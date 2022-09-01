Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum addresses Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame: 'The pressure of the moment got to them'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to tackle all of the action from the Week 1 action. He addressed what went down in Columbus as Ohio State battled Notre Dame but didn’t put the Irish away until late in the game. According to Finebaum,...
saturdaytradition.com
Marcus Freeman reacts to Notre Dame's strong showing vs. Ohio State
Marcus Freeman was displeased when he gave his immediate reaction to Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday night. Notre Dame fell to Ohio State by 11 points, 21-10. It was a closer result than most expected and Notre Dame received positive marks for taking a lead into halftime and keeping the game close until the end. Freeman was not as upbeat with the result since a win was in his team’s reach.
Watch Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Notre Dame
Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Day and several of his players address the media this evening from Ohio Stadium.
Lee Corso Threatens To Not Make Headgear Pick For Ohio State-Notre Dame
The College GameDay crew is in Columbus ahead of a massive showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Before the game kicks off, though, Lee Corso has to make his patented headgear pick. But will he?. Earlier this morning he threatened to not make a pick. “This is a tough...
und.com
Irish at Indiana Match Canceled
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Notre Dame women’s soccer match at Indiana, scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 4, has been canceled. The decision was made based on a combination of inclement weather and poor field conditions. Both programs have agreed to leave the option for a rescheduled match later in the season.
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Goshen Holds Off Wawasee In Rivalry Game
SYRACUSE — Wawasee seized the momentum in the second half of a Northern Lakes Conference football game Friday, Sept. 2 at Warrior Stadium. The Warriors trailed Goshen 14-0 at halftime and roared back to within 21-18 in the second half before falling 28-18. Wawasee fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the NLC while Goshen moved to 1-2 and 1-0 and took the traveling War-Hawk Trophy.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/01
GOSHEN – Warsaw remains undefeated in the Northern Lakes Conference after defeating Goshen on the road Thursday, winning 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-8). The Tigers are now 9-3 this fall, 2-0 in the NLC. History was made in the match as senior Avery Hales dished out assist number 3,000 for...
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
Inside Indiana Business
South Bend to redevelop Eddy Street cloverleaf interchanges
Two professors from the University of Notre Dame are spearheading planning efforts for an infrastructure redevelopment project in South Bend. With the support of a $2.4 million federal infrastructure grant, the city and university are endeavoring to remove several cloverleaf interchanges, freeway-like ramps built in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project.
WNDU
Indiana State Trooper struck during traffic stop in Hobart
HOBART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Trooper is expected to be okay after being struck by an alleged impaired driver in Hobart Sunday. Police say it happened this morning at 3:40 a.m. after Trooper Ryan Parent had performed a traffic stop on Ridge Road west of Count Line Road.
abc57.com
Clay High School on lockdown Friday in response to student fight
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay High School was on a brief lockdown on Friday in response to a fight between students, according to the South Bend Community School Corporation. The St. Joseph County Police Department was called to the school at 11:20 a.m. for a fight involving three students. By...
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
Three injured in shootings near Columbus grocery store, restaurant
Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night.
95.3 MNC
Girl, 15, reported missing from Marshall County
A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Marshall County. Kianna Piner was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Piner is described as 5’7″, 125 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black framed glasses, a black hoodie with...
Body found in Lake Michigan 12 miles from Berrien County shoreline
A man’s body was found in Lake Michigan about 12 miles off the shoreline of a Berrien County community.
WISH-TV
Police: Mishawaka teen dies after shooting
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager died after a shooting in Mishawaka Friday evening, police say. Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department said the shooting happened on the 600 Block of Locust Street. When officers arrived they found a 14-year-old inside a house with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
