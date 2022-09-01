ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football 2022: New York Giants Preview

By Eddie Brown
 4 days ago

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.

Here's your 2022 preview of the New York Giants, the 30th of 32 team profiles during draft season:

2022 Fantasy MVP: Saquon Barkley, RB

It's never been a question of talent for Barkley (ADP: 17). His Per 17 Games averages his first two seasons (2018-19) in the NFL: 2,023 total yards, 84 receptions and 13 touchdowns. He finished as fantasy's RB1 and RB10 in PPR. Then his body betrayed him for two seasons. The every-down workload in an offense that could improve significantly under new head coach Brian Daboll remains his and he's still only 25 years old. He's being drafted in the second round and he's a lock to produce first round value if he's healthy.

2022 Fantasy Sleeper: Kenny Golladay, WR

There's really no where to go, but up for Golladay (ADP: 160) after an embarrassing first season in New York. There are a few reasons why the dart throw might be worth it. He has an extra year of familiarity with Daniel Jones, who could make a leap forward with Josh Allen's architect Daboll at the helm. Plus, he's still on the right side of 30 years old and put up Per 17 Games averages of 73 receptions (126 targets), 1,224 yards and eight touchdowns his last three seasons in Detroit.

2022 Fantasy Bust: Kadarius Toney, WR

Toney's (ADP: 115) flashes were brilliant, but fleeting his rookie season. When you factor in nagging injuries, his bouts of immaturity and offseason trade rumors, he's probably the biggest risk-reward player in fantasy this year.

2022 Fantasy Rookie to watch: Daniel Bellinger, TE

The Giants' tight end room is paper thin after Ricky Seals-Jones was placed on season-ending IR with a toe injury. Bellinger (ADP: NA) will start and could develop into the G-Men's most steady option in the pass game outside of Barkley, considering how inconsistent/injury-prone the receivers on this time have been recently. Bellinger features steady hands (zero drops as a senior), above average athleticism and natural ball skills on top of being an effective blocker.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

