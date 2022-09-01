Massachusetts Primary: Mail-in voting already well underway as officials report more than 700,000 ballots sent out

Read full article on original website
Mark Griffin
4d ago
Truly something else that Democrat Voters love selling this Country out to anyone And there Democrat Leadership just says Thank you my 🐑
5
bruins meat
4d ago
Hahaha so there’s 3 categories to receive mail in and your telling me those 3 categories amount to 700,000 what am I missing
5
Bruce Cregger
4d ago
so, do you already have your chosen winner or do you need to let dems know how many votes they need to win?
3
ABC6.com
Tuesday marks last day for voters to cast ballots in Massachusetts primary
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Tuesday marks the last day Massachusetts voters can cast their ballots in the statewide primary. Here’s some key races to know before heading to the polls. Governor:. Geoff Diehl. Chris Doughty. Maura Healey. State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz will also be on the ballot,...
What to watch in Massachusetts’ primary election
BOSTON (AP) — Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor’s office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday’s primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by...
Geoff Diehl v. Chris Doughty: Here’s what to look out for during Republican primary Tuesday
Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor’s office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday’s primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by Trump and a more...
Candidates for attorney general focus on qualifications, reproductive healthcare in candidate questionnaires days before primary election
It has been a slugging fest between the candidates running in the Democratic primary for attorney general — and the field has sought to differentiate themselves in MassLive candidate questionnaires. Two Democrats are running to replace Attorney General Maura Healey: former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell and labor attorney...
Attorney General’s annual Labor Day Report: More than $11.8 million in restitution and penalties against employers on behalf of workers in Mass.
Attorney General Maura Healey released her seventh annual Labor Day Report, a summary of the office’s efforts to combat wage theft and other forms of worker exploitation in Massachusetts. The report showed that during fiscal 2022 the office assessed more than $11.8 million in restitution and penalties against employers on behalf of commonwealth workers.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Our democratic institutions are failing voters
MORE MASSACHUSETTS voters will participate in the Democratic primaries for constitutional office than any year since 2006. There’s just one big problem: most of them have no opinion of the candidates. As shown in a recent MassINC poll sponsored by Priorities For Progress, fewer than half of primary voters...
Auditor candidates Chris Dempsey, Sen. Diana DiZoglio focus on transparency, transportation, federal spending in candidate questionnaires
Three candidates are running to replace outgoing State Auditor Suzanne Bump this fall — two Democrats and a single Republican — and the race has already seen its fair share of fireworks. The Democratic primary for state auditor has featured impassioned sparring between Chris Dempsey, a former assistant...
wamc.org
Massachusetts voters may decide on driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
It looks like a bid to repeal a Massachusetts law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses will make it on to the November ballot. Republican grassroots organizers said last week they’d handed in petitions to city and town clerks with over 70,000 signatures for certification – comfortably more than the 40,120 the law requires to get a referendum on the November ballot.
wgbh.org
New poll shows races for Massachusetts attorney general, auditor are dead heats
A new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll conducted by YouGov shows that a sharp divide has formed in this year's Democratic primary contests, with some races boasting a clear favorite and others too close to call as the September 6 primary approaches. Attorney General Maura Healey leads by a wide margin in...
Here are the 20 Safest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts in 2022
The national crime and safety data experts at SafeWise updated its 8th Annual Safest Cities report, including the 20 Safest Cities in Massachusetts of 2022. SafeWise uses FBI and U.S. Census data to determine the safest cities in America. SEE THE LIST BELOW: The 20 Safest Cities and Towns in...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Keep climate in mind entering voting booth
FOR THE MILLIONS of Massachusetts voters who worry about the consequences of climate change and our role and responsibility in the Commonwealth to fight it, the 2022 primary and general elections will be our most important statewide elections in a generation. With open seats for all of our statewide constitutional offices, voters will have a rare opportunity to enter the voting booth and elect a new vanguard of climate leadership that can position us as a model for the nation, and put us on track to meet our climate goals.
kisswtlz.com
Transcript: Deval Patrick on “Face the Nation”
The following is the transcript of an interview with former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”. MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back to Face The Nation, we turn now to Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts, who before that led the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during the Clinton administration. He joins us this morning from Richmond, Massachusetts. Governor, thanks for making time. Good to see you.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼
There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
From Massachusetts tax relief to fixing transportation, here’s where Maura Healey, Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty stand on key issues
The three candidates for governor honed in on their final pitches to voters in MassLive candidate questionnaires, with Democratic candidate Attorney General Maura Healey saying she would appoint a transportation safety chief on her first day in office. Healey emerged as the immediate frontrunner in the race for governor in...
WCVB
House Ways and Means chairman says Massachusetts leaders still working on required tax credit
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts lawmakers failed to pass a tax relief package before the end of their session in July but with state coffers overflowing, the law requires a payment to taxpayers. In July, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that an obscure 1986 law would require the state to send...
Food Stamps Schedule: Massachusetts SNAP Payments for September 2022
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ prize won Sunday
The largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts Sunday was a $100,000 prize. The prize was won off of the game “Mass Cash” and was sold at a Stop N Save in Stoneham. Overall, there were more than 195 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed...
Flash flood warning issued to parts of northeastern Massachusetts; heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to continue till Tuesday
On Monday morning, meteorologists issued a flash flood warning to parts of Middlesex County, towns and municipalities above Boston, as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue on through Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologists issued the early Monday morning flood warning for residents of Waltham, Malden, Medford, Woburn, Reading...
This smoked salmon product sold in Massachusetts is being recalled due to its potential to be contaminated with Listeria
St. James Smokehouse recalls 93 cases of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon due to its potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an infection-causing bacteria. Specifically, the salmon products with lot number 123172 and UPC code 060022710356. The recall was put in place after officials from the Washington State...
NECN
Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.
Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
