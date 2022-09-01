Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Authorities searching for missing pilot/helicopter in Kentucky
Muhlenberg County Emergency Management officials are asking residents in Western Kentucky to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and its pilot. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management says they lost contact with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The last contact officials had with the aircraft was late Saturday night in Ohio County.
WNDU
Indiana State Trooper struck during traffic stop in Hobart
HOBART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Trooper is expected to be okay after being struck by an alleged impaired driver in Hobart Sunday. Police say it happened this morning at 3:40 a.m. after Trooper Ryan Parent had performed a traffic stop on Ridge Road west of Count Line Road.
WLWT 5
Indiana Trooper helps deliver baby while waiting for EMS
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — An Indiana Trooper helped deliver a baby after receiving a call that a woman was in active labor on Wednesday. Around 5:20 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatch received a call that there was a woman in active labor at her residence in French Lick, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
Wave 3
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One person still missing following deadly Indiana flooding
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and one is still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash to hold car show in his memory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nathan Young died following a crash on Preston Highway in Okolona. Metro Police said he was turning from Preston Highway onto Oaklawn when his motorcycle hit a car. Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Friends and family of Young want to honor his legacy and...
Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
WLWT 5
EMA: Flooding washes away homes in southeast Indiana; woman's body found downstream
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Torrential rains caused flooding in parts of Kentucky and Indiana on Saturday. According to the Jefferson County, Indiana Emergency Management, houses were washed away along East Brushy Fork Road near Manville, Indiana. An elderly woman's body was found five miles downstream from where her house swept away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
wevv.com
Indiana State Trooper delivers baby in French Lick
Wednesday, an Indiana State Trooper saved the day, and delivered a baby at a home in French Lick. Just before 5:30 p.m, dispatch received a call that there was a female who was in active labor at her house, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
Sullivan man arrested for felony child molestation
SULLIVAN, Ind. — A 25-year-old Sullivan County man has been arrested after state police say he molested a girl under 14 years old. An Indiana State Police investigation that concluded this week revealed that Bryce Robison of Sullivan, Indiana, allegedly molested a child. After the investigation was reviewed by the county prosecutor on Friday, an […]
Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road. While searching the area, EMS […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after finding a man in critical condition Monday. Just before 3 p.m. LMPD said officers found a man shot at the 1200 block of Dahl Road, near the Poplar Hills neighborhood. He was transported to UofL Health in critical...
WHAS11
Missouri Troopers: Louisville man dies at lake over Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Louisville man died at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday. The report shows that 29-year-old Tyler Elliott jumped into the water from a pontoon boat around 4:15 p.m. near the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderson Hollow Cove.
Off-duty officer, motorist suffer minor injuries following crash in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An off-duty officer is expected to be okay after a crash in St. Matthews. Metro Police said the crash happened on Westport and Ahland Road around 3 p.m. Saturday. In their initial investigation, police said a woman traveling eastbound crossed the center median and struck the...
Indiana University fraternity put on cease and desist for alcohol violations
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University Bloomington fraternity has been put on cease and desist by university officials for “endangering others” along with alcohol violations. The IU website confirms that the Sigma Phi Epsilon frat was placed on cease and desist on Friday for violations including endangering others and alcohol. The university says that the […]
Wave 3
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend
BENNINGTON, In. (WAVE) - Communities in Southern Indiana are starting to repair the damage left behind by floods. Jefferson and Switzerland counties in Indiana got the brunt of the storm. “We’re finding stuff, have no idea where it came from, but it’s here,” Jerry Seal said. “Our stuff that was...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
wvih.com
Body Found In Backyard
A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
LMPD: Officers find man's body in backyard of home in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found a man dead in someone's backyard in the PRP neighborhood. Police said officers responded to the call just before 7 p.m. Friday. When officers got to the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard, LMPD said...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0