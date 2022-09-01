ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Texas woman faces six years in federal prison after attempting to smuggle meth

By Alejandra Yanez
KTSM
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman who admitted to conspiring with the intent to distribute meth in exchange for money has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

On Dec. 6, 2021 Kailah Janelle Paz, the driver of a silver 2012 Ford Fiesta, attempted to cross from Mexico into the United States at the Gateway Port of Entry in Brownsville.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, Customs and Border Protection officers discovered a “non-factory compartment located under the front, passenger side floorboard,” a criminal complaint stated.

A canine detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle, which revealed nine bundles of a crystalline substance. The substance tested positive for properties of methamphetamine and weighed over 20 pounds.

The complaint states Paz admitted to conspiring with persons known and unknown with the intent to distribute the drugs in exchange for money in the U.S.

Paz was originally charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, conspiracy to import more than 50 grams of meth and importation of more than 50 grams of meth.

According to legal documents, all charges except the possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth were terminated.

In December, Paz pleaded not guilty to the charges. By March 30, 2022, she has pleaded guilty to her charges.

Paz was sentenced Wednesday to 72 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons and three years of supervised release term.

