Green Bluff’s local peach orchard sees a large traffic over Labor Day weekend
GREEN BLUFF, Wash.– As millions of people travel during this labor day weekend, some people are coming to Spokane for the peach season. Green Bluff’s U-Pick peaches event has returned this year. However, the season kicked off late compared to the last year’s. “We had a very long drawn-out cold wet spring. What that did is extend our bloom cycle...
Upcoming free microchip and vaccination clinic at Post Falls Animal Shelter
POST FALLS, Idaho – For pet owners, ensuring their furry friends are safe and healthy can come at a steep cost, one often too high to pay until it’s too late. But there’s good news for north Idaho pet owners!. The Post Falls Animal Shelter and Better...
Annual Spokane River Clean-Up returns with self-guided event
SPOKANE, Wash. – Do you love the Spokane River? Then, join over 600 folks from across the region for the 19th annual Spokane River Clean-Up on Saturday, Sept. 17!. The clean-up takes place anytime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Please note: trash must be at the designated cones by 2 p.m. That is when City of Spokane garbage truck drivers will begin collecting trash. Anything placed after 2 p.m. will not be collected.
Pig Out in the Park on pace to match or break attendance record
SPOKANE, Wash. – Organizers of Pig Out in the Park say attendance numbers are on pace to match or break their attendance record set the last time the event was held in 2019. Founder Bill Burke said they’ve seen almost 80,000 people “pigging out in the park” over the festival’s first four days, saw a record turnout on Saturday and could match the 115,000 people who came to the event in 2019, before its two-year hiatus.
5-year-old with terminal cancer returns home thanks to support from Spokane community
SPOKANE, Wash. – “Miss E” is finally home, thanks to the Spokane community. The 5-year-old girl was receiving cancer treatment in Texas, when her family was told she didn’t have much time left. Her plane touching down at Felts Field on Friday afternoon was the culmination...
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Spokane Symphony cancels outdoor concert in Liberty Lake over air quality concerns
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – The Spokane Symphony cancelled it’s free Labor Day concert at on Saturday Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake, due to poor air quality. Monday’s free concert at Comstock Park will still move ahead as scheduled. When the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches the unhealthy...
Level 3 evacuations remain in place for Seven Bays Fire
DAVNEPORT, Wash. – Level 3, “leave now,” evacuations remained in place Monday morning for the Seven Bays fire northwest of Davenport, according to Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public information officer Guy Giffords. Giffords said the fire was still estimated to be 700-800 acres, but there is...
Washington State Department of Commerce responds to questions surrounding Quality Inn Catalyst Project
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce has issued a statement providing additional background on the "Catalyst Project" for the Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard. According to a press release, the department is aware of questions raised by nearby residents regarding the project. The also said Spokane's...
Spokane Valley Police Department searching for developmentally delayed adult
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for help finding a developmentally disabled 64-year-old man. He’s described as being white, 160 pounds and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans while carrying a red jacket. He was last seen around 8 p.m. around East 16th...
Spokane Police Department looking for missing vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing vulnerable adult. Earl Gilgor, a 64-year-old man who suffers from dementia, was last seen walking away from his home near East Cataldo Avenue and North Hogan Street in the Logan neighborhood. Gilgor was last...
Three-vehicle collision kills two people on eastbound I-90 in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A three-vehicle collision on eastbound I-90 in Grant County resulted in the death of two men. The crash took place 11 miles east of Moses Lake just one mile west of the Adams County Line. According to a Washington State Patrol report, a driver was...
Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
Expanded services, new landlord at NW Specialty Hospital
Northwest Specialty Hospital is making plans to expand patient care in Kootenai County with the support of its new landlord, Hammes Partners. Already, Northwest Specialty Hospital and Hammes Partners are working together to identify improvements to the hospital’s buildings that will expand patient care and give community members more healthcare choices close to home. Hammes Partners has committed to making $20 million worth of improvements to Northwest Specialty Hospitals campus over the coming years.
WSP responds to motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley Friday night. The crash took place on Trent Avenue just west of Argonne. Police say the rider was heading west on Trent when they rear-ended a car. The crash left the motorcycle in pieces. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening...
'God bless her': Terminally ill five-year-old girl lands in Spokane to spend her final days at home
SPOKANE, Wash. — A little girl's last wish came true as a jet touched down at Felts Field Friday afternoon. "This whole experience has rocked me to my core. I don't know how else to explain it," Spokane Quaranteam's Rick Clark said. The five-year-old girl we know only as...
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
It was a record hot August
August was a hot and relatively dry month in the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane area. At Cliff’s station, the average high temperature last month was a hot 90 degrees, which was six degrees above the August average. The Spokane International Airport also reported a 90-degree average high temperature last month.
Habitat for Humanity making progress on two energy efficient homes in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – In between the sounds of saws and the cascading of concrete at 6th and Magnolia Friday morning, there was a buzzing feeling in the air. “Good,” is how little Trinity McCarthy described it, standing in front of her mom with her sister and brother by her side.
