Charlotte mayor says transportation is high priority goal for her next term

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles was elected for a third term this year, and she laid out her priorities for the city on Thursday, with transportation and affordable housing taking high priority.

Lyles outlined her goals Thursday morning to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. The next Charlotte City Council term officially begins Tuesday.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno was at the meeting where Lyles spoke with business leaders. The mayor said affordable housing remains the top priority, and she pointed to a $50 million ballot initiative that voters will weigh in on this coming November.

Lyles also said the city needs to act fast on transportation, saying that Charlotte has until 2024 to tap into new funding provided by a federal infrastructure law signed this year by President Joe Biden.

“I actually have [Transportation Secretary] Pete Buttigieg’s cell phone number,” Lyles said. “I don’t use it very often.”

She acknowledged that the city’s transit plan “may not be what was proposed,” but added, “I’m OK with that.” The mayor said the east side of town needs better bus transit and mobility, and she said if transportation bonds are approved this fall, it’ll triple the amount of funding for new sidewalks and double the funding for new bike lanes.

“The consequence of having cars in this city is that people don’t have a safe place to walk,” Lyles told the crowd at the business alliance.

“It has been a tough road, literally a tough road,” Lyles said. “It is a huge investment, and we are not sure what we want to do yet.”

Voters will weigh in on a bond package of $226 million this November, with nearly $150 million going to streets, $50 million going to housing, and another $30 million going to neighborhoods.

