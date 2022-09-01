House of Darkness is a horror movie that takes a familiar setting and places it firmly in today’s world. Justin Long plays a man who has met a woman (Kate Bosworth) at a bar. She invites him in after he drives her home. What follows is a night of seduction and secrets. It does not take long for audiences to figure out what direction things are headed, which is part of the charm of House of Darkness. Writer-director Neil Labute (2010’s Death at a Funeral) has put together a story that has excellent foreshadowing and tension. Some not so subtle clues will tip off audiences (horror fans will piece things together quickly), but the film remains engaging.

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO