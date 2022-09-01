Chase Martin's double-duty strength helps power the Thousand Oaks High football team

Chase Martin is so strong, fast, aggressive and dedicated that he's called upon to hold down two punishing positions for the Thousand Oaks High football team.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior is the signal-caller on defense and the feisty linebacker with the tackle-anything-that-moves mentality. On offense, he becomes the hammer at running back who instills physicality when the Lancers have the ball.

There's another crucial asset that's truly the foundation block for Martin's impact for Thousand Oaks. The key trait is … loyalty.

Martin, as a freshman, played on the Lancers' JV team during the 2019 season, or the same campaign that the Thousand Oaks varsity team finished 0-10. It marked the second succession winless season for the varsity, and the continuation of an dispiriting 0-25 streak.

Martin didn't flinch. More significantly, he didn't budge. There was no temptation to transfer to another school.

"Never even thought about it," he said. "I was always going to play in this program. My dad played here. I grew up here and I played youth football with all my friends. There was nowhere else I was going to be."

He added: "Those of us on the JV team just figured it was up to us to change things. We were going to stick together."

Guess what's worked out like a clear shot at the ball-carrier on fourth and short?

Evan Yabu took the reins as the Thousand Oaks coach, and Martin and company ended that unhappy losing skein on the first game of COVID-19-shortened 2021 spring season. A season ago, the Lancers finished second in the Canyon League and secured their first playoff berth since 2015.

At the top of his senior season, Martin plays an invaluable role for a Thousand Oaks squad that looms as a prime contender in the revamped Canyon League and maybe, just maybe, can roll out an extended run in postseason.

"I'm proud of what we've been able to do in a couple seasons," Martin said. "This program has a strong tradition. It deserves to be back on top."

The Lancers are the unofficial Kings of the Conejo Valle, too. Or is that the official kings?

Thousand Oaks defeated district rival Westlake a year ago on a last-second field goal, 10-7. The Lancers followed a few weeks later with a dramatic 20-19 victory over Conejo Valley rival Newbury Park.

Now there's the rematch. Thousand Oaks will play host to Westlake on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. Though they play in different leagues, Thousand Oaks vs. Westlake is a game with meaning.

"It's special to play them," said Martin. "It was a great game last year, and this should be another one. A win would mean a lot to us."

Thousand Oaks is 1-0 after its 35-7 victory over Segerstrom in Week Zero, which featured a powerhouse performance by Martin. The senior piled up 19 tackles, including 14 solos, while rushing for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just nine carries.

Westlake is 1-1 following its decisive 50-7 victory a week ago over Crespi. The Warriors lost in Week Zero to powerhouse Pacifica, 41-21.

Warriors senior receiver Cole Janowicz said last week's win came at the perfect time.

"It felt good," he said. "It really gives us confidence and shows us what we are capable of doing this season."

Janowicz, a returning all-Marmonte League performer, and Jordan Garrison, a highly touted transfer from Viewpoint, head up a cast of receivers that figures to be a strong point for Westlake.

Garrison, at 6-2, 180 pounds, combines speed and size. He said he's fitting right in with his new team.

"It's going well," he said. "Everyone has welcomed me and made me feel right at home. I'm glad to be a part of this team."

Westlake is presently using two quarterbacks, junior Dominic Hunt and senior Isaiah Sepand, as its figures out a starter.

Garrison said the receivers are comfortable with either one behind center.

"They're both good quarterbacks," said Garrison. "Our job is to make it easier for whoever is playing."

Janowicz caught three passes for 21 yards and one touchdown vs. Crespi. Garrison finished with three catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns.

Janowicz knows the significance of the rivalry with Thousand Oaks.

"We all know most of the guys over there," he said. "We grew up playing with and against each other. It's definitely a big game for us."

Garrison said he's learning the nuances of the rivalry.

"I've learned that nobody is allowed to wear green all week," he said with a grin.

Destined for green and white

Martin proudly dons the green-and-white every Friday night, which apparently was always his destiny.

His father Lance was a standout linebacker for the Lancers and later a top high school coach.

What has Chase learned from his dad? A better question is, what hasn't he learned?

"Pretty much everything I know comes from him," Chase said. "He's taught me about playing linebacker and what it takes to prepare and work hard. He's taught me that when things don't go right, you flush it and move on. I'm always trying to get better."

Martin has absorbed the lessons well.

After a solid sophomore mini-season amid a five-game schedule, he blossomed into an impact player last fall. Martin racked up 127 tackles, including a regular-season tally of 81 solos and 11.5 tackles of losses.

He's playing both ways this fall, but knows that linebacker is his ticket to playing at the next level. Martin leads with the same mentality whether on defense or offense.

"I love to hit," he said. "I love the physical part of football. Even when I'm at running back, I want to be the one who delivers the hit."

Martin not only plays linebacker and running back, he's the long snapper on special teams. His 3.2 GPA is an asset when preparing for Friday nights.

Martin rushes from the defensive meeting to the offensive session, or vice versa. He's got two game plans to absorb.

"Just part of the game," he said with a grin.

Martin will do whatever it takes to elevate his game, and proved that last spring. He joined the Thousand Oaks track and field team to improve his speed and stops and starts.

Just like everything else, mission accomplished.

Martin started the season with a fast time of 11.89 seconds at 100 meters. He trimmed that to 11.13 by season's end.

At the top of his senior season, he insists that stats are irrelevant.

"I just want to win," he said. "That's all I care about. We have a chance to be a very good team. That's my focus."

