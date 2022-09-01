Read full article on original website
Three Jackson water supersites to close
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
WTOK-TV
Authorities: water pressure should be restored to all Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson says water pressure should be restored to all residents, and most are now experiencing normal pressure. According to a press release, the total output at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has increased to 90 psi, exceeding the city’s goal of 87 psi or better.
crossroadstoday.com
Situation remains dire for residents of Jackson, Mississippi, as effort to restore water supply suffers setbacks
(CNN) — The situation remains dire for many Jackson, Mississippi, residents as the city enters the sixth day since a major water plant failed, leaving thousands of people unable to access clean tap water. Efforts to restore the supply suffered a setback Friday when a chemical imbalance and reduced...
Houston Chronicle
Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
Mississippi banks announce merger agreement
BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
MSNBC
Officials in Jackson, Mississippi face setbacks as city enters second week without clean water
Alex Rozier, Environment Reporter, Mississippi Today joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the ongoing challenges for residents of Jackson, Mississippi and leaders in the community as the city enters its second week without clean drinking water.Sept. 4, 2022.
TODAY.com
Temporary pump restores some water in Jackson, Mississippi
A temporary water pump in Jackson, Mississippi is helping to restore pressure but after concerns of ruptured pipes, residents are still being advised to not drink the water.Sept. 3, 2022.
WTOK-TV
Teenagers, organizations come together to deliver water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We just trying to give back and make sure everybody is straight and have a good time, make sure everybody good who is going through a hard time. That’s why we are going out giving out water to everyone.”. Fourteen-year-old Jamari Robinson and dozens...
WTOK-TV
‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event. The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.
brproud.com
United Cajun Navy travels to Mississippi to help as water supply becomes scarce
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The United Cajun Navy is helping our neighbors in Jackson, Miss. as they continue to struggle to get clean water. “I think that for the most part, we are doing our best in a very difficult situation,” said Dr. Fran’Cee Brown-McClure. Water...
WTOK-TV
Authorities: Water plant output increases; pressure returns to most of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has made ‘significant gains’ overnight and into Saturday morning. According to a press release, the total plant output increased to 86 psi, approaching the city’s goal of 87 psi or better. “The outlook...
Students in Jackson are trying to contend with the Mississippi water crisis — and dreading virtual classes
Desmond Washington was hospitalized with a severe rash on his back after showering last week in his dorm in Mississippi's capital city of Jackson. The ongoing water crisis there has not only left residents without a reliable water supply, it has forced students like Washington out of the classroom. A...
actionnews5.com
Northern Mississippi district attorney dies
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Water Parks in Mississippi (Favorite Family Fun!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Mississippi is well-known for its river system. It is a Southern United States state bordered by the Mississippi River to the west. Because of its fertile soil, the city is an agricultural powerhouse. Mississippians also engage in catfish farming due to the state’s abundance of rivers and water parks.
Mississippi officials issue alert issued for missing/endangered child
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert in Pontotoc County. Authorities are searching for Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura, 16, who is described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot-5-inches tall with brown eyes and long black hair. Ventura was last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 9...
WLBT
The late James Charles Evers to have historic sign unveiling, honoring his life and legacy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The late James Charles Evers will have a sign unveiling event commemorating the impact he left during his life. Evers, a World War II veteran, and a prominent figure in the history of Mississippi and the United States will be honored and celebrated with a sign on the one-hundredth year of his birthday.
Mississippi sheriff says he expects action soon in case of letter threatening to kill county supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps said Tuesday the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas two weeks ago is active, and the concerned public can expect developments in the case soon. “This isn’t CSI,” Phelps said. “These things take time because we...
6 juveniles arrested, 16 firearms recovered by joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies
Six juveniles have been arrested, and 16 firearms have been recovered in a joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies. The Hattiesburg Police Department, with the assistance of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, has charged six juveniles in connection to multiple felony crimes, and recovered 16 weapons. The six...
fox40jackson.com
LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are...
UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
