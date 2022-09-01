ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte mayor says transportation is high priority goal for her next term

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JoDou_0heHim8R00

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles was elected for a third term this year, and she laid out her priorities for the city on Thursday, with transportation and affordable housing taking high priority.

Lyles outlined her goals Thursday morning to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. The next Charlotte City Council term officially begins Tuesday.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno was at the meeting where Lyles spoke with business leaders. The mayor said affordable housing remains the top priority, and she pointed to a $50 million ballot initiative that voters will weigh in on this coming November.

Lyles also said the city needs to act fast on transportation, saying that Charlotte has until 2024 to tap into new funding provided by a federal infrastructure law signed this year by President Joe Biden.

“I actually have [Transportation Secretary] Pete Buttigieg’s cell phone number,” Lyles said. “I don’t use it very often.”

She acknowledged that the city’s transit plan “may not be what was proposed,” but added, “I’m OK with that.” The mayor said the east side of town needs better bus transit and mobility, and she said if transportation bonds are approved this fall, it’ll triple the amount of funding for new sidewalks and double the funding for new bike lanes.

“The consequence of having cars in this city is that people don’t have a safe place to walk,” Lyles told the crowd at the business alliance.

“It has been a tough road, literally a tough road,” Lyles said. “It is a huge investment, and we are not sure what we want to do yet.”

Voters will weigh in on a bond package of $226 million this November, with nearly $150 million going to streets, $50 million going to housing, and another $30 million going to neighborhoods.

(WATCH BELOW: Prominent Charlotte political group voices concerns about Charlotte transit plan)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Here's why we celebrate Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day is about a lot more than just a day off work. There's a rich history behind why we celebrate it. In the late 1800s, the average person worked 12-hour days, 7-days a week just to make ends meet. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Waxhaw police chief announces retirement

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw police chief has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the month. Chief Michael Eiss first came to the Town of Waxhaw as a sergeant in November of 2002 and was appointed chief of police in 2006. “I have put my...
WAXHAW, NC
WBTV

Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Vi Lyles
Person
Joe Biden
luxury-houses.net

This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC

The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills can now get help from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Officials say this year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, a life threatening or health related emergency, and have a final notice or past due utility bill.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#High Priority#Infrastructure#Charlotte City Council#Politics Local#Construction Maintenance#Lsb Transportation
kiss951.com

Apply For The HOMES Program in Mecklenburg County

Francene Marie interviews Carlo Battle about a great program for home owners living in Mecklenburg County. Battle is our Community Resource Centers (CRC) Manager, Mecklenburg County Health and Human Services. This program is helping out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support who are struggling with the rising costs of owning a...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Thousands Of Fans Converge On Uptown Charlotte For 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE — It’s one of the oldest and the most fierce rivalries in HBCU sports. The Aggies face off against the Eagles for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Thousands are expected to take over uptown Charlotte this weekend. This year’s classic celebrates the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. North Carolina A&T is the largest historically black college or university in the country, it was founded back in 1891. North Carolina Central University, a liberal arts school, was founded in 1909.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WBTV

Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day

North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night. Gastonia police investigating shooting on North King Street. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
107K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy