m. when parents were notified to pick up their children.

Governor Roy Cooper tweeted that he spoke with the JPD chief and offered state assistance with this incident.

“Our prayers are with all the students, educators, families and the community,” said Cooper.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group