ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

No. 25 BYU launches season of high expectations at USF

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

No. 25 Brigham Young (0-0) at South Florida (0-0), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Line: Brigham Young by 11 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Tied 1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

BYU begins the season ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since 2009, coming off a 10-3 record and No. 19 final ranking. The Cougars are beginning their final season as an independent before joining the Big 12 in 2023. South Florida is in the third year of a rebuild under coach Jeff Scott, hoping to eventually play their way into conversations about future conference realignment. The Bulls went 2-10 last season and haven’t beaten a ranked opponent since 2016.

KEY MATCHUP

Former Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon makes his debut for USF, facing a BYU defense that returns 10 of 11 starters but struggled to stop the run last season. To have a chance for the upset, the Bulls will need to keep the Cougars offense, led by QB Jaren Hall, off the field as much as possible.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: A healthy Hall figures to be the key to the season for the Cougars. He missed three games due to injury in 2021 while throwing for 2,583 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions in 10 games. WRs Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney are back, too, and the Cougars running game has added Cal transfer Chris Brooks.

South Florida: Bohanon is a junior transfer from Baylor who started 12 games last season while leading the Bears to the Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl victory. He accounted for over 2,500 yards total offense, throwing for 18 TDs and rushing for nine. The Bulls return the top four rushers from a year ago, beginning with Jaren Mangham (671 yards, 15 TDs).

FACTS & FIGURES

The teams are meeting for the third time in four seasons. BYU lost 27-23 at USF in Hall’s first career start in 2019. The Cougars built an early lead at home, then held off the Bulls down the stretch to win 35-27 last year. ... BYU is 5-1 in season openers under coach Kalani Sitake. ... Scott is 3-18 entering his third season at USF. ... BYU’s next two games are against Baylor and Oregon, which are ranked 10th and 11th, respectively. ... Brooks led Cal in rushing two of the past three seasons.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Tampa, FL
College Sports
Local
Utah Football
State
Oregon State
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalani Sitake
Person
Jeff Scott
Person
Brigham Young
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
49K+
Followers
86K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy