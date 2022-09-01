Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Marvel Preview: New Fantastic Four #4
The New Fantastic Four’s battle with the demonically possessed Human Torch continues—and if Wolverine can’t control his berserker rage, the Torch is toast! When the villainous mastermind behind all this chaos is uncovered, it’s going to take some extra firepower to turn the tide. And what in the world is…syzygy?!
‘Tiny Cinema’ review: Anthology’s mix of horror and humor not for everyone
Tiny Cinema is a unique anthology that owes a debt to horror but does not rely on it. The film is made up of six stories that are bizarre, twisted, and funny. It defies categorization, but also remains watchable the entire time. Anthologies are a tricky thing. They tend to...
DC Preview: Multiversity: Teen Justice #4
An action-packed issue finds Kid Quick and their allies on Earth-11 face-to-face with a worlds-shaking threat! At last…why Raven refuses to join the team! Will the revelation prevent a tragedy…or somehow make it worse? Plus: an unexpected ally helps Troy escape the Church of Blood, the reunion the team’s been hoping for finally takes place, and the villainy of the Core comes to light! On a scale of 1 to 10 for surprises and all-around awesomeness, this one’s a solid (Earth-) 11!
RELATED PEOPLE
Marvel Preview: Punisher #6
Frank Castle wants to end his war once and for all. But standing in his way is none other than the God of War himself, Ares, who sees the Punisher as his greatest disciple. A disciple who has forgotten his true self and must be reminded of the ways of war.
‘House of Darkness’ review: Frightening young woman
House of Darkness is a horror movie that takes a familiar setting and places it firmly in today’s world. Justin Long plays a man who has met a woman (Kate Bosworth) at a bar. She invites him in after he drives her home. What follows is a night of seduction and secrets. It does not take long for audiences to figure out what direction things are headed, which is part of the charm of House of Darkness. Writer-director Neil Labute (2010’s Death at a Funeral) has put together a story that has excellent foreshadowing and tension. Some not so subtle clues will tip off audiences (horror fans will piece things together quickly), but the film remains engaging.
DC Preview: Poison Ivy #4
Workplace harassment complaints, health code violations, and inhuman work hours. All just a few of the things that your everyday human resources representative has to deal with. Lucky for you, Poison Ivy isn’t your average HR rep. She’s much more flexible and her punishments are far worse, too! So be on your best behavior because Dr. Isley is watching.
‘The Harbinger’ review: Something for every horror fan
The Harbinger has never met a horror trope it did not like. Daniel (director and co-writer Will Klipstine) and Theresa (Amanda MacDonald) have moved to a new town with their daughter Rosalie (Madeleine McGraw, The Black Phone). Soon after the Snyders arrive, their neighbors begin mysteriously dying. The story is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DC Preview: The New Champion of Shazam! #2
Mary is back home in the City of Brotherly Love, and she’s feeling nothing but hate! Not only did she have to leave her dream school, but now she’s the caretaker of her siblings and a city that is skeptical about the new hero in town. Everyone wants a piece of Shazam, and super-powered misfits are lining up to take her on! When her world is falling apart, can our hero keep it together?
Judging by the Cover – 09/07/22 new releases
Most comic book fans have a solid idea about what they’re going to buy every week as they descend upon their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that looks promising, funny, scary, etc. That’s where covers come in. A fantastic image can make the difference between trying something new or saying, “Nah, not this week.”
DC Preview: Batman: Dear Detective #1
BERMEJO AND BATMAN: AN ICON DRAWS AN ICON. What happens when a comics art powerhouse meets one of the greatest, most exciting heroes of all time? One part prestige art book, one part compelling noir tale, this one-of-a-kind edition collects some of Lee Bermejo’s most jaw-dropping Batman covers woven together to tell a story that strikes right at the heart of the Dark Knight’s never-ending crusade.
EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Wasp #1 variant cover
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a variant cover by Kasia Nie for Wasp #1. The four-issue series arrives in comic shops on January 18th with a story by Al Ewing and art by Nie! The new series is in the same vein as Al Ewing and Tom Reilly’s Ant-Man, but focused on Janet and Nadia Van Dyne titled Wasp!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel Surfing: Awesome TV picks for the week of 09/05/2022
There is some great television coming after Labor Day and we suggest a few series in our Channel Surfing TV picks of the week. See what it’s like to live in one of NYC’s most iconic places in Central Park. It’s a battle for martial arts supremacy in the Valley in Cobra Kai. Then, witness how Catherine de’ Medici became The Serpent Queen.
Another take: ‘Who Invited Them’ uses fun and creepy guests to save mediocre plot
In Who Invited Them, Adam and Margot throw a housewarming party for their friends and coworkers to celebrate and take in their fancy new home in “the hills”. After the party, a few guests linger a bit too long, and introduce themselves as neighbors. Adam and Margot don’t recognize them, but they go with it, until they eventually realize the guests might not be who they said they are.
Watch: Trailer for Shudder’s ‘Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror’
Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror is one of the many exciting releases coming to Shudder during the 61 Days of Halloween. The four-part documentary series is about the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the horror and thriller genres. From its literary origins with queer authors Mary...
DC Preview: Dark Knights of Steel: Tales From the Three Kingdoms #1
The El Kingdom has been ruled with integrity and honesty for generations, by familes from the Waynes to the Els. The future of the kingdom lies with its three heirs and the challenges they will face…but what really prepared them for their tumultuous future? What stories defined Bruce, Zala, and Kal-El? Learn these tales and more from international bestselling writers Tom Taylor, Jay Kristoff, and C.S. Pacat!
EXCLUSIVE AHOY extended Preview: Highball #1
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY meets THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE—for a game of darts, over shots!. Meet space pilot HIGHBALL, the best shot in the galaxy—except for one problem: he can only hit the target when he’s dead drunk. In this outrageous first issue, he faces off against a fierce but alluring bird-warrior, a disturbingly racist A.I., a crypto-obsessed fellow pilot, the maddening bureaucracy of Space Corp—and, of course, his own shameful inadequacies. Highball: SAVING THE GALAXY, ONE PINT AT A TIME!
‘Resident Alien’ season 2 episode 12 review: Harry’s growing empathy and Goliath’s origins
“The Alien Within” serves as a transitionary episode for Resident Alien. It concludes the main mystery from the series premiere regarding the murder of Dr. Hodges. At the same time, it sets the stage for the rest of the second season. We’ve known for a while the “who” in...
EXCLUSIVE Comixology Preview: Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine #2
Evil has a brand new face! With Dudley and Daedalus fighting for the Earth’s very future, they’re going to need some help from… the Chymical Society. Part of the Comixology Originals line of exclusive digital content only available on Comixology and Kindle. Read for free as part of your subscription to Comixology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited or Amazon Prime. Also available for purchase via Comixology, Kindle and in print via Dark Horse Books.
‘Vanish’ #1 offers violent delights melding superheroes and magic
Vanish is the much anticipated new series by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, who both blew our minds with a new and exciting take on Venom back in 2018. The series is out September 21st, but followers of Stegman and Cates’ KLC Substack have seen most, if not all, of the issues and gorgeous character designs over the last year. With the series launch only a few short weeks away, we all have one question on our minds: is it good?
aiptcomics
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0