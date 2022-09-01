ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Man charged with DUI, obstruction after threatening to fight officers

BEVERLY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An impaired driver was arrested Saturday after being reported in Randolph County. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, Sr. Deputy A.B. Beverly responded to reports of a dark colored Dodge Ram bearing WV registration #B244453 stopped with its hazard lights on on the 5 lane facing northbound.
BEVERLY, WV
Morgantown trying to add numbers to police force

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police Chief Eric Powell recently told city council the department has an authorized strength of 76 officers but only has 55 sworn police officers with four others awaiting training at The West Virginia State Police Academy. Powell said the department operates three shifts with 10 officers...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Woman charged after meth found inches from a child

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said they found meth inches from a child and a meth pipe next to a baby bottle. Officers responded to an overdose at a home in Marion County on Thursday and provided medical care to a man with a “severe laceration to his hand,” according to a criminal complaint.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Motorcyclist flees on foot after accident on Swamp Run

BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 2 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Upshur County Communications Center (UCCC) reported an accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle on Swamp Run Road. Upon arriving on scene, responders were met by the driver of the vehicle. Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, Upshur County EMS and Buckhannon...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports

An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
Police: Man shot to death by officer during search for woman

Pittsburgh (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who “confronted officers" with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help Robinson Township police find the woman after relatives reported her missing and endangered. After finding her car parked in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood, police went to the front door of a home but said a man “confronted officers with a revolver." Police said an officer fired and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the missing woman was found in the home. Her condition wasn't released. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office identified the man as 43-year-old Brian Fisher. Allegheny Township homicide unit detectives are investigating the shooting and will submit their findings to the county district attorney's office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pa police probe death of 14-year-old girl fatally shot inside car

Police are investigating a shooting Friday evening that left a teenage girl dead in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, died at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Allegheny County Homicide detectives said they learned Roberts was a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze when the shooting occurred. The...
DUQUESNE, PA

