Southbury, CT

Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges

On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Mak’s convenience store robber still on the loose, police say

NORWICH — A man who committed armed robbery at a local convenience store Friday night is still on the loose, police say. A clerk from Mak’s convenience store called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Friday reporting that a man entered the store, displayed a firearm, and stole cash from the register, police said.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Armed robbery during Facebook Marketplace buy

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police are investigating an armed robbery they say occurred during an attempted purchase of a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace. Police say it happened Friday around 2 p.m. on Skiff Street and Hartford Turnpike. According to police, the victim told them they were meeting with the seller(s) to purchase […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police investigating shooting at local bar

BRIDGEPORT — Police say they’re investigating a shooting at a local bar Sunday night. The shooting occurred at a bar in the 600 block of Brooklawn Avenue shortly before midnight, according to police. About 15 minutes later, at 12:03 a.m. Monday, a person who had been shot in the ankle arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Head-on crash in Colebrook sends four to hospital, police say

COLEBROOK — Four people were hospitalized after a head-on crash on Route 8 in Colebrook Saturday afternoon, according to state police. Troopers responded to the crash, which occurred near Route 8’s intersection with Riverton Road, around 4:30 p.m., Trooper Rob Flanagan said in a report. A 2021 Nissan...
COLEBROOK, CT
WTNH

Armed robbery at Norwich convenience store

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – An armed robbery at a Norwich convenience store is under investigation by police. Police say they were alerted to Friday’s robbery at Mak’s convenience store on Boswell Avenue by a 911 call from the store’s clerk. The clerk reported that a male with a gun demanded and stole cash from the […]
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday

WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Parent Hits School Security Guard in Simsbury: Officials

A parent at Simsbury High School allegedly struck a school security guard while driving away, according to officials. Police said they were called to the school anticipating the arrival of a parent that was upset about an incident involving his child. Officers talked to the parent in the school parking...
SIMSBURY, CT
WTNH

Multiple storm grates stolen out of Hamden: Police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after multiple storm gates were stolen out of Hamden in the past few weeks. The thefts occurred at various locations throughout the town and often on isolated streets, police said. Hamden police say the thefts create a serious hazard to anyone walking or driving near the basins and […]
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Cop's Act Of Kindness Goes Valley Viral

ANSONIA — An act of kindness by a new Ansonia police officer went viral on social media over the weekend. According to a post on Facebook on Friday from Wendelyn Narvaez, her grade-school grandson Landen was selling lemonade when he was approached by Officer Joel Perez. Perez asked what...
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash

DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.

