Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Chicago's Top Doctor Reveals Which COVID Symptoms She Experienced

Chicago's top doctor became the latest high-profile COVID case to hit the Chicago area last week and on Tuesday she described what her experience was like. Having contracted the virus for the first time last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she believed she got sick during a family vacation.
NBC Chicago

Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month

Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
wjol.com

Lightfoot Calls Out Texas Gov. After More Migrants Arrive In Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot is calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott after another group of migrants arrived in Chicago. About 50 migrants landed in the city yesterday, just days after the first wave arrived. Lightfoot says she is frustrated with Abbott for not collaborating and cooperating with the city to provide any support. Abbott says he will continue sending undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago, New York, and Washington, DC until the federal government secures the border.
NBC Chicago

What Is Legionnaires' Disease?

A Chicago suburb has found itself at the center of a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases, as the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Stickney Public Health District said they were investigating reports in Burbank, Illinois. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionnaires’ disease is "a...
collinsvilledailynews.com

Governor Pritzker Announces up to $100 Million in Grants to Advance Anti-Violence Funding

CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced opportunities for organizations to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. This funding, part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the City of Chicago as they work to prevent and interrupt gun violence in their communities. This $100 million builds on $113 million in funding made available in May as well as $10 million in funding surged to Chicago and other areas of the state in advance of the summer.
wlsam.com

Support Chicago Police Department on September 5th at Zanies Rosemont

Support the Chicago Police Department on September 5th at Zanies Rosemont. Alderman Matt O’Shea joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about why being a police officer is the most difficult job in America, the new ‘Day of Rest’ ordinance for CPD Officers, and what is being done to reverse CPD’s staffing crisis.
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
