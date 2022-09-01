Read full article on original website
Why defusing 'carbon bombs' offers a promising new agenda for tackling climate change
A carbon bomb is a fossil fuel extraction project, such as a coal mine, that can cause over a metric gigaton of CO₂ emissions during its lifetime. That's a billion tons—more than twice the UK's annual emissions from a single project. In our latest research, my colleagues and...
The power of compost: Making waste a climate champion
A new way of using compost could boost global crop production and deliver huge benefits to the planet, according to a study co-led by The University of Queensland. Professor Susanne Schmidt from UQ's School of Agriculture and Food Sciences said adopting a Precision Compost Strategy (PCS) in large-scale agriculture could improve crop yield, soil health and divert biowaste from landfill where it generates harmful greenhouse gases.
DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions
Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
Soil temperature can predict pest spread in crops
A new study from North Carolina State University shows soil temperature can be used to effectively monitor and predict the spread of the corn earworm (Helicoverpa zea), a pest that ravages corn, cotton, soybeans, peppers, tomatoes and other vegetable crops. The ability to better monitor the pest and make predictions about where it will appear could help farmers control the pest more effectively, which would reduce the financial and environmental impacts of pesticide use.
Exploiting the potential of social media and crowdsourcing for better disaster resilience in Europe
For disaster management organizations (DMOs) across Europe, social media and crowdsourcing (SMCS) are playing an increasingly larger role in dealing with crises. However, their effectiveness remains unclear, as do their opportunities and challenges in European disaster resilience. To better understand the role of SMCS for local European communities in disasters,...
Artificial intelligence can be used to better monitor Maine's forests, study finds
Monitoring and measuring forest ecosystems is a complex challenge because of an existing combination of softwares, collection systems and computing environments that require increasing amounts of energy to power. The University of Maine's Wireless Sensor Networks (WiSe-Net) laboratory has developed a novel method of using artificial intelligence and machine learning to make monitoring soil moisture more energy and cost efficient—one that could be used to make measuring more efficient across the broad forest ecosystems of Maine and beyond.
Novel isomeric vinylene-linked covalent organic frameworks developed with distinct photocatalytic properties
Researchers led by Prof. Zahng Tao at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has synthesized two novel vinylene-linked two-dimensional covalent organic frameworks (v-2D-COFs) with isomeric structures via benzobisoxazole-mediated aldol polycondensation, showing distinct photocatalytic properties. The study was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society.
What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans
Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
Discovery of transcription factor protein that regulates cold tolerance in rice
Cold stress at the booting stage leads to lower seed setting rate and seriously threatens the production and quality of rice. Recently, a research group led by Prof. Bu Qingyun from the Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology (IGA) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has revealed that OsWRKY53 negatively regulates rice cold tolerance at the booting stage, which provides a target for improving rice cold tolerance.
Researchers improve mechanical properties of aluminum/steel joints
Researchers from Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) carried out experimental research on resistance-laser spot welding technology for aluminum/steel dissimilar metals, and made improvement in the mechanical properties of aluminum/steel welding joints. The study was published in Materials & Design. To...
Majority of underrepresented early career scientists experience psychological distress; mentoring helps buffer impact
Social unrest due to systemic racism is causing early career scientists from underrepresented backgrounds to experience psychological distress, according to new results from a research survey conducted by University of Pittsburgh scientists. Such distress is a red flag as academic institutions nationwide strive to improve diversity. But less than a...
Simple measures can go a long way to combatting air pollution in schools, say experts
Most UK primary schools experience levels of pollution which exceed the safe levels set out by the World Health Organization, yet simple measures can cut outdoor and indoor exposure of toxins by almost half, according to a new study from the University of Surrey. Working with a select number of...
Preparing for future coronavirus variants using artificial intelligence
SARS-CoV-2 is constantly mutating and each new variant often catches the world by surprise. Take for example the highly mutated omicron variant that emerged last November and required health authorities to develop a rapid response strategy even though, initially, there were no answers to important questions: How protected are vaccinated and previously infected people against the new variant? And are antibody therapies still effective against this new version of the virus?
Researchers devise tunable conducting edge
A research team led by a physicist at the University of California, Riverside, has demonstrated a new magnetized state in a monolayer of tungsten ditelluride, or WTe2, a new quantum material. Called a magnetized or ferromagnetic quantum spin Hall insulator, this material of one-atom thickness has an insulating interior but a conducting edge, which has important implications for controlling electron flow in nanodevices.
Understanding how line widths in microcombs will enable more precise measurements
Microcombs have widely differing application areas—they can help us discover planets outside our solar system as well as track diseases in our bodies. New research results at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, now give a deeper understanding of how the line width in the combs works, something that will, among other things, enable even more precise measurements in the future. And the discovery was made almost by coincidence.
Scientists develop direct measure for strength of skeletal muscle myotubes
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have developed a way to characterize the force generated by contracting myotubes, precursors to skeletal muscle fiber, combining electrostimulation and analysis of wrinkles in the silicone substrate on which they are mounted. Existing methods rely on muscle mass or the expression of certain proteins, both not as strongly correlated with muscle strength. Accurate measurement of myotube strength promises more effective screening of drug targets for treating muscle atrophy.
Transition-metal–free barium hydride mediates dinitrogen fixation and ammonia synthesis
Ammonia is crucial for the manufacture of nitrogen fertilizers. Due to the high energy consumption of industrial ammonia production, the development of alternative materials and approaches for efficient N2 reduction to ammonia under mild conditions is a long-sought goal. Recently, a research group led by Prof. Chen Ping and Prof....
Researchers identify key factor in exosome-mediated viral transmission from insects to plants
Researchers led by Prof. Cui Feng from the Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have identified a saliva protein, exportin 6, that acts as a vehicle for transporting plant virions into exosomes, thus overcoming the barrier of insect salivary glands to horizontal transmission. Results were published in...
