The cause of the fuel leak was a failed fuel pump and thankfully the SR-71B Blackbird pilot didn’t go into AB because it could have resulted in a catastrophic failure. NASA crews flew four Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird airplanes during the 1990s. Two were used for research and two to support Air Force reactivation of the SR-71 for reconnaissance missions. Although the Air Force retired the Blackbirds in 1990, Congress reinstated funding for additional flights several years later. SR-71A (#980/NASA 844) arrived at Dryden on Feb. 15, 1990. It was placed into storage until 1992 and served as a research platform until its final flight on Oct. 9, 1999. SR-71A (#971/NASA 832) arrived at Dryden on Mar. 19, 1990, but was returned to Air Force inventory as the first aircraft was reactivated in 1995. Along with SR-71A (#967), it was flown by NASA crews in support of the Air Force program. SR-71B (#956/NASA 831) arrived at Dryden on Jul. 25, 1991, and served as a research platform as well as for crew training and proficiency until Oct. 1997.

