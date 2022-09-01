ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

WWII Veteran and Green Bay native Herman Van Beckum turns 100 years old

MORRISON (WLUK)-- World War II Veteran and Green Bay native Herman Van Beckum turns 100 years old September 5th, 2022. He has four kids, nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Herman Van Beckum has a lot to celebrate, surrounded by five generations of his family, he...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Take in the joys of Fox Jazz Fest in Menasha

(WLUK) -- Fox Jazz Fest is underway at Jefferson Park in Menasha this Labor Day weekend. Music lovers from around Northeast Wiscosnin are welcomed to this free event. Enjoy local, national, and international Jazz artists. There will be food, beverage and fun around as you listen. Fox Jazz Fest starts...
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Explore history at Heritage Hill French and Indian War Encampment

(WLUK) -- Watch history come to life at Heritage Hill State Park this Labor Day weekend. The French and Indian War Encampment has live interpreters to show visitors what life was like during the mid-1700s. People can join the Redcoats as they put on craft, cooking, and musket demonstrations. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Entertainment
visitoshkosh.com

TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House

Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Group turns weed covered patch into pollinator habitat

DE PERE, Wis. — A group of volunteers in the Green Bay area have turned a patch of land full of weeds into a pollinator habitat. Northeaster Wisconsin Master Gardeners, with the blessing of the City of De Pere, started building a garden along the De Pere Riverwalk and Wildlife Pier in 2015.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
theaviationgeekclub.com

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh announcer tells the story of when a NASA SR-71B Blackbird had an almost catastrophic fuel leak on a mission to perform a flyby at EAA Oshkosh

The cause of the fuel leak was a failed fuel pump and thankfully the SR-71B Blackbird pilot didn’t go into AB because it could have resulted in a catastrophic failure. NASA crews flew four Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird airplanes during the 1990s. Two were used for research and two to support Air Force reactivation of the SR-71 for reconnaissance missions. Although the Air Force retired the Blackbirds in 1990, Congress reinstated funding for additional flights several years later. SR-71A (#980/NASA 844) arrived at Dryden on Feb. 15, 1990. It was placed into storage until 1992 and served as a research platform until its final flight on Oct. 9, 1999. SR-71A (#971/NASA 832) arrived at Dryden on Mar. 19, 1990, but was returned to Air Force inventory as the first aircraft was reactivated in 1995. Along with SR-71A (#967), it was flown by NASA crews in support of the Air Force program. SR-71B (#956/NASA 831) arrived at Dryden on Jul. 25, 1991, and served as a research platform as well as for crew training and proficiency until Oct. 1997.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Face of Fentanyl: Green Bay man shares story of recovery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis. It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

River North Apartments Just Months Away From Completion

Manitowoc’s new River North Apartments along North 10th Street at River Point Drive is only months away from completion. During an appearance on Welcome Home with Brandon Bartow this week on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Peter Allie of Park Regency Management gave us a project update. “Right now we...
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Disney
Fox11online.com

Florida man accidentally shoots 2 people in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Grand Chute police say two people are being treated after a Florida man accidentally shot them Friday. Police responded to a call about an accidental shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive. Police say the 67-year-old man accidentally fired a rifle,...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Marinette, Florence counties join Brown with 'high' COVID spread; Door drops to 'medium'

(WLUK) -- With Labor Day weekend upon us, Door County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission. However, Brown, Marinette and Florence counties are at that level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy