Voice of America
NASA Finds Evidence of Carbon Dioxide in Exoplanet Atmosphere
The newly deployed James Webb Space Telescope has discovered the first clear evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system. The American space agency NASA confirmed the evidence, which it said was discovered in the atmosphere of a planet orbiting a star about 700 light years from Earth. Planets that orbit a star outside our solar system are called exoplanets.
Study: Fossil Bones Add to Evidence about Earliest Ancestor
Researchers say new examinations of arm and leg fossils support existing evidence that an identified species could be our earliest known ancestor. The fossil bones were found near a skull that was discovered in 2001 in the African nation of Chad. The scientists who found the skull have suggested that it belonged to a being who walked upright and could be our earliest known ancestor.
