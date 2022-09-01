Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to pardon thousands for marijuana convictions
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman have announced a “coordinated effort” for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will accept applications for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project from Thursday, September 1, 2022, through Friday, September 30, 2022. The […]
pghcitypaper.com
Pennsylvania opens 30-day window for low-level cannabis pardons
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman have unveiled a new statewide effort to pardon some Pennsylvanians with marijuana-related criminal convictions. The announcement comes as Fetterman, also a candidate for U.S. Senate, called on President Joe Biden to decriminalize marijuana ahead of a scheduled White House stop in Pittsburgh for Labor Day.
wnynewsnow.com
PA Lawmakers Look to Expand Clean Slate Law
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate law was enacted to provide opportunities for more residents with a criminal record as they search for employment. Currently, the law provides criminal record sealing for some misdemeanors and other lower-level offenses. Since its enactment, it’s sealed the records...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania marijuana pardon: How to apply
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents who have been convicted of possessing marijuana may be eligible for a pardon. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced a new effort to “quickly pardon” thousands of Pennsylvanians who have received marijuana-related convictions. The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will...
Wolf administration highlights programs that feed Pennsylvanians
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – To kick off hunger action month, Governor Wolf’s administration highlighted programs that help feed Pennsylvanians. The Departments of Agriculture and Human Services were joined today by Minority Chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee Senator Judy Schwank and charitable food organizations at the Capitol Hunger Garden. They gather to raise […]
wdiy.org
Gov. Wolf Wants to Send $2,000 Check to Pennsylvanians, Even Though Republicans Are Not on Board
Should the state send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians? WESA’s Oliver Morrison reports that Harrisburg politicians can’t agree. Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-08-30/gov-wolf-pushes-for-2-000-direct-payments-without-a-plan-to-bring-republicans-to-the-table. (Original air-date: 9/1/22)
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Car Detailing Business Forced Foster Children to Work in Business Without Pay
LEWISTOWN, PA – The owners of a Lewistown car detailing business have been accused of...
Woonsocket Call
PA Options for Wellness' Medical Retail Presence Grows to Six 'Vytal Options' Dispensary Locations in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. - September 4, 2022 - (Newswire.com) PA Options for Wellness ("PA Options for Wellness", DBA "Vytal Options" or the "Company"), a leading provider of consumer products in the Pennsylvania medical cannabis market, announced today the opening of two new medical marijuana dispensaries, bringing their retail footprint to a total of six locations throughout Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania police increasing patrols for Labor Day
Pennsylvania State Police are stepping up patrols on Labor Day as millions across the commonwealth celebrate the long holiday weekend.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT urge people to drive responsibly on Labor Day
Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT are urging people to drive responsibly and sober on Labor Day. Some people may be hitting the road for holiday activities or returning from a weekend away. Those drivers are asked to be cautious of their behaviors behind the wheel and to pay attention to...
Pennsylvania lawmakers considering ’90 days or free’ law for PennDOT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a law that would require PennDOT to process paperwork in 90 days or else the “job is free.” On September 1 a public hearing will be held for House Bill 2638, which was referred to the House Transportation Committee on June 1. According to the cosponsor memo, […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa.'s Health Department is distributing free potassium iodide tablets to residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday, Sept. 15, to Pennsylvanians within 10 miles of the state's four active nuclear power plants. The KI tablet giveaway is part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies. "Emergency preparedness is...
Lancaster County police team up with addiction and mental health treatment providers for new ride-along program
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Lampeter Township Officer Jesse Blank has a new partner for his Sunday afternoon patrol. It’s part of a new coordinated ride-along program developed by Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, a drug treatment facility group. The program launched on Sept. 3. “This whole ride-along program...
sanatogapost.com
State Bureau Looks to Limit Under-Age Drinking
ALLENTOWN PA – Establishments that serve alcoholic beverages to students attending colleges and universities in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties will be asked to help “target under-age drinking” and potentially “prevent alcohol-related problems” both on and off campus, state police from the Allentown-based Pennsylvania Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement said Monday (Aug. 29, 2022).
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
Stimulus update 2022: One-time checks worth up to $1,657 to be sent out in Pennsylvania soon
Financial relief is coming for older and disabled residents of Pennsylvania in the form of a "bonus" property tax or rent rebate.
Stimulus Check Update: Pennsylvania Pushing For $2,000 Payments
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for $2,000 relief checks in order to help residents with soaring inflation and high gas prices. This past Monday, Wolf called on the state's Republican-led Assembly to pass his PA Opportunity Program.
sanatogapost.com
Ten Police Departments to Join Sobriety Checkpoint
POTTSTOWN PA – Police departments in Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence all will participate during the extended Labor Day weekend in at least one sobriety checkpoint operation. They’ll be part of an aggressive impaired driving enforcement, operated by Team DUI, called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
WGAL
Witnesses reported hearing explosion before barn fire in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn burned to the ground on Sunday in Lebanon County. It happened on the 200 block of Village Drive around 2 p.m. in North Cornwall Township. A uLocal member shared video with WGAL of the burning barn. You can watch that in the player below.
Pennsylvania Man Charged After Creating Disturbance, Assaulting Cops
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD – Police in Allegany County have arrested a man for creating a...
