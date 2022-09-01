ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Lick, IN

wevv.com

Authorities searching for missing pilot/helicopter in Kentucky

Muhlenberg County Emergency Management officials are asking residents in Western Kentucky to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and its pilot. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management says they lost contact with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The last contact officials had with the aircraft was late Saturday night in Ohio County.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WNDU

Indiana State Trooper struck during traffic stop in Hobart

HOBART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Trooper is expected to be okay after being struck by an alleged impaired driver in Hobart Sunday. Police say it happened this morning at 3:40 a.m. after Trooper Ryan Parent had performed a traffic stop on Ridge Road west of Count Line Road.
HOBART, IN
WLWT 5

Indiana Trooper helps deliver baby while waiting for EMS

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — An Indiana Trooper helped deliver a baby after receiving a call that a woman was in active labor on Wednesday. Around 5:20 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatch received a call that there was a woman in active labor at her residence in French Lick, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
FRENCH LICK, IN
Wave 3

Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
SHIVELY, KY
AccuWeather

Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing

Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Indiana State Trooper delivers baby in French Lick

Wednesday, an Indiana State Trooper saved the day, and delivered a baby at a home in French Lick. Just before 5:30 p.m, dispatch received a call that there was a female who was in active labor at her house, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
FRENCH LICK, IN
FOX59

Sullivan man arrested for felony child molestation

SULLIVAN, Ind. — A 25-year-old Sullivan County man has been arrested after state police say he molested a girl under 14 years old. An Indiana State Police investigation that concluded this week revealed that Bryce Robison of Sullivan, Indiana, allegedly molested a child. After the investigation was reviewed by the county prosecutor on Friday, an […]
SULLIVAN, IN
FOX59

Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road. While searching the area, EMS […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after finding a man in critical condition Monday. Just before 3 p.m. LMPD said officers found a man shot at the 1200 block of Dahl Road, near the Poplar Hills neighborhood. He was transported to UofL Health in critical...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Indiana University fraternity put on cease and desist for alcohol violations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University Bloomington fraternity has been put on cease and desist by university officials for “endangering others” along with alcohol violations. The IU website confirms that the Sigma Phi Epsilon frat was placed on cease and desist on Friday for violations including endangering others and alcohol. The university says that the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wvih.com

Body Found In Backyard

A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Officers find man's body in backyard of home in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found a man dead in someone's backyard in the PRP neighborhood. Police said officers responded to the call just before 7 p.m. Friday. When officers got to the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard, LMPD said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

