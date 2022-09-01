Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Related
Fall into gardening: Learn to grow and manage the flow
Autumn is prime time for planting, planning, and preparing gardens. Plants require less water during fall’s milder, wetter weather. New plants get a 6-month jump start on spring growth to establish robust root systems. Fall is a great time to plant cool-season vegetables, herbs, and flowering annuals. Spring blooming...
Grammy, Blues Awards nominees to headline Denton Blues Festival
The Denton Black Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community out to the 24th annual Denton Blues Festival in mid-September. Since 1998, the free family-friendly festival has been rocking Denton with some of the best blues music from around North Texas and around the country. Headliners include Vanessa Collier — an eight-time Blues Music Award nominee — and Dwayne Dopsie & The Sydeco Hellraisers — who were nominated for a Grammy Award in 2018 for Best Regional Roots Music Album for their album Top of the Mountain, according to a news release from the chamber.
Small Bartonville company in litigation with Fender over name
A small company based out of Bartonville is currently in litigation with Fender, a giant in the music industry, over the company’s name. Patrick Reeves, Mark Dooly and Patrick Reeves launched the company, Win-D-Fender, and started selling its titular product about five years ago. The Win-D-Fender product is a small accessory that blocks wind from silencing a flute when being played outside, which Dooly said was nearly impossible. Dooly, a professional woodwinds player and private music teacher, said that nearly 30 years ago, he learned the hard way that you can’t play the flute outside.
Flower Mound moms make dough to spark creativity
Kat Holloway may never crawl out from under the excessive amount of squishy play dough that has quickly taken over her Flower Mound home these past few years. And by the looks of it, she doesn’t seem to mind. Holloway, an energetic and fun-loving wife and mother to imaginative...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local United Way finds rate of disadvantaged children is climbing
The United Way of Denton County recently released its 2022 Denton County Community Needs Assessment, which highlighted the growing rate of children who are economically disadvantaged. This is the UWDC’s third Community Needs Assessment, and the first one with “a special focus on ALICE (households that are Asset Limited, Income...
Flower Mound approves Trails and Bikeways Master Plan
Last week, the Flower Mound Town Council voted to approve the new Trails and Bikeways Master Plan, which will serve as a roadmap to guide short- and long-range priorities for the trails and bikeways network in Flower Mound over the next 10+ years. While developing the plan over the past...
McNeill’s Appliance closing its doors Saturday
McNeill’s Appliance store, a Denton Square staple since 1964, is closing its doors permanently on Saturday. The family business announced earlier this summer that it would be closing because the owners were retiring and their children all had careers of their own, and they hadn’t found anyone else they wanted to take over the business. After that announcement, several potential buyers emerged, so McNeill’s postponed the planned closure.
5th annual Duck Derby racing back to River Walk
One lucky duck will win a $2,500 gift card in a few weeks at the 5th annual Duck Derby at the Flower Mound River Walk. Rhythms at the River Walk, the signature fundraiser for the Cross Timbers Rotary Club, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 and will feature food trucks, music, vendor booths and kids activities. But the highlight of the day, the Duck Drop, will take place at 12:30 p.m., when 30,000 yellow rubber ducks will splash into the river and race toward the finish line. First place wins the $2,500 gift card, and 2nd through 10th place will also win prizes. Ducks can be adopted for $5 each. Proceeds will benefit the rotary club’s nonprofit partner agencies.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rain returned with a vengeance in August
Those rain dances finally worked! After nearly two months of heat and drought, the weather pattern changed in August, permitting multi-inch rains to pour down on us for two days. A record 9.19” of rain fell at DFW Airport during the 24-hour period from 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 through...
New Argyle ISD High School Planning Committee holds first meeting
Argyle ISD’s new High School Advisory & Planning Committee met for the first time last week. The committee will study and evaluate the impact of future high school scenarios related to instruction, enrollment, cost, facilities, transportation and more. Town hall meetings will allow residents to give the committee feedback as they work through the process, according to a news release from the district. The committee will present a recommendation to the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees for consideration.
Flower Mound renews SPAN contract with lower fare price
Last week, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a renewed one-year service agreement for demand response transit service SPAN Inc. to give residents 65 or older or those with disabilities an affordable option for important rides they need. SPAN provides transportation for eligible riders anywhere in the service area (Flower...
Philly Pretzel Factory to close
A local pretzel shop is expected to close down soon, likely to reopen as a different business. Joe Izganics, who opened Philly Pretzel Factory in Flower Mound in late 2020 with his son Joseph, said Tuesday in a Facebook post in a large Flower Mound-centric group that the family business is closing its doors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DART and DCTA approve joint rail operations facility
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors has approved an interlocal agreement with the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) for a Joint Rail Operations Facility (JROF) for testing, operations and maintenance of the new Stadler Fast Light Intercity and Regional Train (FLIRT) commuter rail vehicles for the DART Silver Line regional rail project currently under construction.
LISD reclaims title on Forbes list as one of the best places to work in Texas
Lewisville ISD has again been ranked as one of the best places to work in Texas — coming in No. 1 among DFW area school districts and No. 2 among all school districts in the state — in Forbes‘ annual “America’s Best-in-State Employers” list.
Denton County ESD #1 selects next fire chief
Denton County Emergency Services District #1 has named Ricky Vaughan as fire chief after a nationwide search. Vaughan has previously served as the Assistant Chief of Operations for Carrollton Fire Rescue since 1995 where he served in every rank up to his most recent appointment of Assistant Fire Chief in April 2017, according to a press release from ESD #1.
50-acre mixed-use development coming to Flower Mound
Developers announced this week their plans for a 50-acre mixed-use development in south Flower Mound with apartments, restaurants, office space, parks and more. The first phase of the project includes a four-story, 200-unit apartment building with 15,000 square feet of retail space and room for three restaurants, as well as a 60,000-square-foot office building with one level of underground parking. The development will include about 20 acres of public parks and open space, and more than 2.5 miles of trails.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lewisville ISD lowers tax rate
Monday night, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees approved the district’s budget for the 2022-23 school year and adopted a tax rate that is $0.07 lower than last year’s, from $1.3085 to $1.2368 per $100 in taxable value. In an update from Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp published online...
Rheudasil Park to reopen Saturday with ribbon-cutting ceremony
The town of Flower Mound is inviting the community to Rheudasil Park this weekend to celebrate the newly renovated park. Construction began last year on a complete redesign of the park, including a new lighted boardwalk, playground area, basketball court, pavilion and restroom structure, enhanced landscaping, a small fishing pier, a trail and sidewalk renovations along Lake Forest Boulevard, according to the town.
Foodie Friday: Baja Cantina Roanoke
We’re back this week visiting with Tony and Gloria Segovia, a father-daughter restaurant team who have “taken the corner” (quite literally) of Roanoke’s famous downtown restaurant scene. We first visited them at Dizzy Lucy’s and now we’re checking out Baja Cantina which is right next door.
Man, 63, drowns in Lake Grapevine
Rescue crews on Sunday recovered the body of a 63-year-old man in Lake Grapevine off the shore of Murrell Park, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department. Dive teams and first responders from FMFD, the Flower Mound Police Department, Grapevine Fire Department, Texas Game Wardens and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responded to the report of a man who was swimming in the lake around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when he went underwater and never resurfaced.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0