SARS-CoV-2 is constantly mutating and each new variant often catches the world by surprise. Take for example the highly mutated omicron variant that emerged last November and required health authorities to develop a rapid response strategy even though, initially, there were no answers to important questions: How protected are vaccinated and previously infected people against the new variant? And are antibody therapies still effective against this new version of the virus?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO