ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Primary: Mail-in voting already well underway as officials report more than 700,000 ballots sent out

By Chris Van Buskirk
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 22

Mark Griffin
4d ago

Truly something else that Democrat Voters love selling this Country out to anyone And there Democrat Leadership just says Thank you my 🐑

Reply(10)
5
bruins meat
4d ago

Hahaha so there’s 3 categories to receive mail in and your telling me those 3 categories amount to 700,000 what am I missing

Reply(1)
5
Bruce Cregger
4d ago

so, do you already have your chosen winner or do you need to let dems know how many votes they need to win?

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Associated Press

What to watch in Massachusetts’ primary election

BOSTON (AP) — Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor’s office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday’s primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Candidates for attorney general focus on qualifications, reproductive healthcare in candidate questionnaires days before primary election

It has been a slugging fest between the candidates running in the Democratic primary for attorney general — and the field has sought to differentiate themselves in MassLive candidate questionnaires. Two Democrats are running to replace Attorney General Maura Healey: former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell and labor attorney...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

Attorney General’s annual Labor Day Report: More than $11.8 million in restitution and penalties against employers on behalf of workers in Mass.

Attorney General Maura Healey released her seventh annual Labor Day Report, a summary of the office’s efforts to combat wage theft and other forms of worker exploitation in Massachusetts. The report showed that during fiscal 2022 the office assessed more than $11.8 million in restitution and penalties against employers on behalf of commonwealth workers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Our democratic institutions are failing voters

MORE MASSACHUSETTS voters will participate in the Democratic primaries for constitutional office than any year since 2006. There’s just one big problem: most of them have no opinion of the candidates. As shown in a recent MassINC poll sponsored by Priorities For Progress, fewer than half of primary voters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Massachusetts voters may decide on driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

It looks like a bid to repeal a Massachusetts law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses will make it on to the November ballot. Republican grassroots organizers said last week they’d handed in petitions to city and town clerks with over 70,000 signatures for certification – comfortably more than the 40,120 the law requires to get a referendum on the November ballot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Diehl
Person
Charlie Baker
commonwealthmagazine.org

Keep climate in mind entering voting booth

FOR THE MILLIONS of Massachusetts voters who worry about the consequences of climate change and our role and responsibility in the Commonwealth to fight it, the 2022 primary and general elections will be our most important statewide elections in a generation. With open seats for all of our statewide constitutional offices, voters will have a rare opportunity to enter the voting booth and elect a new vanguard of climate leadership that can position us as a model for the nation, and put us on track to meet our climate goals.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kisswtlz.com

Transcript: Deval Patrick on “Face the Nation”

The following is the transcript of an interview with former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”. MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back to Face The Nation, we turn now to Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts, who before that led the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during the Clinton administration. He joins us this morning from Richmond, Massachusetts. Governor, thanks for making time. Good to see you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Democratic Primaries#Election State#Local Election#Ballots#Republican#Fac
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼

There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

From Massachusetts tax relief to fixing transportation, here’s where Maura Healey, Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty stand on key issues

The three candidates for governor honed in on their final pitches to voters in MassLive candidate questionnaires, with Democratic candidate Attorney General Maura Healey saying she would appoint a transportation safety chief on her first day in office. Healey emerged as the immediate frontrunner in the race for governor in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MassLive.com

Flash flood warning issued to parts of northeastern Massachusetts; heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to continue till Tuesday

On Monday morning, meteorologists issued a flash flood warning to parts of Middlesex County, towns and municipalities above Boston, as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue on through Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologists issued the early Monday morning flood warning for residents of Waltham, Malden, Medford, Woburn, Reading...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

This smoked salmon product sold in Massachusetts is being recalled due to its potential to be contaminated with Listeria

St. James Smokehouse recalls 93 cases of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon due to its potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an infection-causing bacteria. Specifically, the salmon products with lot number 123172 and UPC code 060022710356. The recall was put in place after officials from the Washington State...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.

Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy