What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 Amazing Parks to Explore in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
Chicago's Top Doctor Reveals Which COVID Symptoms She Experienced
Chicago's top doctor became the latest high-profile COVID case to hit the Chicago area last week and on Tuesday she described what her experience was like. Having contracted the virus for the first time last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she believed she got sick during a family vacation.
Cluster of Legionnaires' Cases Possibly Tied to Suburban Church: Illinois Health Officials
A cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases have been reported in a Chicago suburb, believed to be linked to an area church, health officials revealed Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Stickney Public Health District said they were investigating a cluster of cases in Burbank, Illinois. The cases...
Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month
Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
wjol.com
Lightfoot Calls Out Texas Gov. After More Migrants Arrive In Chicago
Mayor Lightfoot is calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott after another group of migrants arrived in Chicago. About 50 migrants landed in the city yesterday, just days after the first wave arrived. Lightfoot says she is frustrated with Abbott for not collaborating and cooperating with the city to provide any support. Abbott says he will continue sending undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago, New York, and Washington, DC until the federal government secures the border.
Texas bussing migrants: Another bus arrives in Chicago, mayor announces
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a busload of 50 additional migrants, mostly families, arrived in Sunday afternoon.
Chicago-Area Walgreens Now Offering Appointments For New COVID Booster Shots
Chicago-Area Walgreens locations are now booking appointments for the newly approved COVID booster shots that specifically target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, the pharmacy said in a release Friday. “This season, we encourage everyone to stay protected by getting vaccinated with this more targeted updated COVID-19 booster...
Chicago could see population growth due to climate change, report claims
The Chicago area could become a lot more popular — due to climate change. A story in Time Magazine said hotter temperatures will lead to mass migrations Chicago, and the Great Lakes region, were highlighted as potential landing spots for migrants.
Legionnaire's disease cluster under investigation in Burbank after 4 cases tied to church
Public health officials are investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in Burbank, Illinois that emerged between June and August.
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President sounds off on COVID testing, new canceled days off policy
The President of the Chicago FOP John Catanzara said the union will continue to fight the city over COVID testing, should it become an issue, and said the new overtime policy is an acknowledgement that officers were being abused.
What Is Legionnaires' Disease?
A Chicago suburb has found itself at the center of a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases, as the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Stickney Public Health District said they were investigating reports in Burbank, Illinois. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionnaires’ disease is "a...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Governor Pritzker Announces up to $100 Million in Grants to Advance Anti-Violence Funding
CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced opportunities for organizations to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. This funding, part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the City of Chicago as they work to prevent and interrupt gun violence in their communities. This $100 million builds on $113 million in funding made available in May as well as $10 million in funding surged to Chicago and other areas of the state in advance of the summer.
wlsam.com
Support Chicago Police Department on September 5th at Zanies Rosemont
Support the Chicago Police Department on September 5th at Zanies Rosemont. Alderman Matt O’Shea joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about why being a police officer is the most difficult job in America, the new ‘Day of Rest’ ordinance for CPD Officers, and what is being done to reverse CPD’s staffing crisis.
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camper
Group of persons waiting to board a bus ---Photo by José Gasparian on Unsplash. The first bus of migrants arrived last night at Chicago’s Union Station. Chicago Mayor, Ms. Lori Lightfoot bitterly criticizes the Texas Governor stating he is without morals and has no humanity.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
fox32chicago.com
Shocking discovery: Human fetus found on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - It was a normal summer day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, until someone made a shocking discovery: a human fetus just laying on a sidewalk. The fetus was found on the 6400 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue (near Narragansett) around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Video from the...
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago
There are plenty of interesting places to visit during the fall season in the Windy City and I’ll share with you those interesting places that are fun, entertaining, and educational in Chicago this autumn.
These Chicago-Area Restaurants Will Run Specials on Labor Day
Looking for a way to savor Labor Day? Several restaurants in the Chicago area are running specials in honor of the holiday that marks the unofficial start to fall. Here are a few local places that will offer deals Monday:. Aba. Fulton Market District’s Mediterranean restaurant will run brunch for...
New bill cracking down on street racing targets spectators as well as drivers
A new proposed law would make taking part in dangerous driving and street shutdowns a felony -- and not just for the drivers.
