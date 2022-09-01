ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

2 hospitalized in Northwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Two people are in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Police say the victims are a man and a 17-year-old boy. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of Kennedy Street Northwest for a reported shooting...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Concern for Woman Missing From Bethesda

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Sarah Dickens, age 37, was last seen on Monday, September 5, 2022, at approximately 12:41 a.m., leaving her apartment building in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda.
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault with gun in King Farm area of Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm in the King Farm neighborhood yesterday afternoon, September 2, 2022. The assault was reported in the 1600 block of Piccard Drive at 2:00 PM Friday. That is a residential street with townhomes on one side, and the Ingleside at King Farm retirement community on the other.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Dead, Man Injured in Fairfax County Shooting

A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in a Fairfax County home, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 Block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson told News4. Officers found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds inside a townhouse.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Man arrested for deadly stabbing, second stabbing in Maryland

UPDATE, Sept. 5, 1:45 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man who died was Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly. […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Pleasant#Violent Crime
WUSA9

Bladensburg apartment complex shooting leaves man dead

BLADENSBURG, Md. — Police in Bladensburg, Maryland, are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting outside of an apartment complex that left a man dead. Officers with the Bladensburg Police Department were called to the 4200 block of 58th Avenue around 9:17 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a man shot outside an apartment, according to Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington, Sr.
BLADENSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

2 Shot Inside AMC Theater in Largo: Police

Two people were shot inside of an AMC theater at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre mall in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at around 11:15 p.m. inside of AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, Prince George's County police said. More information about the conditions...
LARGO, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing 19-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old. Kiersten Jimenez was last seen on September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., leaving her friend’s residence in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Drive in Germantown. She is driving a silver Hyundai Accent bearing Maryland registration 2ET6433.
GERMANTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities.  Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide.   Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WJLA

One woman injured in possible road rage shooting in Upper Marlboro, police say

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left one woman injured in Upper Marlboro Friday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road, near the intersection of N. Riding Road. There they found an adult woman shot inside of a silver-colored car. The car was pulled over on the shoulder.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
popville.com

Is it legal to sleep in your car?

Sassidy shares this sad situation: “”if anyone wants to know how the housing situation is in our nation’s capital”. Man arrested after shooting inside L’Enfant Plaza Metro around 4pm Thursday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 10:35am. photo by Eric P. WTOP reported: “D.C. police said it...
WUSA9

Man dead in another Prince George's Co. shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police responded to another deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Monday morning. A man was found shot dead in Hyattsville just before 1 a.m. Prince George's County Police responded to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy