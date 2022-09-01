Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
WWII Veteran and Green Bay native Herman Van Beckum turns 100 years old
MORRISON (WLUK)-- World War II Veteran and Green Bay native Herman Van Beckum turns 100 years old September 5th, 2022. He has four kids, nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Herman Van Beckum has a lot to celebrate, surrounded by five generations of his family, he...
Fox11online.com
Take in the joys of Fox Jazz Fest in Menasha
(WLUK) -- Fox Jazz Fest is underway at Jefferson Park in Menasha this Labor Day weekend. Music lovers from around Northeast Wiscosnin are welcomed to this free event. Enjoy local, national, and international Jazz artists. There will be food, beverage and fun around as you listen. Fox Jazz Fest starts...
wearegreenbay.com
Local Oshkosh animal shelter to close, organizers looking for families to adopt dogs
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- New Pawsibilities dog rescue is closing its doors after 10 years. Executive Director Jim Deering says, “We’ve struggled since COVID to just stay on top of things. I live an hour away now. I don’t feel it’s fair for the business that I can’t be here as often.”
Fox11online.com
Explore history at Heritage Hill French and Indian War Encampment
(WLUK) -- Watch history come to life at Heritage Hill State Park this Labor Day weekend. The French and Indian War Encampment has live interpreters to show visitors what life was like during the mid-1700s. People can join the Redcoats as they put on craft, cooking, and musket demonstrations. The...
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
spectrumnews1.com
Group turns weed covered patch into pollinator habitat
DE PERE, Wis. — A group of volunteers in the Green Bay area have turned a patch of land full of weeds into a pollinator habitat. Northeaster Wisconsin Master Gardeners, with the blessing of the City of De Pere, started building a garden along the De Pere Riverwalk and Wildlife Pier in 2015.
wearegreenbay.com
Local duo Jasha performing at All Bands on Deck festival next weekend in Green Bay
(WFRV) – They are just one of the over 100 bands performing live at over 20 bars. Josh and Sasha Sauer make up the duo Jasha gives Local 5 Live a preview of their music plus details on where you can see them as part of the All Bands on Deck festival happening next weekend in downtown Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac officers perform life-saving efforts on man who crashed moped
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old Fond du Lac man was found face down on the terrace of an intersection with no pulse when officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the man was found at the intersection of...
theaviationgeekclub.com
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh announcer tells the story of when a NASA SR-71B Blackbird had an almost catastrophic fuel leak on a mission to perform a flyby at EAA Oshkosh
The cause of the fuel leak was a failed fuel pump and thankfully the SR-71B Blackbird pilot didn’t go into AB because it could have resulted in a catastrophic failure. NASA crews flew four Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird airplanes during the 1990s. Two were used for research and two to support Air Force reactivation of the SR-71 for reconnaissance missions. Although the Air Force retired the Blackbirds in 1990, Congress reinstated funding for additional flights several years later. SR-71A (#980/NASA 844) arrived at Dryden on Feb. 15, 1990. It was placed into storage until 1992 and served as a research platform until its final flight on Oct. 9, 1999. SR-71A (#971/NASA 832) arrived at Dryden on Mar. 19, 1990, but was returned to Air Force inventory as the first aircraft was reactivated in 1995. Along with SR-71A (#967), it was flown by NASA crews in support of the Air Force program. SR-71B (#956/NASA 831) arrived at Dryden on Jul. 25, 1991, and served as a research platform as well as for crew training and proficiency until Oct. 1997.
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: UWO workers plan march; West may get artificial turf; Supervisors to reconsider rejected grant
Welcome to the Sept. 5 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 33rd issue of 2022. Commercial development proposed for south side of Oshkosh Avenue. Generac moves to address storage violations. West eyes artificial turf.
wearegreenbay.com
Face of Fentanyl: Green Bay man shares story of recovery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis. It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green...
seehafernews.com
River North Apartments Just Months Away From Completion
Manitowoc’s new River North Apartments along North 10th Street at River Point Drive is only months away from completion. During an appearance on Welcome Home with Brandon Bartow this week on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Peter Allie of Park Regency Management gave us a project update. “Right now we...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Long Drive Supper Club in Hobart
HOBART, WI (WFRV) – You don’t have to be a golfer to score some traditional Wisconsin flavor. The Long Drive Supper Club is nestled alongside the Brown County Golf Course and has a way to be something for everyone. “We try to do our own thing here,” explained...
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Weed eating goats are returning to Kaukauna’s 1000 Islands; here’s how you can volunteer
KAUKAUNA — The popular invasive plant eating goats will return to the 1000 Islands Nature Center this fall, and signups for volunteers are under way. The goats will return to the Conservancy Zone on Sept. 26 and staff is looking for volunteer goat watchers. Use the signup linked below...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police warn parents about posting “First Day of School” pictures
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - “First Day of School” pictures will soon flood your social media feeds. “It’s something that parents look forward to, the memories of each year taking that photo,” said Lt. Meghan Cash, the Public Information Officer for the Appleton Police Department. However, a...
Fox11online.com
Florida man accidentally shoots 2 people in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Grand Chute police say two people are being treated after a Florida man accidentally shot them Friday. Police responded to a call about an accidental shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive. Police say the 67-year-old man accidentally fired a rifle,...
18-year-old man killed by train in Oshkosh, police say
An 18-year-old man died after authorities say he was hit by a train in Oshkosh early Sunday morning.
Fox11online.com
Marinette, Florence counties join Brown with 'high' COVID spread; Door drops to 'medium'
(WLUK) -- With Labor Day weekend upon us, Door County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission. However, Brown, Marinette and Florence counties are at that level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
