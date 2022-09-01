ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mel Tucker speaks on 2 key injuries for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State opened the season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan. However, the Spartans didn’t leave the game without some injuries. Both S Xavier Henderson and LB Darius Snow dealt with injuries before the game was over. Henderson was seen in a boot on the sidelines, and Snow left the game early.
Are the Lions edging towards relevance with blood-and-thunder Dan Campbell?

Compelling run on HBO’s Hard Knocks has thrust the Detroit Lions into the spotlight. With the regular season days away, Dan Campbell’s young roster have high hopes after a dismal 2021 campaign, when they won just three games, the latest episode in an extraordinary run of mediocrity that has seen the Lions fail to win a playoff game since the 1991 season.
Where Michigan football ranks statistically after Week 1

Michigan football did exactly what it was supposed to do in Week 1, when it overmatched and decimated the Colorado State Rams when they came to The Big House. What was particularly impressive was the defense, which came swinging out of the gates with seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The offense was solid, but somewhat unimpressive, not having any eye-opening stats, but still ranking near the top of college football in most metrics.
Jim Harbaugh addresses continued QB questions: 'We've plowed this ground as thoroughly as it can be plowed'

Jim Harbaugh has addressed the starting quarterback issue in every media availability he’s been in since last season’s College Football Playoff appearance. It seems like that anyway. Harbaugh is sticking with his original plan for JJ McCarthy to start against Hawai’i this Saturday after Cade McNamara started last week against Colorado State.
B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
Roundup: National media reactions to Michigan football Week 1

Most every game, all but two, is in the books for college football in Week 1, and there is certainly a lot to digest. For instance, though Ohio State beat Notre Dame and is often included as ‘winners’ in various ‘winners and losers’ columns on Sunday, the Buckeyes are falling in most top 10 rankings coming out of the game. Michigan football however, is getting high marks, though what the national media is saying about the Wolverines has little to do with the revamped defense — which looked dominant against Colorado State — but the continuing quarterback battle.
