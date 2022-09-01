BELLE VERNON, Pa. — After his breakout sophomore season put him on the national map, it did not take long for Belle Vernon athlete Quinton Martin to show recruiting scouts across the nation that he was back and better than the year prior as helped Belle Vernon (1-0) defeat Laurel Highlands (1-1) 41-20. His Leopards kicked off to Laurel Highlands and forced a three and out to open the season. Highlands had a muffed snap on the punt, and the Leopards were set up with great field position. Two plays later, and on his first touch of the 2022 season, Quinton Martin was in the end zone, and Belle Vernon was up 7-0.

BELLE VERNON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO