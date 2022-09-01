ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

After dark: Curfew centers offer fun and safety in Philly

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. As summer draws to a close and children return to school, an extended curfew remains in place for Philadelphia’s young people. The city’s curfew has existed since the 1950’s, but the earlier times (9:30 p.m. for kids 13 and under, and 10 p.m. for teens 14-17) began this summer and are going to be reevaluated later this month.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New all-girl Muslim STEM school opens in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - One of the first all-girl private Muslim schools is now open in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Thirty girls will be the first students of the Khadijah Bint Khuwalid Islamic STEM Academy for Girls.The first day of classes was on Monday. Superintendent and founder Yasser Abdurrahman and his wife Marquita Hammock left the Philadelphia School District to foster an environment that caters to their community. "So they can have a place where they have people that look like them, see people who look like them, teachers look like them, classmates look like them," assistant superintendent Marquita Hammock said.   The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newsfromthestates.com

CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community

PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
billypenn.com

A shelter just for LGBTQ people: Ark of Safety is opening in North Philadelphia

Philly resident Tatyana Woodard is opening a shelter for LGBTQ people because she knows how much it would have helped her, decades ago. Woodard, a Black trans woman, left home at 14 and experienced homelessness and housing insecurity for years. She spent half a decade oscillating between short-term hotel stays and nights on friends’ couches.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philadelphia#Affordable Housing#School Voucher#Gentrification#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Chalkbeat Philadelphia#Powel Elementary School#Ibid Associates#Drexel University
CBS News

Ya Fav Trashman is running for Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Local Philadelphia activist Ya Fav Trashman is taking a stab at politics. On Saturday at a community cleanup in North Philadelphia surrounded by his family, Terrill Haigler, aka Ya Fav Trashman, announced he's going to run for City Council. The next election is in 2023. Haigler grew...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygoes2college.org

Cecil B. Moore Scholarship: Full-Tuition at Temple for North Philadelphia Students

Learn below about Temple University’s Cecil B. Moore Scholars Program which creates an academic pathway and offers full-tuition scholarships for Philadelphia public school students living in North Philadelphia. There are 20-25 scholarships offered each academic year. Interested students, families, and counselors can register here for an upcoming information session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WHYY

The Regional Roundup: September 5, 2022

This Labor Day holiday, we revisit some of our best summer segments. Animal shelters in the region are asking for help during a crisis of overcrowding, understaffing and an astonishing rate of pet surrenders. Sarah Barnett (@SarahKBarnett), acting co-executive director at ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly), joins us. Almost 250 years after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed Saturday night to kick off the Made in America Festival. And this year, safety and health concerns are at the top of official's mindsThe Made in America Festival is underway. Many people tell CBS3 they are excited to see their favorite artists perform and see the city come alive Labor Day weekend.The roars from the crowd at Made in America echoed up and down the Parkway."This was last minute, so we are very excited," Jasmine Sprenger, of Norristown, said. There were food and drink vendors and star-studded performances.Thousands of people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

‘Center of the political universe’; Candidates declare for City Council; Philly’s Labor Day history | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. The NY Times last week declared Pennsylvania “center of the political universe.” People here may recall that feeling — we used the phrase back in November 2020 — but things are ramping up again. Biden chose Philly as the backdrop for his major speech about democracy, and will be in PGH today. Meanwhile, Trump campaigned in Wilkes-Barre yesterday. Of course, media attention shouldn’t matter when you’re at the polls; stay tuned for issues-focused coverage in the months ahead. [NYT$/BP 2020/Billy Penn/AP]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy