Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

It’s Fair Season in CT!

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that ‘Fair Season’ is Connecticut’s fifth and best season, taking place every June through October. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the Chester Fair to see what they have to offer, and to hear all about what’s coming up next!
CHESTER, CT
NewsTimes

CT's best Indian restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT sees rise in 211 requests for rental assistance this year

The rising cost of housing, paired with inflation and other factors, has made it difficult for some families to pay their rent, forcing some to forego other necessities like food and health care in order to keep a roof over their heads. More than 50,000 people have called the state’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Jake Wells

Payment of up to $750 coming to families in Connecticut

money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Would you like to have an additional $250 right now? Well, if you meet three simple requirements, that's how much money you'll receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a new child tax rebate. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child, which is capped at three children for a total of $750.To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Connecticut’s annual garlic festivals: What you need to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you're a fan of the pungent seasoning or simply like to keep away vampires, garlic is a plant that has ingrained itself in the worlds of both culinary and culture. Garlic is so cherished that Connecticut offers not only one, but two different garlic festivals in the fall.
BETHLEHEM, CT
i95 ROCK

The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night

Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
TORRINGTON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Peek Inside A Long Lost House And Barn Found In Rural Connecticut

We love the abandoned for sure. Abandoned, fill-in-the-blank-here, is always a cool thing to check out and this farmhouse and barn is no exception. My thanks to J&M Explorations of YouTube for the stunning photos and video. Not sure of the exact location of this particular farmhouse but it certainly is creepy with lots of rooms to explore that have remained relatively undisturbed for about 30 years. I say 30 years because of a brief look at a "Field and Stream" magazine in the YouTube video and the year was 1994, so 28 years to be exact.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday!

(WTNH) – Heading into Labor Day weekend, you may be looking for deals during the busy back-to-school season. Labor Day is typically slow for movie theaters, but this weekend a deal may entice some moviegoers. It’s national cinema day on Saturday, September 3. Many AMC, Regal, and other movie theaters are offering three-dollar movie tickets. So check your location for participation!
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Foxwoods set to expand with new $85 million casino & resort project

LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding even bigger in southeastern Connecticut, with the announcement of a brand new $85 million casino project on the property. Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, one of the two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, said a...
LEDYARD, CT

