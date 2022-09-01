ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KDHL AM 920

Best Kept Secret at the Minnesota State Fair

I am quite certain everyone that has been at the Minnesota State Fair (even a lot younger than I am) get a little tired and look for a place to sit down and relax for a while. Even better if we can find a place in the shade? Sure there are many picnic tables and other places to sit down, but not with comfortable chairs and a table to enjoy a little fair food.
Hot 97-5

Minnesota State Fair Shooting – How Does This Happen?

Once a year you have a fair, expecting huge crowds, families...a summer event. Is there no such thing anymore as walking into a yearly event expecting a fun relaxing time with zero anticipation of violence? Apparently not, what happened last night at the Minnesota State Fair is a prime example. A gunshot rang out and suddenly the first thing that pops into every fair goer's mind is a possible start to a mass shooting - fortunately, that didn't happen, but still, the damage was done. An evacuation took place, turning a fun event into today"s reality - danger.
KAAL-TV

Minnesota State Fair: Friday, September 2

(ABC 6 New) – The Minnesota State Fair is in full-swing with just a few more days to indulge in all of the fair fun. So far, over 939,000 people have walked through the gate at the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together through Wednesday. There are four more days of...
KROC News

America’s Favorite Steakhouse Has Four Locations In Minnesota

I love cooking steak. Recently, I discovered an add-on for pellet grills that helps make a perfectly seared steak every time. It's called a grill grate and it lays on top of your grilling surface. Thanks to technology that I don't really understand it gets much hotter than your grill surface ever would. Check out the picture and product link below.
KARE 11

Luxury cruise ship makes debut in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — A luxury river cruise ship that's 450-feet-long and 75-feet wide with five decks is rolling down the mighty Mississippi. The new 386-guest Viking Mississippi is slated to set sail Saturday, Sept. 3 from Lambert's Landing in St. Paul en route St. Louis. The inaugural voyage...
CBS Minnesota

"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
CBS Minnesota

Updated COVID booster shots to become available in Minnesota starting next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- The updated COVID-19 booster, which is adapted for the Omicron variants, will start rolling out in Minnesota next week.The "bivalent" booster, which contains half of the original COVID-19 vaccine and half protection targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration this week.Shipments have already begun nationwide, and providers in Minnesota are expected to start taking appointments early next week.The Mall of America vaccination site will begin administering doses on Sept. 7, Gov. Tim Walz said. Sites in Duluth, St. Paul Midway, Rochester, and Moorhead will...
CBS Minnesota

Family surprised with bench honoring their late daughter who loved the state fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
KARE 11

Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters

ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
KARE 11

Walz and Jensen take public pulse at State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair won't see the candidates for governor debating on the big stage in Dan Patch Park this year, but that doesn't mean they won't see them. It's safe to say the road to the governor's office runs right through the...
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

