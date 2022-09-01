ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Authorities investigating after person shot in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a person was shot in Center Point on September 4, 2022. Authorities say the victim was shot on Polly Reed Road NE. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, and is thought to have non-life threatening injuries.
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting in Center Point injures one person

CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person. It happened before 8:30 p.m. at the Everyday Store near Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim had already left. They are trying to locate that...
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

UAB researcher’s family pleads for answers in his shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than three months since UAB researcher David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was killed in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham. Investigators are still trying to figure out who did it. Westbrook’s family is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Along with Crime...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leeds, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, AL
Shelby County, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Mowers find human remains in Pelham

Family offers reward, pleads for answers in man's shooting death. Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy. Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy.
PELHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senseless Violence#Killers#Prepared Statement#Rural Area#Violent Crime
alreporter.com

Two incarcerated men die in Jefferson County ADOC facilities

Two incarcerated men died on Thursday died in correctional facilities in Jefferson County, with another having to be revived after a near-fatal overdose, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Clarence Coefield, 72, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lee County, was found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Hanceville Police Sergeant rescues two people after a flash flood

A Hanceville Police Sergeant saved two people during a flash flood today at Guntersville State Park. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said a man and woman were swept away by the water into a culvert. Sergeant Steve Gunn and another person pulled the couple from a creek at the park. The...
HANCEVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
CBS 42

2 killed in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said all three were transported to UAB Hospital for […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Homicide investigation underway near Birmingham-Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide near Birmingham-Southern college. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks confirmed that a vehicle containing three occupants, including a driver and two children, was involved in a shooting caused by another vehicle in the 900 block of Arkadelphia Road around 5:50 p.m. The driver […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
56K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy