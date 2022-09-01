ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tescott, KS

Hays overcomes 2-touchdown deficit to beat Junction City

HAYS, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - As the old adage goes, defense wins ball games. It never hurts to have a pair of big offensive performances. Hays overcame an early two-touchdown deficit Friday night against Junction City, picking up nearly 200 rushing yards in the second half from junior Malik Bah. The Indians pulled ahead late in the third quarter and tacked on a late score for a 33-21 win.
Canton-Galva opens with statement win over #1 Little River

CANTON, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Canton-Galva Eagles made a statement with a 66-36 Week One victory over the Little River Redskins. Canton-Galva came into the early season with two major changes. First, the Eagles went from Eight-Man Division I to Division II. Second, they lost three Seniors, Garrett Maltbie, Ryder Norstrom, and Braison Alcala, to injuries from their jamboree the Friday before.
Iconic Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene, Kansas, reopens under new ownership as Legacy Kansas

Abilene, Kan.’s iconic Brookville Hotel restaurant recently reopened softly under new ownership and a new name: Legacy Kansas. Customers can still order the original restaurant’s “world-famous” family-style fried chicken dinners and sides including coleslaw, biscuits & gravy, mashed potatoes, and creamed corn, but now they can also order a highly marbled country fried steak from the new owners' century-old Munson Angus Farms.
10 Fascinating Facts About Wild Bill Hickok

Before this summer, I knew little about Wild Bill Hickok. Then, within just a few weeks, we visited three places within Kansas and Illinois that all shared Hickok stories—quite a coincidence. I learned several fascinating facts about him. Here are some of them:. Wild Bill Hickok Featured at These...
One killed in accident east of Lindsborg

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 53-year-old man is dead after a 2-vehicle accident on Saturday. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of K-4 at 15th Ave. Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. 53-year-old Bryan N. Hernandez of Salina was driving his Harley Davidson westbound on K-4 at 15th Ave. A...
Four Concordia girls found early Wednesday in Salina

Four girls from Concordia were returned to their parents after they were found in south-central Salina early Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were sent to the area of Quincy Street and Max Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of four juveniles who were asking for rides. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and three other younger girls who all were from Concordia.
McPherson County clocking speeders over 100 mph

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said drivers’ “speeds have surpassed the temperature many times in the last month.”. Since June, more than two dozen drivers have been ticketed for driving at least 90 mph. In August, more than 10 drivers were cited for driving over 100 mph. At least once, a driver’s speed reached 115 mph. Most of the infractions came in a 75 mph zone.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 3

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barnes, Corry Anthony; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal trespass; Property as posted...
Salina Downtown flower pots vandalized overnight

From the Salina Downtown, Inc. Facebook page on Sunday:. Our Downtown Pots have been a source of pride for our staff, businesses & guests. This happened last night after midnight. We will be looking at our cameras! If anyone was driving/walking in #downtownsalina late last night, please call our office 785-825-0535.
Salina woman arrested after 2-vehicle wreck; girl taken to hospital

A local woman was arrested after a two-vehicle wreck in northwestern Salina Tuesday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Erin Hobson, 31, of Salina, was northbound on N. College Avenue in a 2017 Kia Sorento when she allegedly ran a stop sign at W. Ash Street and struck a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Garrett Smith, 21, of Salina.
Salina Police search for woman who used counterfeit bill on $100 gas visit

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for a woman accused of using a counterfeit bill to get out of a $100 gas pump visit at the end of August. The Salina Police Department says that just after 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it was reported that a woman pulled up to the gas pumps at the Casey’s at 1100 E Iron Ave. in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger.
