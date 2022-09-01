Read full article on original website
1 injured in Kanawha County ATV accident, missing for 1.5 hours
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – First responders say it took over an hour to find a patient involved in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area. According to the Clendenin Fire Department, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the area of Terrywood Lane and Reamer Road. First responders say the man was […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Coal miner killed in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, W.Va. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
WSAZ
Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia International Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller has submitted his resignation. This has been confirmed to WSAZ by Yeager Airport board member and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango. Officials with the airport say this is a personnel matter and they are unable to provide...
1 injured rock climbing in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Nicholas County. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the incident happened near US 19’s 30.5-mile marker in the area of the Kevin Ritchie Bridge. The fire department says the area is one of the many designated areas […]
WSAZ
All lanes of I-77S in Kanawha County open after crash
UPDATE: (Sept. 4, 2022) – A lane of I-77S closed due to a crash has reopened, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. POCATALICO, WV (WOWK) – A two-vehicle accident has shut down one lane of I-77S in Kanawha County. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the southbound […]
CBS News
WSAZ
Portion of Hal Greer Blvd. to be closed this week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th avenues will be closed to traffic beginning on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6,, the City of Huntington announced Monday. The closure is due to a traffic light replacement project. The northbound lanes are expected to be...
WVNews
Miner dies of electrical accident in Kanawha County, West Virginia, coal mine
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An underground miner for Black Hawk's Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County has died in an accident there, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's office. The Mine Safety and Health Administration termed Thursday's accident as electrical. The mine controller is Seven Energy AG....
wchstv.com
Cold Case Files: Mother desperate to find her missing daughter after years long search
SUTTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Becky Cochran hasn't slept through the night for three years. "How do you get up, and go in there, and go to bed when your child is missing?" she said. Around her, life has gone on. For her though, it stopped on Aug. 20, 2019...
meigsindypress.com
Results from Truck and Tractor Pulls at 159th Meigs County Fair
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The 159th Meigs County Fair had plenty of action including the Truck and Tractor Pulls. The grounds at the Rock were roaring and rumbling from with the sound of trucks and tractors racing down the pull track. There was a full slate of classes that pulled both nights. Both evenings there was a full to standing room only crowd. The Track Boss Pulling Sled was on hand to for the pullers to drag down the track. There were pullers representing three states, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
WTAP
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather. Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events. “We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came...
WSAZ
Accident involves school bus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
wchstv.com
Three men hospitalized following stabbing incident in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was arrested late Friday night after being accused of stabbing two people at a Malden residence. Allen Wolfingbarger, 45, of Charleston has been charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies reported responding...
WSAZ
Western Raleigh County reporting water issues
BOLT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Western portion of Raleigh County have been experiencing low or no water pressure since Sunday. Rumors have circulated in the community that there is a hole in the water tank that supplies the area, but Lootpress has confirmed otherwise. Delegate Brandon Steele...
wchstv.com
Residents with hand dug wells along Paint Creek warned against ingesting water after spill
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Fayette and Kanawha counties warned residents with hand dug wells along Paint Creek on Thursday to not drink the water after a recent chemical spill. The Fayette County Health Department said due to concerns that an Aug. 26 crash on the...
Metro News
Boone County man sentenced for stolen mine equipment
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Boone County man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for attempting to damage property at a mining site. A federal jury previously found Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, guilty on charges related to stolen specialized mine equipment. The related incidents happened in May and June 2019, resulting in more than $5,000 in damages.
Metro News
Huntington police identify body found in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington Police Department announced Friday the identity of a person whose body was found in the Ohio River earlier this week. A fisherman spotted the body of 51-year-old Christopher S. Delbart on Tuesday. Officers said Delbart lived in the Guyandotte area. Police said they have...
WSAZ
Two men arrested in connection with breaking and entering
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two men were arrested Monday, September 5, 2022, after deputies were sent to an active breaking and entering call. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the break-in occurred at Chapmanville Rock Quarry. James Gregory Farley II and Clinton Blake Whitt were arrested for...
