First named storm in Atlantic since July forms

By Chris Miller
 4 days ago

After weeks of no named tropical storms in the Atlantic basin, Tropical Storm Danielle developed on Thursday to break that streak.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Depression Four to Tropical Storm Danielle at 10:00 a.m. The storm is moving very slowly to the east at two miles per hour. Forecasters expect it to drift for a few days before moving to the northeast and out to sea.

"The tropical storm is located in an area of light winds and weak steering," the hurricane center said.

Danielle is forecast to become a hurricane despite its location over northern waters.

"Danielle is over an area of warmer than average ocean waters," forecasters said. "Atmospheric conditions are also forecast to be relatively favorable, with light- to moderate northerly to northwesterly shear for the next three days or so."

Elsewhere in the tropics, a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands has a high chance of development, but whatever forms is unlikely to threaten North America.

Farther out to sea, a low-pressure system off the west coast of Africa has low chances of development.

Photo credit National Hurricane Center

