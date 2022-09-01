Job posting red flags: The 10 details applicants find most 'unappealing,' according to a new report

Read full article on original website
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS・
Store owner forces employees to sign document sacrificing all breaks: 'I prefer to eat and drink at my station instead'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. In my early twenties, I worked at a busy liquor store. The store owner ruled with an iron fist. He immediately fired anyone who disagreed with him or failed to follow his stringent rules.
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
CNBC
'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams
In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
CNBC
You may qualify for over $10,000 in climate incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act. Here's when you can claim them
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law Aug. 16, offers tax credits and rebates to consumers who buy clean vehicles and appliances or take other steps to reduce their carbon footprint. Some consumers may qualify for more than $10,000 in financial incentives. However, some benefits may not...
CNBC
Single workers, families, retirees: How much cash you need in an emergency fund at every career stage, according to advisors
If you’re feeling unsteady amid stock market volatility, high inflation and rising interest rates, you may wonder how much cash you really need to have handy. Experts may suggest three months, six months or one year of expenses, depending on your situation. If you're feeling unsteady amid stock market...
CNBC
Here's how long it would take a typical millennial to save enough to buy a home
If a typical millennial were to save up every penny of their disposable income, it would take four years to be able to afford a down payment on a home, new data finds. That's for a U.S. millennial earning an average income of $85,233 and saving for a 20% down payment on a $413,000 home, the median price in the U.S., according to an analysis by real estate broker Redfin.
CNBC
These are the 10 best U.S. cities for Gen Zers based on affordability, internet speed and more
A recent study by CommercialCafe, a real estate listing service owned by the data firm Yardi Matrix, ranked the best cities suited for people ages 18 to 25 — better known as Generation Z. Each of the 45 cities were scored on the following indexes:. Unemployment rate. Internet speed.
CNBC
This 28-year-old works 3.5 days a week and makes $189,000
Josh Ellwood, 28, quit his engineering job in 2021 to pursue his side hustles full-time. He realized that if he continued to advance in his traditional career, more of his personal time would be taken away from him. In 2021, Ellwood made about $189,000 from seven streams of income. Now, he works 3.5 days a week, and has made about $167,000 just this year. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with his wife and dog.
CNBC
How electric vehicle manufacturing could shrink the Midwestern job market
Electric vehicles require 30% fewer parts and components manufacturing than conventional cars, according to researchers for the Industrial Heartland case study. Large swaths of the Midwest have economies based around the auto parts manufacturing trade, fueling competition between states to bring new factory investments forward. The race to build electric...
JOBS・
CNBC
These states are waiving state taxes for federal student loan forgiveness, while others have yet to decide
It's been just over a week since President Joe Biden made the announcement that up to $10,000 worth of federal student loans per borrower — and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients — would be forgiven, effectively freeing more than 20 million student borrowers from their student loan debt.
CNBC
The 'sleeper-hit' beyond $10K: Student loan borrowers say new income-driven repayment plan could be 'life-changing'
The day the Biden administration unveiled its highly anticipated student loan forgiveness plan was a "celebratory day" for Justin Short. Short, 34, graduated from the University of Missouri in 2012 with a degree in hospitality management, $47,000 in federal student loans and $5,800 in private student loans. Like many borrowers, his college debt has plagued his personal and financial decisions for years.
