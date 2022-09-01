ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

susquehannastyle.com

5 Susquehanna Valley Real Estate Game Changers

Meet some of the region’s top real estate pros, and let them help you find your dream home. Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty. 100 Foxshire Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 | 717-291-9101 | luskandassociates.com. Lusk and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty is south central Pennsylvania’s premiere real estate agency,...
LANCASTER, PA
theshelbyreport.com

Weis Markets Completes Store Remodel In Millersburg, PA

Weis Markets has completed the remodel of its store in Millersburg, Pennsylvania. This is the second remodel to the store in two years, following the addition of a beer-wine café in 2020. “Upgrades to Weis’ Millersburg store will improve the shopping experience for our loyal customers in the area,”...
MILLERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Annual Kipona Festival kicks off in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — The 106th Kipona Festival kicked off Saturday in Downtown Harrisburg. This event happens every Labor day weekend along the Susquehanna River, and it aims to shine a spotlight on the Native-American culture. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign...
HARRISBURG, PA
touropia.com

17 Best Things to do in Lancaster, PA

This little city has a true Pensylvannian charm to it. The old brick buildings, hearty food, and welcoming locals are enough to convince you Lancaster is a great holiday destination, but factor in the local history spots, modern shopping outlets, and entertainment facilities dotted around the city and visiting Lancaster is a no-brainer!
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Striking nursing home workers march, chant in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania nursing home workers went on strike on Friday. In Lancaster, workers from Rose City Health and Rehab could be seen marching down Cherry Street, chanting, "When do we want it? Now. If we don't get it? Shut it down." Other nursing homes include The...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Annual Long’s Park Arts Festival comes to a close

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Long’s Park Art Festival coming to a close tonight. The festival wrapped up in Lancaster after drawing thousands of visitors over Labor Day weekend. This year’s event featured over 200 national artists from 30 states and Canada, all with the goal of raising funds to benefit the local arts.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart

A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Queen Street Bridge repairs to cost over $1 million

YORK, Pa. — PennDOT is returning to square one to fix the damage done to the Queen Street Bridge. The bridge has already been on the receiving end of two accidents this year, with the first accident occurring in February and the second just last week. “We had been...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Bridge closure in York County has been rescheduled

A scheduled bridge closure in York County has been moved back. The closure of the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, York County, has been rescheduled. The bridge was expected to close at midnight, September 22. However, PennDOT officials said a crane needed for the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Middletown fireworks display dedicated to firefighter

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown’s annual fireworks display was on Saturday night. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Before the show started, Mayor Jim Curry dedicated the show to volunteer firefighter Shaun Menear. Back in...
MIDDLETOWN, PA

