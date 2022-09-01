Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Related
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges
On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
Register Citizen
Mak’s convenience store robber still on the loose, police say
NORWICH — A man who committed armed robbery at a local convenience store Friday night is still on the loose, police say. A clerk from Mak’s convenience store called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Friday reporting that a man entered the store, displayed a firearm, and stole cash from the register, police said.
Armed robbery during Facebook Marketplace buy
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police are investigating an armed robbery they say occurred during an attempted purchase of a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace. Police say it happened Friday around 2 p.m. on Skiff Street and Hartford Turnpike. According to police, the victim told them they were meeting with the seller(s) to purchase […]
Police: Juveniles pepper spray Connecticut Post Mall shoppers
It's unclear how many people were involved in these incidents or what prompted them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Waterbury police searching for missing man who allegedly disappeared with young daughter
WATERBURY — Police say they’re searching for a missing man who allegedly never returned home from the park with his five-year-old daughter on Sunday. The daughter, 5, has since been found safe, according to police. Aric McCray, 51, was last seen Sunday at 1 p.m. when the child’s...
Guilford police release surveillance footage of gas station theft from unlocked car
GUILFORD, Conn. — A person pumping gas at a Guilford gas station was left stranded Friday after someone stole their backpack with the key fob and credit cards inside from the unlocked car, police said. The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, and police released that video. A...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police investigating shooting at local bar
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they’re investigating a shooting at a local bar Sunday night. The shooting occurred at a bar in the 600 block of Brooklawn Avenue shortly before midnight, according to police. About 15 minutes later, at 12:03 a.m. Monday, a person who had been shot in the ankle arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
Register Citizen
Danbury police: Waterbury woman allegedly threatened man at gunpoint in ‘road rage’ incident
DANBURY — A Waterbury woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to kill a man during a “road rage” incident, according to police. Danielle Barnaby, 43, of Wood Street, was charged with threatening, reckless endangerment and breach of peace, Sgt. John Krupinsky said in an email. Officers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Milford police: Multiple youths pepper sprayed during series of altercations near, at mall
MILFORD — A series of young people were pepper sprayed Saturday night as part of a series of altercations near the Connecticut Post Mall, according to police. Officers responded to the mall around 7:45 p.m. for a reported missing non-verbal young man with autism, Milford Police said on Facebook.
Register Citizen
Avon police chief: 'Nothing to indicate' murder-suicide involving officer was coming
AVON — Police Chief Paul Melanson said Monday there was nothing in Thomas Jacius’ personnel file that would have explained the former sergeant’s “incomprehensible” murder-suicide more than a week ago. “I can tell you there is nothing to indicate that he was capable of anything...
Register Citizen
Head-on crash in Colebrook sends four to hospital, police say
COLEBROOK — Four people were hospitalized after a head-on crash on Route 8 in Colebrook Saturday afternoon, according to state police. Troopers responded to the crash, which occurred near Route 8’s intersection with Riverton Road, around 4:30 p.m., Trooper Rob Flanagan said in a report. A 2021 Nissan...
Armed robbery at Norwich convenience store
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – An armed robbery at a Norwich convenience store is under investigation by police. Police say they were alerted to Friday’s robbery at Mak’s convenience store on Boswell Avenue by a 911 call from the store’s clerk. The clerk reported that a male with a gun demanded and stole cash from the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
5-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Waterbury Found, Father Still Missing
A 5-year-old girl who was missing from Waterbury has been found safe, but her father remains missing. Troopers issued a Silver Alert for Arica McCray, who they said had been missing since Sunday. Police said Arica's father, 51-year-old Aric McCray, was also reported missing. He has not yet been found.
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday
WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
Register Citizen
State police: Teen seriously injured in crash on Route 72 in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN — A Toyota Camry carrying a 19-year-old man and four teenagers went out of control, crossed the highway and caromed off roadway structures on both sides of Route 72 early Saturday, seriously injuring one of the passengers, state police say. According to police, the accident occurred on...
NBC Connecticut
Parent Hits School Security Guard in Simsbury: Officials
A parent at Simsbury High School allegedly struck a school security guard while driving away, according to officials. Police said they were called to the school anticipating the arrival of a parent that was upset about an incident involving his child. Officers talked to the parent in the school parking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple storm grates stolen out of Hamden: Police
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after multiple storm gates were stolen out of Hamden in the past few weeks. The thefts occurred at various locations throughout the town and often on isolated streets, police said. Hamden police say the thefts create a serious hazard to anyone walking or driving near the basins and […]
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Cop's Act Of Kindness Goes Valley Viral
ANSONIA — An act of kindness by a new Ansonia police officer went viral on social media over the weekend. According to a post on Facebook on Friday from Wendelyn Narvaez, her grade-school grandson Landen was selling lemonade when he was approached by Officer Joel Perez. Perez asked what...
Register Citizen
Hamden man gets 18 months in fatal Ansonia crash
DERBY — A Hamden man was sentenced to serve a year and a half behind bars this summer in connection to a 2018 crash in Ansonia that killed a 78-year-old man. But as one of the victim’s children said this week, no amount of jail time could truly compensate — especially in light of what happened after the crash.
Comments / 0