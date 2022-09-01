ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
Greater Danbury Old Timers 59th Dinner to honor 10 on Sept. 29

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Greater Danbury Old Timers Athletics Association will host their 59th Annual Awards Dinner on Sept. 29 at The Amber Room in Danbury. Those to be honored this year in the sports category are: Ned Belardinelli, Gary Cardillo, Robert...
Executive director who helped Ridgefield Playhouse grow to step down after 21 years

RIDGEFIELD — After 21 years as executive director of The Ridgefield Playhouse, Allison Stockel will be stepping down. There will be a November gala in her honor. During Stockel’s time at the Playhouse, a 500-seat nonprofit performing arts center on 80 East Ridge Road, the venue went from producing 40 shows a year to more than 250 shows, a release said.
Hugh Bailey: Next act for Bridgeport theaters is the wrecking ball

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut is awash in Palaces. Stamford’s Palace theater, recovered from COVID-era shutdowns, attracts performers from across the nation. New Haven’s Palace was reborn in 2015 as College Street Music Hall and took its place in the city’s roster of live-music venues. Waterbury’s Palace Theater is an anchor of that city’s downtown. Even Danbury’s Palace, much reduced from its heyday, hosts performances and events.
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Fundraiser for Abilis Set for Sept 17

Tickets are on sale for the popular Dancing Stars of Greenwich event hosted by The Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich as a charity dance off for the nonprofit Abilis. This is the fourth annual event and will be bigger and better than ever with celebrity judges and a terrific line-up of dancers! So grab your dancing shoes and get ready to see amazing waltzes, rumba’s, tangoes, twirls, some cha, cha, cha, and maybe even some moonwalking, and purchase your tickets to this fun annual event, held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. Tickets sell out quickly every year, so reserve yours today at greenwichdancingstars.com.
Ansonia Cop's Act Of Kindness Goes Valley Viral

ANSONIA — An act of kindness by a new Ansonia police officer went viral on social media over the weekend. According to a post on Facebook on Friday from Wendelyn Narvaez, her grade-school grandson Landen was selling lemonade when he was approached by Officer Joel Perez. Perez asked what...
West Haven celebrates Labor Day Weekend with fireworks, festival

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Labor day weekend marks summer’s unofficial end, and people are enjoying every last minute of it. Families soaked up West Haven beach, enjoying one of the last weekends before New England fall kicks in. Sean Barrios and his wife walked along the shoreline to look at the waves.  “I’m a summer […]
'Candlewood' horror movie explores urban legends of New Milford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During the pandemic, Connecticut saw a record number of out-of-state people, predominantly from New York, move into the state. In fact, the wealthiest movers into Connecticut in 2020 came from New York County and moved to Litchfield County. Such...
Historic Norwalk lighthouse opens to public for the first time in 120 years

NORWALK — For the first time in 120 years, the public will have a chance to tour the recently restored Greens Ledge Light later this month. The Norwalk Seaport Association and the Greens Ledge Light Preservation Society are offering tours of the historic spark plug lighthouse on Sept. 17 and 18. Tickets are being sold online for $60 each.
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument unveiled in Stamford

More than a dozen Gold Star families gathered at Stamford’s Veteran’s Memorial Park Sunday afternoon for the unveiling and dedication of the recently completed Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. Patricia Parry, the mother of Navy SEAL Brian Bill has been organizing this event for nearly 18 months. Her...
