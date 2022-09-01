ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to pardon thousands for marijuana convictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman have announced a “coordinated effort” for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions.  The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will accept applications for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project from Thursday, September 1, 2022, through Friday, September 30, 2022.   The […]
Pennsylvania opens 30-day window for low-level cannabis pardons

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman have unveiled a new statewide effort to pardon some Pennsylvanians with marijuana-related criminal convictions. The announcement comes as Fetterman, also a candidate for U.S. Senate, called on President Joe Biden to decriminalize marijuana ahead of a scheduled White House stop in Pittsburgh for Labor Day.
PA Lawmakers Look to Expand Clean Slate Law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate law was enacted to provide opportunities for more residents with a criminal record as they search for employment. Currently, the law provides criminal record sealing for some misdemeanors and other lower-level offenses. Since its enactment, it’s sealed the records...
Pennsylvania marijuana pardon: How to apply

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents who have been convicted of possessing marijuana may be eligible for a pardon. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced a new effort to “quickly pardon” thousands of Pennsylvanians who have received marijuana-related convictions. The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will...
Wolf administration highlights programs that feed Pennsylvanians

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – To kick off hunger action month, Governor Wolf’s administration highlighted programs that help feed Pennsylvanians. The Departments of Agriculture and Human Services were joined today by Minority Chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee Senator Judy Schwank and charitable food organizations at the Capitol Hunger Garden. They gather to raise […]
PA Options for Wellness' Medical Retail Presence Grows to Six 'Vytal Options' Dispensary Locations in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. - September 4, 2022 - (Newswire.com) PA Options for Wellness ("PA Options for Wellness", DBA "Vytal Options" or the "Company"), a leading provider of consumer products in the Pennsylvania medical cannabis market, announced today the opening of two new medical marijuana dispensaries, bringing their retail footprint to a total of six locations throughout Pennsylvania.
State Bureau Looks to Limit Under-Age Drinking

ALLENTOWN PA – Establishments that serve alcoholic beverages to students attending colleges and universities in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties will be asked to help “target under-age drinking” and potentially “prevent alcohol-related problems” both on and off campus, state police from the Allentown-based Pennsylvania Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement said Monday (Aug. 29, 2022).
Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
Ten Police Departments to Join Sobriety Checkpoint

POTTSTOWN PA – Police departments in Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence all will participate during the extended Labor Day weekend in at least one sobriety checkpoint operation. They’ll be part of an aggressive impaired driving enforcement, operated by Team DUI, called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
