Job posting red flags: The 10 details applicants find most 'unappealing,' according to a new report

Josh Ellwood, 28, quit his engineering job in 2021 to pursue his side hustles full-time. He realized that if he continued to advance in his traditional career, more of his personal time would be taken away from him. In 2021, Ellwood made about $189,000 from seven streams of income. Now, he works 3.5 days a week, and has made about $167,000 just this year. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with his wife and dog.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO