Environment

Phys.org

The power of compost: Making waste a climate champion

A new way of using compost could boost global crop production and deliver huge benefits to the planet, according to a study co-led by The University of Queensland. Professor Susanne Schmidt from UQ's School of Agriculture and Food Sciences said adopting a Precision Compost Strategy (PCS) in large-scale agriculture could improve crop yield, soil health and divert biowaste from landfill where it generates harmful greenhouse gases.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions

Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Soil temperature can predict pest spread in crops

A new study from North Carolina State University shows soil temperature can be used to effectively monitor and predict the spread of the corn earworm (Helicoverpa zea), a pest that ravages corn, cotton, soybeans, peppers, tomatoes and other vegetable crops. The ability to better monitor the pest and make predictions about where it will appear could help farmers control the pest more effectively, which would reduce the financial and environmental impacts of pesticide use.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Exploiting the potential of social media and crowdsourcing for better disaster resilience in Europe

For disaster management organizations (DMOs) across Europe, social media and crowdsourcing (SMCS) are playing an increasingly larger role in dealing with crises. However, their effectiveness remains unclear, as do their opportunities and challenges in European disaster resilience. To better understand the role of SMCS for local European communities in disasters,...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence can be used to better monitor Maine's forests, study finds

Monitoring and measuring forest ecosystems is a complex challenge because of an existing combination of softwares, collection systems and computing environments that require increasing amounts of energy to power. The University of Maine's Wireless Sensor Networks (WiSe-Net) laboratory has developed a novel method of using artificial intelligence and machine learning to make monitoring soil moisture more energy and cost efficient—one that could be used to make measuring more efficient across the broad forest ecosystems of Maine and beyond.
MAINE STATE
Phys.org

Novel isomeric vinylene-linked covalent organic frameworks developed with distinct photocatalytic properties

Researchers led by Prof. Zahng Tao at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has synthesized two novel vinylene-linked two-dimensional covalent organic frameworks (v-2D-COFs) with isomeric structures via benzobisoxazole-mediated aldol polycondensation, showing distinct photocatalytic properties. The study was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans

Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Environment
Phys.org

Discovery of transcription factor protein that regulates cold tolerance in rice

Cold stress at the booting stage leads to lower seed setting rate and seriously threatens the production and quality of rice. Recently, a research group led by Prof. Bu Qingyun from the Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology (IGA) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has revealed that OsWRKY53 negatively regulates rice cold tolerance at the booting stage, which provides a target for improving rice cold tolerance.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers improve mechanical properties of aluminum/steel joints

Researchers from Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) carried out experimental research on resistance-laser spot welding technology for aluminum/steel dissimilar metals, and made improvement in the mechanical properties of aluminum/steel welding joints. The study was published in Materials & Design. To...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Majority of underrepresented early career scientists experience psychological distress; mentoring helps buffer impact

Social unrest due to systemic racism is causing early career scientists from underrepresented backgrounds to experience psychological distress, according to new results from a research survey conducted by University of Pittsburgh scientists. Such distress is a red flag as academic institutions nationwide strive to improve diversity. But less than a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Preparing for future coronavirus variants using artificial intelligence

SARS-CoV-2 is constantly mutating and each new variant often catches the world by surprise. Take for example the highly mutated omicron variant that emerged last November and required health authorities to develop a rapid response strategy even though, initially, there were no answers to important questions: How protected are vaccinated and previously infected people against the new variant? And are antibody therapies still effective against this new version of the virus?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Researchers devise tunable conducting edge

A research team led by a physicist at the University of California, Riverside, has demonstrated a new magnetized state in a monolayer of tungsten ditelluride, or WTe2, a new quantum material. Called a magnetized or ferromagnetic quantum spin Hall insulator, this material of one-atom thickness has an insulating interior but a conducting edge, which has important implications for controlling electron flow in nanodevices.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Understanding how line widths in microcombs will enable more precise measurements

Microcombs have widely differing application areas—they can help us discover planets outside our solar system as well as track diseases in our bodies. New research results at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, now give a deeper understanding of how the line width in the combs works, something that will, among other things, enable even more precise measurements in the future. And the discovery was made almost by coincidence.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists develop direct measure for strength of skeletal muscle myotubes

Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have developed a way to characterize the force generated by contracting myotubes, precursors to skeletal muscle fiber, combining electrostimulation and analysis of wrinkles in the silicone substrate on which they are mounted. Existing methods rely on muscle mass or the expression of certain proteins, both not as strongly correlated with muscle strength. Accurate measurement of myotube strength promises more effective screening of drug targets for treating muscle atrophy.
SCIENCE

