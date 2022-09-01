Read full article on original website
Knife-Wielding Man Attempts To Abduct Woman In Fairfax County: Police
Authorities are on high alert after there was a new incident involving a man attempting to abduct a woman in Virginia. Police said that officers were at the scene at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, where there was a reported attempted abduction in the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church.
Stafford robbery suspects arrested for Facebook date scheme
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, two men met two women at a Super 8 motel room on the night of Friday, Sept. 2 for a double date arranged over Facebook. While the four were in the room, they heard a knock on the door and someone announce "room service."
2 hospitalized in Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Two people are in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Police say the victims are a man and a 17-year-old boy. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of Kennedy Street Northwest for a reported shooting...
mocoshow.com
Concern for Woman Missing From Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Sarah Dickens, age 37, was last seen on Monday, September 5, 2022, at approximately 12:41 a.m., leaving her apartment building in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda.
rockvillenights.com
Aggravated assault with gun in King Farm area of Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm in the King Farm neighborhood yesterday afternoon, September 2, 2022. The assault was reported in the 1600 block of Piccard Drive at 2:00 PM Friday. That is a residential street with townhomes on one side, and the Ingleside at King Farm retirement community on the other.
WJLA
18-year-old arrested, 2 wanted after Anne Arundel Co. armed carjacking leads to pursuit
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An 18-year-old man was arrested and Anne Arundel County police are looking for two more suspects after a carjacking led to a pursuit over the weekend, authorities said. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Sept. 4, at approximately 8 p.m. officers...
NBC Washington
Woman Dead, Man Injured in Fairfax County Shooting
A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in a Fairfax County home, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 Block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson told News4. Officers found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds inside a townhouse.
Man arrested for deadly stabbing, second stabbing in Maryland
UPDATE, Sept. 5, 1:45 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man who died was Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly. […]
Bladensburg apartment complex shooting leaves man dead
BLADENSBURG, Md. — Police in Bladensburg, Maryland, are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting outside of an apartment complex that left a man dead. Officers with the Bladensburg Police Department were called to the 4200 block of 58th Avenue around 9:17 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a man shot outside an apartment, according to Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington, Sr.
NBC Washington
2 Shot Inside AMC Theater in Largo: Police
Two people were shot inside of an AMC theater at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre mall in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at around 11:15 p.m. inside of AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, Prince George's County police said. More information about the conditions...
NBC Washington
2 Teenagers Shot in Movie Theater Parking Lot: Prince George's County Police
Two teenagers were shot in a movie theater parking lot in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre Mall at 11:15 p.m. A teenaged girl was found shot outside the theater. She was taken to a...
'We have to have accountability from parents': Prince George's Co. police chief on youth violence after 7-Eleven shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said that it will take more than his department to curb a trend of violent crime among teenagers in the county. His statement comes just a day after a 15-year-old 7-Eleven employee was shot and killed at...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old. Kiersten Jimenez was last seen on September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., leaving her friend’s residence in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Drive in Germantown. She is driving a silver Hyundai Accent bearing Maryland registration 2ET6433.
Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities. Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide. Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
WJLA
One woman injured in possible road rage shooting in Upper Marlboro, police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left one woman injured in Upper Marlboro Friday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road, near the intersection of N. Riding Road. There they found an adult woman shot inside of a silver-colored car. The car was pulled over on the shoulder.
MetroAccess car flips; residents of D.C. neighborhood want safer roadway
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People living in the Petworth neighborhood of D.C. are fed up with drivers speeding down Rock Creek Church Road. A WMATA spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. on Saturday a MetroAccess vehicle operated by National Express hit two parked cars before flipping on its side. It happened on Rock […]
Charles Sheriff seeks answers in 43-year-old cold case
This week marks the anniversary of the homicide of Vickie Lynn Belk, a 28-year-old resident of Alexandria, VA. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Vickie and her family. On August 29, 1979, a local teenager was riding his bicycle along Metropolitan Church Road near Route 227 in Bryans Road, Maryland, […]
Shooting at 7-Eleven leaves one dead and multiple injured
A shooting at a Maryland 7-Eleven near Washington, D.C., on Saturday night resulted in a man being killed and multiple others being injured, police said.
popville.com
Is it legal to sleep in your car?
Sassidy shares this sad situation: “”if anyone wants to know how the housing situation is in our nation’s capital”. Man arrested after shooting inside L’Enfant Plaza Metro around 4pm Thursday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 10:35am. photo by Eric P. WTOP reported: “D.C. police said it...
Man dead in another Prince George's Co. shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police responded to another deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Monday morning. A man was found shot dead in Hyattsville just before 1 a.m. Prince George's County Police responded to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from police.
