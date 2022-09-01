ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting the best out of your garden green beans

By Ann Willhoit
 4 days ago
Here's a simple meal for all you gardeners out there. I'm not a gardener myself but I was raised by a gardener and live with one now. My job, aside from weeding, is to harvest. Green beans being an exceptionally generous crop, you really have to get in there in a meditative groove and perfect your technique (a low footstool and a big basket, thank you very much.) What I've noticed about green beans — and remember, I'm not a gardener so it doesn't count as scientific fact — is that there are at least two harvests. First, you get the very lovely, tender beans. I eat them raw or cooked with just a little bit of butter and garlic. The second picking yields a much tougher bean, a little stringy and a tad hearty. What's the epiphany for the cook here? Think about the vegetable you're pulling out of the garden, taste it, and decide the best cooking technique that will celebrate its freshness.

This recipe is for those tough beans from the second or third picking. It is a type of braise, a hot saute to get some good flavor in the bottom of the pan followed by a long, slow cook in liquid. Based on a meal I had as a kid, now that I'm the one picking the beans, I know why it existed for our parents and grandparents. The beans are getting tough when the little potatoes are just coming out of the ground, when the shelling beans are ready to dry, and when late summer souls are ready for a bit of comfort. I love it when the provenance of a meal reveals itself.

Serve with thick cornbread or cheesy biscuits.

Braised green beans and bacon

Serves: about 6 hearty portions

INGREDIENTS

1/2 pound of very good bacon

About 2 pounds tough green beans

1 cup of your favorite dried beans, soaked

3 fresh bay leaves

1 large onion

3 cloves garlic

About 1 pound small potatoes, rinsed and left whole

Salt, pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

1. Soak the dried beans for at least 4 hours or up to 12.

2. When ready to cook, cut the bacon into about 2-inch pieces. Peel the garlic cloves and leave whole.

3. Choose a larger pot with a lid and set over medium heat. Sizzle the bacon in the bottom, stirring frequently and keeping a close eye on it. When the bacon is almost brown, toss in the whole garlic cloves and stir around.

4. Add the soaked dried beans and some water, filling about a third of your pot. Salt well and add the bay leaves, crumpling them with your fingers as you add them to bring out the fragrance. Bring to a boil.

5. While you wait for the water to boil, snip the tops of the green beans. Slice the onion into thick rings.

6. When you've reached a boil, turn the heat to low and add the green beans. Add just enough water to cover, if needed. Add onion slices.

7. Cook for 1 hour over very low with the lid on.

8. Add in the potatoes and 4 tablespoons salted butter. Keep on low and cook covered for about 30 minutes more. Taste both the beans and potatoes for doneness and add salt and pepper if needed.

Anne Willhoit is an educator, community volunteer, and enthusiastic baker who likes to create recipes that use from-scratch techniques and are inspired by local, seasonal ingredients. Find her on Instagram at @aawillhoit or drop her an inquiry at FromScratchKS@gmail.com.

