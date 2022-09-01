ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Annual Spokane River Clean-Up returns with self-guided event

SPOKANE, Wash. – Do you love the Spokane River? Then, join over 600 folks from across the region for the 19th annual Spokane River Clean-Up on Saturday, Sept. 17!. The clean-up takes place anytime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Please note: trash must be at the designated cones by 2 p.m. That is when City of Spokane garbage truck drivers will begin collecting trash. Anything placed after 2 p.m. will not be collected.
Pig Out in the Park on pace to match or break attendance record

SPOKANE, Wash. – Organizers of Pig Out in the Park say attendance numbers are on pace to match or break their attendance record set the last time the event was held in 2019. Founder Bill Burke said they’ve seen almost 80,000 people “pigging out in the park” over the festival’s first four days, saw a record turnout on Saturday and could match the 115,000 people who came to the event in 2019, before its two-year hiatus.
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Level 3 evacuations remain in place for Seven Bays Fire

DAVNEPORT, Wash. – Level 3, “leave now,” evacuations remained in place Monday morning for the Seven Bays fire northwest of Davenport, according to Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public information officer Guy Giffords. Giffords said the fire was still estimated to be 700-800 acres, but there is...
Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
Expanded services, new landlord at NW Specialty Hospital

Northwest Specialty Hospital is making plans to expand patient care in Kootenai County with the support of its new landlord, Hammes Partners. Already, Northwest Specialty Hospital and Hammes Partners are working together to identify improvements to the hospital’s buildings that will expand patient care and give community members more healthcare choices close to home. Hammes Partners has committed to making $20 million worth of improvements to Northwest Specialty Hospitals campus over the coming years.
WSP responds to motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley Friday night. The crash took place on Trent Avenue just west of Argonne. Police say the rider was heading west on Trent when they rear-ended a car. The crash left the motorcycle in pieces. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening...
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion

COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
It was a record hot August

August was a hot and relatively dry month in the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane area. At Cliff’s station, the average high temperature last month was a hot 90 degrees, which was six degrees above the August average. The Spokane International Airport also reported a 90-degree average high temperature last month.
