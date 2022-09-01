Cameron Smith has fallen just short of victory in his maiden LIV Golf tournament but still banked over $1m for his efforts in Boston. Australia’s world No 2, who became the highest-profile golfer to join Greg Norman’s Saudi-funded league last week, shared the lead with two holes to play but sent his tee shot into the bushes, with his first bogey of the round a costly one.

GOLF ・ 19 HOURS AGO