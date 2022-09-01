Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
darienite.com
Schools Superintendent to Parents: What to Remember for Darien’s New School Year
Some typical school bus snafus cropped up this past week since Darien schools opened on Monday, but the new school year opened “relatively smoothly,” district Superintendent Alan Addley told parents in an announcement emailed on Friday. “We appreciate your patience as we make final adjustments to some busing...
ctexaminer.com
Norwalk Open Choice Stymied By Late Start, Limited Participation, Looks to Future
A program allowing students from urban areas to attend nearby school districts expanded its offerings in Fairfield County this school year, but availability was limited and local administrators say they wish they could provide after school programming. The state legislature voted to expand the Open Choice program in 2021 with...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Greenwich school administrator on leave for alleged discrimination in hiring practices
(WTNH) – The start of the school year did not go as planned in Greenwich. The assistant principal at Cos Cob Elementary School is now on administrative leave. Jeremy Boland was caught on video by the highly partisan Project Veritas talking to one of their undercover reporters about discrimination in their hiring practices.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Exec. Director of CT Catholic Public Affairs comments on alleged discrimination against Catholics in Greenwich schools hiring practices
(WTNH) – Chris Healy, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Catholic Public Affairs conference, and a former panelist on Capitol Report, is discussing the alleged discrimination against Catholics in the Greenwich schools’ hiring practice. Watch the video above for the full interview.
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
NewsTimes
CT's best Mediterranean or Greek restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
Our Lives: Great Harding High School to hold All Alumni Reunion
Great Harding High School is holding a large reunion Saturday in Bridgeport. News 12’s Gwen Edwards is joined by the event’s president, Katrina Stoogenke, to discuss the details.
sheltonherald.com
Greater Danbury Old Timers 59th Dinner to honor 10 on Sept. 29
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Greater Danbury Old Timers Athletics Association will host their 59th Annual Awards Dinner on Sept. 29 at The Amber Room in Danbury. Those to be honored this year in the sports category are: Ned Belardinelli, Gary Cardillo, Robert...
NewsTimes
Executive director who helped Ridgefield Playhouse grow to step down after 21 years
RIDGEFIELD — After 21 years as executive director of The Ridgefield Playhouse, Allison Stockel will be stepping down. There will be a November gala in her honor. During Stockel’s time at the Playhouse, a 500-seat nonprofit performing arts center on 80 East Ridge Road, the venue went from producing 40 shows a year to more than 250 shows, a release said.
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Next act for Bridgeport theaters is the wrecking ball
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut is awash in Palaces. Stamford’s Palace theater, recovered from COVID-era shutdowns, attracts performers from across the nation. New Haven’s Palace was reborn in 2015 as College Street Music Hall and took its place in the city’s roster of live-music venues. Waterbury’s Palace Theater is an anchor of that city’s downtown. Even Danbury’s Palace, much reduced from its heyday, hosts performances and events.
Register Citizen
Stamford schools see influx of Ukrainian students. Here’s why refugees are flocking to this CT city.
STAMFORD — Stamford schools usually see a large influx of students new to the country over the summer, and this season, one particular group has had a spike in numbers: Ukrainians. The district tracks students with limited English comprehension who are new to the area, also known as “new...
greenwichfreepress.com
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Fundraiser for Abilis Set for Sept 17
Tickets are on sale for the popular Dancing Stars of Greenwich event hosted by The Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich as a charity dance off for the nonprofit Abilis. This is the fourth annual event and will be bigger and better than ever with celebrity judges and a terrific line-up of dancers! So grab your dancing shoes and get ready to see amazing waltzes, rumba’s, tangoes, twirls, some cha, cha, cha, and maybe even some moonwalking, and purchase your tickets to this fun annual event, held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. Tickets sell out quickly every year, so reserve yours today at greenwichdancingstars.com.
Red Roof Inn Pizzeria Scores High On Portnoy's One-Bite Review
"Don't be fooled by the Red Roof Inn."That's Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy's message to anyone looking to try Michael Angelo's on Route 46 in Fairfield — located in the same building as the motel chain.Portnoy stands in front of the restaurant with the manager, who helped the owners open the place nine…
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Cop's Act Of Kindness Goes Valley Viral
ANSONIA — An act of kindness by a new Ansonia police officer went viral on social media over the weekend. According to a post on Facebook on Friday from Wendelyn Narvaez, her grade-school grandson Landen was selling lemonade when he was approached by Officer Joel Perez. Perez asked what...
West Haven celebrates Labor Day Weekend with fireworks, festival
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Labor day weekend marks summer’s unofficial end, and people are enjoying every last minute of it. Families soaked up West Haven beach, enjoying one of the last weekends before New England fall kicks in. Sean Barrios and his wife walked along the shoreline to look at the waves. “I’m a summer […]
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Register Citizen
'Candlewood' horror movie explores urban legends of New Milford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During the pandemic, Connecticut saw a record number of out-of-state people, predominantly from New York, move into the state. In fact, the wealthiest movers into Connecticut in 2020 came from New York County and moved to Litchfield County. Such...
Yonkers Teacher Charged After Inappropriate Relationship With 17-Year-Old Student
Yonkers, NY – A teacher at Saunders Trades and Technical High School in Yonkers has...
NewsTimes
Historic Norwalk lighthouse opens to public for the first time in 120 years
NORWALK — For the first time in 120 years, the public will have a chance to tour the recently restored Greens Ledge Light later this month. The Norwalk Seaport Association and the Greens Ledge Light Preservation Society are offering tours of the historic spark plug lighthouse on Sept. 17 and 18. Tickets are being sold online for $60 each.
News 12
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument unveiled in Stamford
More than a dozen Gold Star families gathered at Stamford’s Veteran’s Memorial Park Sunday afternoon for the unveiling and dedication of the recently completed Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. Patricia Parry, the mother of Navy SEAL Brian Bill has been organizing this event for nearly 18 months. Her...
