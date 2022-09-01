Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
Maren Morris Raises $100K for Trans Causes Off Tucker Carlson Insult
Country singer Maren Morris is getting the last laugh—at Tucker Carlson’s expense. She said Sunday that she has sold $100,000 worth of t-shirts—to benefit transgender causes—that reference the Fox host branding her “a lunatic called Maren Morris, some kind of fake country music singer.” Carlson’s comments came last week as he introduced Brittany Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, who caused a furor by captioning one of her makeup videos with this line: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase.” Morris and others have publicly criticized Aldean. Her t-shirts include the Trans Lifeline phone number and the slogan “lunatic country music person.”
Daily Beast
Watch Jon Bernthal and Gretchen Mol’s Steamy Meet-Up in ‘American Gigolo’
When you think about American Gigolo, you can’t help but think about sex. It’s suggested right there in the name, first of all. It’s also because Richard Gere as the lead in Paul Schrader’s 1980 neo-noir classic was the epitome of sex appeal, befitting the label as not just any escort, but the American gigolo. The film also tackles themes of crime, greed, narcissism, and betrayal, in addition to sexual politics. How very American.
Daily Beast
Olivia Wilde Tries to Drown Out Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf ‘Noise’ in Venice
On Monday at the Venice Film Festival, Harry Styles fans descended on the Palazzo del Cinema many hours before the red carpet premiere of his new film Don’t Worry Darling. Inside the adjacent Sala Casino, director Olivia Wilde and some of the cast members of the psychological thriller—including her beau Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan—participated in a press conference for the anticipated movie.
Daily Beast
Harry Styles Fans Swarm Venice Premiere of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: ‘He Saved Me in the Darkest Times’
Monday is officially Harry Styles Day out on the Lido, as hundreds of the British pop star’s fans have amassed outside the Palazzo del Cinema, where his new film Don’t Worry Darling is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this evening. Though the movie, directed by...
Comments / 0