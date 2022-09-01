Most every game, all but two, is in the books for college football in Week 1, and there is certainly a lot to digest. For instance, though Ohio State beat Notre Dame and is often included as ‘winners’ in various ‘winners and losers’ columns on Sunday, the Buckeyes are falling in most top 10 rankings coming out of the game. Michigan football however, is getting high marks, though what the national media is saying about the Wolverines has little to do with the revamped defense — which looked dominant against Colorado State — but the continuing quarterback battle.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO