pittsburghsportsnow.com
Beyond the Box Score: What to Make of Pitt’s Week 1 Matchup
A win is a win, so Thursday night’s 38-31 win over West Virginia is what was needed, but there will need to be improvement across the roster when it comes to attacking the remainder of the schedule. The offense scored 31 points, the defense scored a crucial pick-six to...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Remains Firmly in the Running for Hometown 2024 4-Star LB Anthony Speca
When a team is recruiting a player, especially one that they really are interested in landing, one of the biggest goals is to try and get that player to make a visit, including game day visits. The Pitt Panthers were able to do that last Thursday against West Virginia and...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas Earns USA Mini Camp Invite
On Sunday, Pittsburgh’s top sophomore talent earned yet another accomplishment on his basketball journey. Meleek Thomas, a five-star guard in the class of 2025, earned an invitation to USA Basketball Mini Camp in October. The Lincoln Park star will compete alongside the best of the best prospects in the nation in Colorado Springs.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Secures Historic 750th Win Against West Virginia
The win over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl wasn’t just a season-opening win against a bitter rival to kick off perhaps the most important season in recent history, it was also historic. With the 38-31 win, Pitt became just the 19th FBS college football program to reach the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gateway’s Dominant Defense Taking WPIAL By Storm Early in The Season
Gateway is led by Brad Burch on offense and a host of athletes in defense, who is led by a host of athletes on defense which has played some of the best defense in the WPIAL. The Gators held the defending state champion Mt. Lebanon Leopards to just six points in their opener and shut out Woodland Hills last night to get off to a two a 2-0 start to open the season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
D-I Recruits Gavin Moul, Austin Caye Leading Bethel Park Back after Losing Season
Bethel Park took down defending PIAA Class 6A champions Mount Lebanon in a thrilling, 27-24, overtime win on Friday night. Mount Lebanon lost a bunch of Division-I players from last year’s team, but it was still a statement win for Bethel Park, especially given that the Black Hawks went 0-7 in 2020. The Blue Devils shut out Bethel Park last season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Takeaways: Lessons to be Learned from Pitt’s Win Over West Virginia
SirVocea Dennis approached the podium following the Backyard Brawl with a smile on his face, and he asked if he’s been on the stage enough to make an opening statement. “All I’m going to say is the Backyard Brawl, that’s a good name because, boy, that was a brawl tonight.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 4
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Football To Host Two 5-Star Recruits At Tennessee Game
This coming Saturday is shaping up to be a big day for the Pitt football program both on and off the field. The top storyline will be the Panthers looking to beat a very talented Tennessee team in order to remain undefeated. A win would also put Pitt in a very good position to gain some confidence and give them a legitimate opportunity to start the season 6-0 prior to a challenging road game on October 22 at Louisville.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Quinton Martin Flashes Talent, Versatility in Matchup of Top-Ranked WPIAL Stars
BELLE VERNON, Pa..— After his breakout season as a sophomore helped Belle Vernon get to the WPIAL Championship, you started to see the national attention shining on Quinton Martin. The offers began to come in heaps as the star athlete was getting ready for his junior season. With Laurel...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
M.J. Devonshire’s Pitt Returns Make for Incredible Chapter in Backyard Brawl History
PITTSBURGH — The hero of Thursday night’s Pitt win over West Virginia almost wasn’t in the building. He also almost played for the Mountaineers. M.J. Devonshire took a long road — some of them country — to be waiting just over the 50-yard line for J.T. Daniels’ pass to deflect off the hands of receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and float directly into his path.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt WBB Earns Commitment from Class of 2024 (PA) Prospect Jillian Jekot
On Friday, the Pitt women’s basketball program picked up a commitment from a talented in-state hooper by the name of Jillian Jekot. Jekot is a 6-foot guard out of Cumberland Valley who announced her decision to commit one day after attending the Backyard Brawl with the Pitt coaching staff. The junior chose the Panthers over offers from Penn State, Richmond, Bucknell, La Salle, and others.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Offers Ohio Standout Ace Buckner
On Thursday, the Duquesne basketball staff extended an offer to Ace Buckner, one of the top guards in Ohio’s class of 2024. Buckner is a 6-foot-2 guard out of Saint Ignatius High School in Ohio. In addition to Duquesne, Buckner holds offers from Kent State, George Mason, Albany, and Cleveland State.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
3 Quinton Martin TDs Leads Belle Vernon Past Laurel Highlands
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — After his breakout sophomore season put him on the national map, it did not take long for Belle Vernon athlete Quinton Martin to show recruiting scouts across the nation that he was back and better than the year prior as helped Belle Vernon (1-0) defeat Laurel Highlands (1-1) 41-20. His Leopards kicked off to Laurel Highlands and forced a three and out to open the season. Highlands had a muffed snap on the punt, and the Leopards were set up with great field position. Two plays later, and on his first touch of the 2022 season, Quinton Martin was in the end zone, and Belle Vernon was up 7-0.
