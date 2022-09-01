ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Three Jackson water supersites to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Authorities: water pressure should be restored to all Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson says water pressure should be restored to all residents, and most are now experiencing normal pressure. According to a press release, the total output at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has increased to 90 psi, exceeding the city’s goal of 87 psi or better.
JACKSON, MS
Houston Chronicle

Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi banks announce merger agreement

BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
WATER VALLEY, MS
WTOK-TV

‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event. The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.
LAUREL, MS
actionnews5.com

Northern Mississippi district attorney dies

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Water Parks in Mississippi (Favorite Family Fun!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Mississippi is well-known for its river system. It is a Southern United States state bordered by the Mississippi River to the west. Because of its fertile soil, the city is an agricultural powerhouse. Mississippians also engage in catfish farming due to the state’s abundance of rivers and water parks.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox40jackson.com

LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges

Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
TUPELO, MS

