Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED 4K TV is $540 in the Labor Day sales
Labor Day sales are looking pretty sweet right now if you’re keen to buy a new TV and save while doing so. Over at Best Buy, you can buy a Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED TV for $540, saving you $60 off the usual price of $600. Sure, that’s a fairly modest price cut, but given how exceptional QLED TVs are, it’s well worth purchasing nonetheless. As with all Labor Day sales, we can’t guarantee how long this one will stick around, so buy it now before you miss out. We’re going to take you through a quick tour of why it’s a great addition to your home.
Digital Trends
Best Labor Day iPad Deals 2022: Save on ALL models today
Labor Day sales are underway now and we’ve chosen to highlight the pick of the Labor Day iPad deals going on right now. That’s because there are plenty to choose from so it can be overwhelming to know where to begin. Contents. If you’re not sure where to...
Ars Technica
Here come the bendable TVs and monitors that no one asked for
If you've been watching display tech lately, you may have noticed an interesting feature: bendable displays. Yes, monitors and TVs that you can bend to be either flat or curved are purportedly coming out soon. The feature is meant to appease those who can't settle on flat or curved, and most upcoming products feel similarly indecisive, exhibiting identity crises that make it hard to see where they fit... literally. Does something like this belong in a living room, office, or gaming den?
Digital Trends
Apple Labor Day Sales 2022: Best deals to shop now
Labor Day sales are here and if you’re looking to buy some new devices, we’ve got all the best Apple Labor Day deals neatly rounded up here. With so many options to choose from, the Apple Labor Day sales can feel intimidating so we’ve picked out some of the best items including iPads, AirPods, and MacBook laptops, too. Whatever your budget or need, there’s something ideal for you below. Read on while we take you through the pick of the Apple Labor Day deals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 (45mm) review: Big, bold, and brilliant
Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 (45mm) “The 45mm Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 is solid and luxurious, makes a bold statement on your wrist, and has great battery life and performance.”. Pros. Big and bold design. Choice of luxurious materials. More than two-day battery. Sharp screen and unique watch faces.
Digital Trends
Best Buy’s Labor Day sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $430
Labor Day sales are everywhere right now and we’re particularly loving an awesome deal at Best Buy today. Right now, you can buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $430 saving you a huge $220 off the usual price of $650. Working out at 33% off, if a 70-inch TV always seemed unavoidable to you, this discount may have just changed that. You even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) bundled in entirely for free. With the deal likely to end soon, let’s take a quick look at why you need this TV.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is $1,309 off in the Labor Day sales
Lenovo has been having a great last few years when it comes to the massive variety of laptops they offer; with everything from 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s a little something for everybody, and there are quite a few great Labor Day sales for the brand’s laptops. Take, for example, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, an excellent business laptop that has been discounted by Lenovo down to $1,600 from $2,909, a certainly impressive sale.
Digital Trends
Apple iPad Mini gets a rare price cut for Labor Day — but hurry!
In a rare move, we’re seeing the Apple iPad Mini discounted as part of the Labor Day sales at Amazon. Normally priced at $499, the Apple iPad Mini is down to $460, saving you nearly $40 off the usual price. A consistently popular tablet, it’s not always discounted like other models which is a shame as it’s a great choice for many people. Easily one of the best Labor Day iPad deals around right now, let’s take a deeper look at why you need to hit the buy button.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
I revisited the iPhone’s Portrait mode, and I don’t like what I see
Apple is gearing up to announce a bunch of products at its September 7 event, and chief among them will be the iPhone 14 series. We’re expecting a refined design, a new chipset, and — of course — battery improvements. Portrait mode is one of the most...
Digital Trends
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off in the HP Labor Day sale
If you want to get amazing value from this year’s Labor Day laptop sales, it’s highly recommended that you go for a 2-in-1 laptop like the HP Spectre x360. This versatile device is currently discounted by $250 in HP’s Labor Day sales, bringing its price down to $1,000 from $1,250 originally. With the popularity of the HP brand and the growing interest in 2-in-1 laptops, we’re not sure how long this deal will last, so if you think it’s the perfect device for you, add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
Digital Trends
Common Google Pixel 6a problems and how to fix them
Google’s Pixel 6a has been on the shelf for a good few weeks now and has managed to win favorable reviews for the value it offers. However, this is still a phone like any other, which means there are problems galore in the early days following the market release.
Digital Trends
Acer Swift 3 OLED review: an OLED laptop under $1,000
“The Acer Swift 3 OLED comes with a spectacular display and impressive performance.”. Acer has been slow to jump on the OLED laptop bandwagon. But finally, the company has brought an OLED panel to its popular midrange 14-inch laptop, the Swift 3. This is more than just the standard Acer...
TechCrunch
LG Electronics launches NFT platform that lets users buy and sell digital artwork
The announcement comes roughly eight months after LG Electronics said at its press conference that it plans to incorporate NFT features into its smart TV. The platform is now available in the U.S. only to those with LG TV running webOS 5.0 or later and is accessible directly from the home screen.
Digital Trends
Smart home setup for beginners
If your home isn’t feeling especially smart, you may have your eye on potential upgrades to add more tech to things like your lighting, heating, security, and so on. But for newcomers, it can be difficult to know where to start, and the sheer number of smart home options can feel a little overwhelming.
Digital Trends
How to use your iPhone’s Sound Recognition feature
If your iPhone can run iOS 14 or later, you can set up the Sound Recognition feature, which alerts you to critical sounds — like a smoke alarm, doorbell, or crying baby. Even if you didn't hear the noise, you can still keep track of what's going on around you. Sound Recognition is an accessibility feature designed for people with hearing impairments, but it's also quite useful for those in noisy environments or on video chats where critical sounds can blend into the background or go unnoticed.
Digital Trends
How to watch Apple’s ‘Far Out’ iPhone 14 event on September 7
With very few exceptions, Apple’s big annual iPhone launch events land with such regularity that you can almost set your calendar by them — and this year is no exception. The season is upon us when Apple is once again poised to unveil its next-generation iPhone lineup, along with new Apple Watch models and possibly even a much-anticipated sequel to its 2019 AirPods Pro.
Digital Trends
How to add GIFs to Slack
GIFs are entertaining moving pictures that you might want to share in public and private channels or direct messages in Slack. Whether you want to say “good morning,” “great job,” or “Happy birthday,” a GIF gives you a fun way to do it. You...
Digital Trends
Save 30% on the AirPods Pro in Amazon’s (unofficial) Labor Day sale
The Labor Day sales are going on right now and we’ve spotted an awesome deal on Apple AirPods Pro. At Amazon, you can buy the Apple AirPods Pro for $174, saving $75 off the usual price of $249. Working out at 30% off, this is a great time to treat yourself to some well-respected earphones without spending more than you have to. If you’re not entirely sold on buying them, read on while we tell you all about why we love the Apple AirPods Pro. Alternatively, hit the buy button below to get them ordered straight away.
Digital Trends
The OnePlus 10T is the right OnePlus phone at the wrong time
The OnePlus 10T is an oddly positioned smartphone, to say the least. It contradicts OnePlus’ recent stride toward premium offerings with devices such as the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro. Instead, it appears to shoulder the same “never settle” spirit that OnePlus was once famous for, being geared toward users who demand unbeatable performance but who can compromise on the cosmetic or camera fronts.
Comments / 0