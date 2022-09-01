ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Lea Michele
Daily Beast

Maren Morris Raises $100K for Trans Causes Off Tucker Carlson Insult

Country singer Maren Morris is getting the last laugh—at Tucker Carlson’s expense. She said Sunday that she has sold $100,000 worth of t-shirts—to benefit transgender causes—that reference the Fox host branding her “a lunatic called Maren Morris, some kind of fake country music singer.” Carlson’s comments came last week as he introduced Brittany Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, who caused a furor by captioning one of her makeup videos with this line: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase.” Morris and others have publicly criticized Aldean. Her t-shirts include the Trans Lifeline phone number and the slogan “lunatic country music person.”
ADVOCACY
Daily Beast

Watch Jon Bernthal and Gretchen Mol’s Steamy Meet-Up in ‘American Gigolo’

When you think about American Gigolo, you can’t help but think about sex. It’s suggested right there in the name, first of all. It’s also because Richard Gere as the lead in Paul Schrader’s 1980 neo-noir classic was the epitome of sex appeal, befitting the label as not just any escort, but the American gigolo. The film also tackles themes of crime, greed, narcissism, and betrayal, in addition to sexual politics. How very American.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Olivia Wilde Tries to Drown Out Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf ‘Noise’ in Venice

On Monday at the Venice Film Festival, Harry Styles fans descended on the Palazzo del Cinema many hours before the red carpet premiere of his new film Don’t Worry Darling. Inside the adjacent Sala Casino, director Olivia Wilde and some of the cast members of the psychological thriller—including her beau Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan—participated in a press conference for the anticipated movie.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy