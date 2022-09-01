Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged with DUI, obstruction after threatening to fight officers
BEVERLY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An impaired driver was arrested Saturday after being reported in Randolph County. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, Sr. Deputy A.B. Beverly responded to reports of a dark colored Dodge Ram bearing WV registration #B244453 stopped with its hazard lights on on the 5 lane facing northbound.
Deputies: Man out on bond for drug and ginseng bust arrested for felony DUI
A man was arrested in Upshur County Friday after deputies say they stopped a motorcycle with improper registration on Route 33 and learned the driver's license was revoked for DUI, and that he was out on bond.
3 people arrested after alleged fight, attempted shooting in East Huntingdon
EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Three people are behind bars after a fight broke out in an East Huntingdon home and a gun got involved. According to the criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg responded to a home on Porter Avenue on Aug. 31 for a report of an assault.
Metro News
Morgantown trying to add numbers to police force
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police Chief Eric Powell recently told city council the department has an authorized strength of 76 officers but only has 55 sworn police officers with four others awaiting training at The West Virginia State Police Academy. Powell said the department operates three shifts with 10 officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested in Preston County after allegedly assaulting a woman
A man has been arrested in Preston County stemming from a reported assault in Monongalia County.
Police say guns discharged during fight at East Huntingdon home
A Verona woman who is on parole for stabbing a man outside a Westmoreland County strip club in 2018 is back behind bars on attempted homicide charges stemming from a fight in East Huntingdon, according to court papers. State police said Kristin M. Kruel, 26, of Verona, handed a pistol...
Cumberland Police Blotter: Seven Arrested for Trespassing
CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland announced the arrest of seven people for trespassing in...
WDTV
Woman charged after meth found inches from a child
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said they found meth inches from a child and a meth pipe next to a baby bottle. Officers responded to an overdose at a home in Marion County on Thursday and provided medical care to a man with a “severe laceration to his hand,” according to a criminal complaint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Woman accused of leading officers on multi-county pursuit after shoplifting
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she shoplifted from a store and led police on a multi-county pursuit. Officers were dispatched to Walmart in White Hall around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a shoplifter who was attempting to flee, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Child, 4, found locked in bedroom with boxes blocking access to bathroom, woman charged
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman was charged after officers said a 4-year-old child was locked in a bedroom with boxes barricading access to the bathroom while she was at work. Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. for a welfare check, according...
The Recorddelta
Motorcyclist flees on foot after accident on Swamp Run
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 2 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Upshur County Communications Center (UCCC) reported an accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle on Swamp Run Road. Upon arriving on scene, responders were met by the driver of the vehicle. Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, Upshur County EMS and Buckhannon...
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Man shot to death by officer during search for woman
Pittsburgh (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who “confronted officers" with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help Robinson Township police find the woman after relatives reported her missing and endangered. After finding her car parked in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood, police went to the front door of a home but said a man “confronted officers with a revolver." Police said an officer fired and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the missing woman was found in the home. Her condition wasn't released. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office identified the man as 43-year-old Brian Fisher. Allegheny Township homicide unit detectives are investigating the shooting and will submit their findings to the county district attorney's office.
Large drug bust in Wilkinsburg leads to 1 arrest; police still searching for another suspect
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A massive drug bust in Wilkinsburg led to felony charges against two people. In June 2022, Wilkinsburg and Penn Hills detectives and narcotics agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into 57-year-old Douglas Curry. That same month, police said Curry was stopped...
4-year-old left alone in Morgantown apartment, mother charged
A Morgantown woman is being held on $40,000 bond after she allegedly left her 4-year-old daughter home alone in their apartment. Jasmine Lynette Burrows, 29, of Morgantown, told Morgantow. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Harrison County father sentenced to prison in death of infant son
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the […]
Cumberland Police Blotter: Here’s What’s Happening
CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following police blotter reports regarding...
Vehicle crashes into tree in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle had to be towed from a scene after it crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers were called to Clay Pike Road and Stairs Road in Mount Pleasant Township at around 5:24 p.m. At least one person was involved in the...
Greene County man known as ‘pantyhose bandit’ accused of robbing Circle K
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A Greene County man is in jail and accused of robbing the Circle K gas station earlier this week, and investigators are crediting the community with helping to identify the alleged suspect. He gained local notoriety on social media as the “pantyhose bandit.”. ”The...
Pa police probe death of 14-year-old girl fatally shot inside car
Police are investigating a shooting Friday evening that left a teenage girl dead in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, died at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Allegheny County Homicide detectives said they learned Roberts was a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze when the shooting occurred. The...
Comments / 2