After dark: Curfew centers offer fun and safety in Philly
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. As summer draws to a close and children return to school, an extended curfew remains in place for Philadelphia’s young people. The city’s curfew has existed since the 1950’s, but the earlier times (9:30 p.m. for kids 13 and under, and 10 p.m. for teens 14-17) began this summer and are going to be reevaluated later this month.
New all-girl Muslim STEM school opens in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - One of the first all-girl private Muslim schools is now open in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Thirty girls will be the first students of the Khadijah Bint Khuwalid Islamic STEM Academy for Girls.The first day of classes was on Monday. Superintendent and founder Yasser Abdurrahman and his wife Marquita Hammock left the Philadelphia School District to foster an environment that caters to their community. "So they can have a place where they have people that look like them, see people who look like them, teachers look like them, classmates look like them," assistant superintendent Marquita Hammock said. The...
newsfromthestates.com
CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
In Fairmount Park, Labor Day barbecues were still on even as people cope with inflation
Besides meat, the extras like buns, condiments, beverages and dairy are also seeing an increase in cost.
South Philly 12-year-old turns lemonade stand into social media phenomenon
Micah Harrigan is a South Philadelphia 12-year-old known across our area and on social media for his Micah’s Mixx sidewalk lemonade stand. But he isn’t letting success go to his head.
fox29.com
Gunshots heard in Center City creates chaos as visitors attempt to flee; 5 juveniles in custody
CENTER CITY - Panic and chaos among people visiting Philadelphia's Fashion District Sunday evening as gunfire was heard at 9th and Market Streets, causing visitors to run. Officials said shots were heard just before 6 p.m. near 9th and Market Streets. Responding officers found shell casings in the rear alley...
Police investigate 3 shootings leaving 4 dead on Labor Day
Philadelphia police have made arrests in connection with a shooting Sunday afternoon. And a shooting in North Philadelphia on Monday morning resulted in one person dead and four more injured.
billypenn.com
A shelter just for LGBTQ people: Ark of Safety is opening in North Philadelphia
Philly resident Tatyana Woodard is opening a shelter for LGBTQ people because she knows how much it would have helped her, decades ago. Woodard, a Black trans woman, left home at 14 and experienced homelessness and housing insecurity for years. She spent half a decade oscillating between short-term hotel stays and nights on friends’ couches.
Full-time tutors are coming to Philly schools to make reading more fun — and less like a chore
When kids first start elementary school, they learn to read. Then they read to learn. In Philadelphia, only about 30% of students in third grade read at grade level. Joyful Readers, a new nonprofit, hopes to bump that number up by helping students strengthen their reading skills and find a love for books.
CBS News
Philadelphia school workers avert strike with contract bringing historical wage increase
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia School District workers ratify a new four-year contract Saturday and avert an authorized strike. The new contract includes a historic wage increase and essential training. The new four-year contract was ratified by 32BJ SEIU membership in a vote on Saturday held at Benjamin Franklin High School.
CBS News
Ya Fav Trashman is running for Philadelphia City Council
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Local Philadelphia activist Ya Fav Trashman is taking a stab at politics. On Saturday at a community cleanup in North Philadelphia surrounded by his family, Terrill Haigler, aka Ya Fav Trashman, announced he's going to run for City Council. The next election is in 2023. Haigler grew...
phillygoes2college.org
Cecil B. Moore Scholarship: Full-Tuition at Temple for North Philadelphia Students
Learn below about Temple University’s Cecil B. Moore Scholars Program which creates an academic pathway and offers full-tuition scholarships for Philadelphia public school students living in North Philadelphia. There are 20-25 scholarships offered each academic year. Interested students, families, and counselors can register here for an upcoming information session.
The Regional Roundup: September 5, 2022
This Labor Day holiday, we revisit some of our best summer segments. Animal shelters in the region are asking for help during a crisis of overcrowding, understaffing and an astonishing rate of pet surrenders. Sarah Barnett (@SarahKBarnett), acting co-executive director at ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly), joins us. Almost 250 years after...
New Philadelphia schools superintendent speaks to educators, school staff
"I've heard lots from our community about the extent to which we need to work together, build greater trust and transparency," Watlington said.
DA: Man shoots mother of his 3 children following argument inside home
While all four children were in another room, authorities say Karell Young shot the mother of his three children following an argument inside the home.
5 arrested after gunfire rings out in Center City Philadelphia
Video obtained by Action News shows people running from the area as officers chase down one suspect.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Lameer Boyd?
Lameer Boyd was killed on the night of Monday, July 18, at 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue in West Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Innocent bystander critically wounded after shooting at SW Philadelphia intersection, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia injures two people, one critically, in two separate vehicles. According to officials, The shooting happened at Elmwood Avenue and Gross Street Sunday afternoon, around 4:30. A vehicle with young people, either in their teens, or possibly early 20s, pulled up alongside another...
Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed Saturday night to kick off the Made in America Festival. And this year, safety and health concerns are at the top of official's mindsThe Made in America Festival is underway. Many people tell CBS3 they are excited to see their favorite artists perform and see the city come alive Labor Day weekend.The roars from the crowd at Made in America echoed up and down the Parkway."This was last minute, so we are very excited," Jasmine Sprenger, of Norristown, said. There were food and drink vendors and star-studded performances.Thousands of people...
billypenn.com
‘Center of the political universe’; Candidates declare for City Council; Philly’s Labor Day history | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. The NY Times last week declared Pennsylvania “center of the political universe.” People here may recall that feeling — we used the phrase back in November 2020 — but things are ramping up again. Biden chose Philly as the backdrop for his major speech about democracy, and will be in PGH today. Meanwhile, Trump campaigned in Wilkes-Barre yesterday. Of course, media attention shouldn’t matter when you’re at the polls; stay tuned for issues-focused coverage in the months ahead. [NYT$/BP 2020/Billy Penn/AP]
